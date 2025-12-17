Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Featured sale makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus a holiday must-have

Now $290 off, plus keyboard and stylus at no extra cost, thanks to Lenovo's latest offer.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus tablet with its accessories on a white background.
View now at Lenovo
Remember that massive $310 price cut on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus that went live just a day after Cyber Monday? Well, it’s over — but don’t despair! Lenovo is still selling its Android tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, a keyboard and stylus at pretty solid discounts.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: now $290 off

$479 99
$769 99
$290 off (38%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus brings a lot to the table. From Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance to high-quality visuals, and 16GB RAM for multitasking, it's a solid Android tablet through and through. It also ships with a stylus and keyboard at no extra cost. The best thing about it? It's currently $290 off its original price in Lenovo's featured sale.
Buy at Lenovo

Recommended For You



Right now, you can get it at $290 off its original $769.99 price, landing it at just $479.99. Sure, this promo doesn’t quite match what we saw at the beginning of December. However, it’s the second-best price for this device, so it’s more than worth checking out.

With a high-class design and all the accessories you could possibly need at no extra cost, this tablet delivers way more value than competitors like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Not only is it much more powerful than Samsung’s 13.1-inch device, but it also arrives at a lower price.

For context, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Tab S10 FE+ for ~$550. So, it’s about $70 more expensive than Lenovo’s slate. The Yoga Tab Plus also packs an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

But this isn’t everything — the Lenovo option also stands out with a much more fluid and slightly sharper 12.7-inch display. The panel boasts 3K resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering excellent visuals for the price. Meanwhile, the Tab S10 FE+’s display caps at 90Hz.

On top of all that, this device offers great sound quality, boasting four woofers and two tweeters by Harman Kardon. Add the hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$500 tablets money can buy right now.

If you missed out on Lenovo’s doorbuster sale from the beginning of the month, this is your next chance to save big. Grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with a keyboard and stylus for $290 off while you still can!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15944 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
175 stories
27 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99
16 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Yoga Tab is a dream come true at a massive $180 off
10 Feb, 2026
Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price
04 Feb, 2026
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $130 off, making it a must-have for many
03 Feb, 2026
This improved Yoga Tab Plus promo at Lenovo saves you $300 — don't miss it
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Apple's foldable iPhone isn't a phone at all: The pocket iPad theory
Apple's foldable iPhone isn't a phone at all: The pocket iPad theory
These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
The foldable iPhone display has had to make a compromise
The foldable iPhone display has had to make a compromise
Disliked Google Maps trait could soon spoil the iPhone user experience
Disliked Google Maps trait could soon spoil the iPhone user experience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless