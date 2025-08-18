Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are a lot more competitive at $70 off
Every single Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus variant and model is now significantly cheaper than usual with no special requirements.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been thinking about picking up a new mid-range Samsung tablet but were bothered by the somewhat excessive price points of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, now might be the time and Amazon.com the place to pull the trigger.
That's because the e-commerce giant is charging 70 bucks less than usual for both slates in both 128 and 256GB storage variants and all colorways, and if the discount happens to feel familiar, then you probably remember Amazon's Prime Day 2025 deals on these two devices from a little over a month ago.
The difference between then and now, of course, is that you no longer need a Prime membership to score what's still a record high markdown. Normally available for $499.99 and up, the 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition is again (slightly) cheaper than an Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) while including a handy S Pen in its freshly reduced price.
The iPad Air obviously doesn't come with a stylus as standard (or a 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, or IP68 water and dust protection), but the Exynos 1580 processor inside the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is nowhere near as zippy as that aforementioned Apple M3 chip.
Still, Samsung can at least compete with Apple after this relatively small but undeniably significant new discount, and the same can be said when comparing the 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and iPad Air 13 (2025) at their current prices.
Both the Tab S10 FE and the Tab S10 FE Plus (pictured here) come with a handy S Pen included in their price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Compared to its little brother, the gargantuan Tab S10 FE Plus is... only larger, settling for the same IPS LCD screen technology, 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 8GB RAM in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space (upgradable to 12 gigs of memory in a 256GB configuration).
Are these the best Android tablets money can buy right now? Clearly not, but our in-depth Galaxy Tab S10 FE review a few months back labeled that the "budget tablet that just makes sense", which means that both the 10.9-inch model and the Tab S10 FE+ make even more sense at $70 off their list prices.
18 Aug, 2025Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are a lot more competitive at $70 off
15 Aug, 2025These Galaxy Tab S9 deals are way too good to miss
11 Aug, 2025The Galaxy Tab S10+ is way more tempting with this exclusive Amazon discount
01 Aug, 2025At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
29 Jul, 2025The well-rounded Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB storage is deeply discounted for a limited time
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: