$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Lenovo's high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its lowest price

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, solid visuals, and slim metal design — now $132 off!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hands holding the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
Missed last month’s chance to grab Lenovo’s incredible gaming tablet at its lowest price yet? Here’s your next shot! The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its best price, and it’s now going for just $417.99 — $132 off the original $549.99.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is $132 off

$417 99
$549 99
$132 off (24%)
Lenovo is once again allowing you to get its high-class gaming tablet, the Legion Tab Gen 3, at its best price. You can now save an impressive $132 on the Android device, but the promo might not last very long. So, act fast and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Lenovo

This is only the second time Lenovo has ever launched this sale, so it’s obviously quite tempting. But last month, when the promo first popped up, it vanished almost immediately. So, if you’re looking for the ideal mobile gaming companion at a seriously attractive price, we’d suggest you act fast.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 is a solid tablet through and through. It features a super-compact 8.8-inch display with ultra-crisp 2.5K resolution and incredibly smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The screen gets plenty bright and supports HDR10, providing excellent visuals even outdoors.

But that’s not all! The compact Android tablet also offers solid horsepower. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB RAM, delivering impressive potential for daily tasks, heavy apps, multitasking, and of course, gaming.

Other highlights include dual USB-C ports with bypass charging, a slim and lightweight metal design, and a 6,550mAh battery with ultra-fast 68W charging speeds. However you look at it, that’s a very impressive hardware setup!

But wait — there’s more! The Legion Tab Gen 3 features Wi-Fi 7 support, so you’ll enjoy seamless connectivity and lag-free gaming. What about software? The tablet runs on Android 14 out of the box and is set to receive three OS upgrades. That means you’re getting the latest features and reliable security for years to come.

Bottom line: the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is indeed one of the best Android tablets. Its compact, lightweight design and impressive performance make it a solid pick for on-the-go gaming, entertainment, and just about anything else you can think of. And now that it’s $132 cheaper than usual, it’s absolutely irresistible.

Lenovo&#039;s high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its lowest price
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
126 stories
19 Aug, 2025
Lenovo's high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its lowest price
14 Aug, 2025
The Lenovo Tab M11 is my favorite everyday tablet, especially at $80 off
06 Aug, 2025
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a top pick for students at $100 off
04 Aug, 2025
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus steals the spotlight once more — save $220 now
30 Jul, 2025
The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab One drops below $100 in this rare sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless