A brand-new Lenovo tablet is available in the US for the most cash-strapped Android fans





This is an ultra-affordable Android model that recently saw daylight in a number of Asian markets with little to no fanfare, expanding to the US in similarly discreet fashion at a seemingly unbeatable price of $129.99. But while the "regular" Lenovo Tab normally costs a comparatively higher $199.99, you might find it difficult to justify a Tab One purchase right now when you consider a few key factors.

Lenovo Tab One $129 99 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color





For starters, the aforementioned 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab is temporarily marked down at the time of this writing from $199.99 to $159.99, which makes it only 30 bucks costlier than the 8.7-inch Lenovo Tab One.





The smaller and newer device unfortunately packs just half of its big brother's 128 gigs of internal storage space, and that 8.7-inch IPS screen is also equipped with an unremarkable resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. The Lenovo Tab and Lenovo Tab One do share the same 4GB RAM count and octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, but the slightly pricier model holds another potentially important advantage over the cheaper slate in a 5MP front-facing camera.

That's right, the brand-new Lenovo Tab One is only capable of producing 2MP selfies, although its biggest weakness is likely the woeful software support. Believe it or not, this thing runs Android 14 out the box with a single major OS update guaranteed, which is simply unacceptable in this day and age at any price point.





So is there any reason you should consider buying the Lenovo Tab One today? I can think of at least two, the first of which is obviously the $129.99 price tag. The second is a 5,100mAh battery with 15W charging support that may not sound impressive... until you realize it's identical with what the larger and sharper Lenovo Tab offers, thus guaranteeing significantly better running times between charges (at least in theory).





Yes, the dirt-cheap Lenovo Tab One promises to deliver "up to" 12.5 hours of uninterrupted YouTube streaming, which is a pretty great number... that doesn't change the fact that a discount is probably needed to make this value proposition just right.