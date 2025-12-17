Featured sale makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus a holiday must-have
Now $290 off, plus keyboard and stylus at no extra cost, thanks to Lenovo's latest offer.
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Android tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, a keyboard and stylus at pretty solid discounts.Remember that massive $310 price cut on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus that went live just a day after Cyber Monday? Well, it’s over — but don’t despair! Lenovo is still selling its
Right now, you can get it at $290 off its original $769.99 price, landing it at just $479.99. Sure, this promo doesn’t quite match what we saw at the beginning of December. However, it’s the second-best price for this device, so it’s more than worth checking out.
For context, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Tab S10 FE+ for ~$550. So, it’s about $70 more expensive than Lenovo’s slate. The Yoga Tab Plus also packs an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
On top of all that, this device offers great sound quality, boasting four woofers and two tweeters by Harman Kardon. Add the hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$500 tablets money can buy right now.
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Right now, you can get it at $290 off its original $769.99 price, landing it at just $479.99. Sure, this promo doesn’t quite match what we saw at the beginning of December. However, it’s the second-best price for this device, so it’s more than worth checking out.
With a high-class design and all the accessories you could possibly need at no extra cost, this tablet delivers way more value than competitors like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Not only is it much more powerful than Samsung’s 13.1-inch device, but it also arrives at a lower price.
For context, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Tab S10 FE+ for ~$550. So, it’s about $70 more expensive than Lenovo’s slate. The Yoga Tab Plus also packs an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
But this isn’t everything — the Lenovo option also stands out with a much more fluid and slightly sharper 12.7-inch display. The panel boasts 3K resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering excellent visuals for the price. Meanwhile, the Tab S10 FE+’s display caps at 90Hz.
On top of all that, this device offers great sound quality, boasting four woofers and two tweeters by Harman Kardon. Add the hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$500 tablets money can buy right now.
If you missed out on Lenovo’s doorbuster sale from the beginning of the month, this is your next chance to save big. Grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with a keyboard and stylus for $290 off while you still can!
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