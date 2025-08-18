I've been waiting for months to see the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus score this jaw-dropping discount
The best Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus deal to date sees the 12.7-inch high-ender drop dangerously close to the $500 mark with a keyboard and stylus included.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Lenovo sells a ton of very interesting tablets at very interesting prices in the US, the Yoga Tab Plus caught my eye like few other Android devices on the market when it became available (practically out of nowhere) back in January at a reasonable $699.99.
Now, I know that might seem steep by typical mid-range standards, but with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, this is a decidedly high-end model (with a decidedly gargantuan 12.7-inch touchscreen), so at worst, that launch price could be deemed as fair.
Still, I never seriously considered spending seven Benjamins for an Android tablet, which is why I carefully followed all the movement on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus pricing front these last seven months or so. I was obviously bitterly disappointed to see the device get costlier rather than cheaper in April, and I was very close to recommending it to all bargain hunters around at recent discounts ranging from $170 to $220.
But I ultimately decided to wait just a little bit longer, and now that waiting is paying off handsomely thanks to a deeper-than-ever $247.50 price cut. Even though I'm a fan of round numbers, I'm not sure I'll be able to resist getting the Yoga Tab Plus at an odd but incredibly appealing $522.49.
I know, I know, that's a tad higher than the current price of something like the Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but that's because the Yoga Tab Plus can accommodate twice as much data internally, and far more importantly, because its $522.49 price includes both a stylus and a keyboard in addition to the slate itself.
As a fan of the traditional Windows laptop experience, I cannot recommend that kind of productivity-enhancing bundle strongly enough... even if Android is perhaps still not a perfect OS for work purposes. On top of everything else, I love that the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports 144Hz display refresh rate technology, which means that my games and favorite Netflix shows will be silky smooth, making it quite hard (in a good way) to get things done while traveling.
Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy also comes with no less than six Harman Kardon speakers? That's the stuff dreams are made of, and I urge you to join me in taking advantage of the latest Lenovo.com "doorbuster" deal. Let's just hope the e-store's "doors" will be able to contain us all.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: