One of Lenovo's best ultra-affordable tablets sinks to new record low prices in two versions





As the name suggests, the Lenovo Idea Tab is slightly humbler than the Idea Tab Plus I told you all about yesterday, and that's true for both 4 and 8GB RAM-packing variants. If you can afford it, the latter model is clearly my top recommendation right now at $179.99 with a Lenovo Tab Pen included. As the name suggests, the Lenovo Idea Tab is slightly humbler than the Idea Tab Plus I told you all about yesterday, and that's true for both 4 and 8GB RAM-packing variants. If you can afford it, the latter model is clearly my top recommendation right now at $179.99 with a Lenovo Tab Pen included.

Lenovo Idea Tab $149 99 $189 99 $40 off (21%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab $179 99 $219 99 $40 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included Buy at Lenovo









On the bright side, both variants come with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a reasonably powerful (for a sub-$200 tablet, at least) MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a decent 7,040mAh battery that promises "all-day" endurance between 20W charges, and believe it or not, the same premium quad speaker system a lot of pricier Lenovo tablets also pack for crystal clear sound.





The biggest disadvantage of the Lenovo Idea Tab in the long run compared to Samsung's best mid-range tablets , for instance, is likely to prove the company's unremarkable software support. But the 11-inch device does run Android 15 out the box while promising to deliver two major OS updates and frequent security patches through 2029, which is definitely not bad... for 150 bucks and up.





Oh, and did I mention that the 11-inch touchscreen supports 90Hz refresh rate technology while delivering a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels? That's basically the cherry on top of a dreamy low-cost spec sheet, making this undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets you can get... without an obligatory Amazon Prime membership today.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer