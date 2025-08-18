$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I've been waiting for months to see the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus score this jaw-dropping discount

The best Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus deal to date sees the 12.7-inch high-ender drop dangerously close to the $500 mark with a keyboard and stylus included.

By
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus
While Lenovo sells a ton of very interesting tablets at very interesting prices in the US, the Yoga Tab Plus caught my eye like few other Android devices on the market when it became available (practically out of nowhere) back in January at a reasonable $699.99.

Now, I know that might seem steep by typical mid-range standards, but with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, this is a decidedly high-end model (with a decidedly gargantuan 12.7-inch touchscreen), so at worst, that launch price could be deemed as fair.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$522 49
$769 99
$248 off (32%)
256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included
Buy at Lenovo

Still, I never seriously considered spending seven Benjamins for an Android tablet, which is why I carefully followed all the movement on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus pricing front these last seven months or so. I was obviously bitterly disappointed to see the device get costlier rather than cheaper in April, and I was very close to recommending it to all bargain hunters around at recent discounts ranging from $170 to $220.

But I ultimately decided to wait just a little bit longer, and now that waiting is paying off handsomely thanks to a deeper-than-ever $247.50 price cut. Even though I'm a fan of round numbers, I'm not sure I'll be able to resist getting the Yoga Tab Plus at an odd but incredibly appealing $522.49. 

I know, I know, that's a tad higher than the current price of something like the Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but that's because the Yoga Tab Plus can accommodate twice as much data internally, and far more importantly, because its $522.49 price includes both a stylus and a keyboard in addition to the slate itself.

As a fan of the traditional Windows laptop experience, I cannot recommend that kind of productivity-enhancing bundle strongly enough... even if Android is perhaps still not a perfect OS for work purposes. On top of everything else, I love that the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports 144Hz display refresh rate technology, which means that my games and favorite Netflix shows will be silky smooth, making it quite hard (in a good way) to get things done while traveling. 

Oh, and did I mention that this bad boy also comes with no less than six Harman Kardon speakers? That's the stuff dreams are made of, and I urge you to join me in taking advantage of the latest Lenovo.com "doorbuster" deal. Let's just hope the e-store's "doors" will be able to contain us all.

