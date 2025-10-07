One of Lenovo's best ultra-affordable tablets sinks to new record low prices in two versions
Whether you prefer to minimize your spending and settle for 4GB RAM or cough up a few extra bucks to upgrade to 8 gigs of memory, the Lenovo Idea Tab is a must-buy today.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who said new budget-friendly Android devices need to wait months on end to receive generous discounts? Not Lenovo, that's for sure, as the company's Yoga Tab, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab are all on sale at seemingly unbeatable and totally irresistible prices mere weeks after their (discreet) US releases.
As the name suggests, the Lenovo Idea Tab is slightly humbler than the Idea Tab Plus I told you all about yesterday, and that's true for both 4 and 8GB RAM-packing variants. If you can afford it, the latter model is clearly my top recommendation right now at $179.99 with a Lenovo Tab Pen included.
That's down from an original list price of $219.99 and $189.99 last week, maximizing what was always a very solid value proposition. The cheaper configuration, meanwhile, costs $149.99 instead of $159.99 last week and $189.99 when the slate made its commercial debut last month, and unfortunately, that price doesn't cover a stylus or keyboard.
On the bright side, both variants come with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a reasonably powerful (for a sub-$200 tablet, at least) MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a decent 7,040mAh battery that promises "all-day" endurance between 20W charges, and believe it or not, the same premium quad speaker system a lot of pricier Lenovo tablets also pack for crystal clear sound.
The Idea Tab is incredibly cheap right now with a large screen in tow and a built-in stylus. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
The biggest disadvantage of the Lenovo Idea Tab in the long run compared to Samsung's best mid-range tablets, for instance, is likely to prove the company's unremarkable software support. But the 11-inch device does run Android 15 out the box while promising to deliver two major OS updates and frequent security patches through 2029, which is definitely not bad... for 150 bucks and up.
Oh, and did I mention that the 11-inch touchscreen supports 90Hz refresh rate technology while delivering a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels? That's basically the cherry on top of a dreamy low-cost spec sheet, making this undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets you can get... without an obligatory Amazon Prime membership today.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
07 Oct, 2025One of Lenovo's best ultra-affordable tablets sinks to new record low prices in two versions
06 Oct, 2025The one-month-old Lenovo Idea Tab Plus might be the best mid-range tablet to buy at its new discount The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
02 Oct, 2025The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is once again a top pick at $80 off
30 Sep, 2025The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab mid-ranger is nicely discounted with both 4 and 8GB RAM
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: