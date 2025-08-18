$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are a lot more competitive at $70 off

Every single Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus variant and model is now significantly cheaper than usual with no special requirements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
If you've been thinking about picking up a new mid-range Samsung tablet but were bothered by the somewhat excessive price points of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, now might be the time and Amazon.com the place to pull the trigger.

That's because the e-commerce giant is charging 70 bucks less than usual for both slates in both 128 and 256GB storage variants and all colorways, and if the discount happens to feel familiar, then you probably remember Amazon's Prime Day 2025 deals on these two devices from a little over a month ago.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$70 off (11%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$70 off (9%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

The difference between then and now, of course, is that you no longer need a Prime membership to score what's still a record high markdown. Normally available for $499.99 and up, the 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition is again (slightly) cheaper than an Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) while including a handy S Pen in its freshly reduced price.

The iPad Air obviously doesn't come with a stylus as standard (or a 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen, or IP68 water and dust protection), but the Exynos 1580 processor inside the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is nowhere near as zippy as that aforementioned Apple M3 chip. 

Still, Samsung can at least compete with Apple after this relatively small but undeniably significant new discount, and the same can be said when comparing the 13.1-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and iPad Air 13 (2025) at their current prices.


Compared to its little brother, the gargantuan Tab S10 FE Plus is... only larger, settling for the same IPS LCD screen technology, 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 8GB RAM in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space (upgradable to 12 gigs of memory in a 256GB configuration).

Are these the best Android tablets money can buy right now? Clearly not, but our in-depth Galaxy Tab S10 FE review a few months back labeled that the "budget tablet that just makes sense", which means that both the 10.9-inch model and the Tab S10 FE+ make even more sense at $70 off their list prices.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
183 stories
18 Aug, 2025
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are a lot more competitive at $70 off
15 Aug, 2025
These Galaxy Tab S9 deals are way too good to miss
11 Aug, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is way more tempting with this exclusive Amazon discount
01 Aug, 2025
At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
29 Jul, 2025
The well-rounded Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB storage is deeply discounted for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless