The Lenovo Yoga Tab still shines at its best price with this featured sale
You can still save $130 on this Android tablet with a keyboard and a stylus.
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In case you’re wondering, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet has never been cheaper. We’ve only spotted this promo a couple of times so far, so it’s clearly worth your attention. And the real kicker? The device ships with a stylus and a pen at no additional cost.
With its 11.1-inch display, this capable (and much cheaper) Galaxy Tab S11 alternative is one of the best sub-$550 tablets. Offering amazing visuals and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it’s perfect for streaming and everyday entertainment. It boasts a solid speaker setup as well: two woofers and two tweeters with Dolby Atmos support make your binge-watching time truly immersive.
But it can handle much more than casual entertainment. Its high-end Snapdragon processor delivers enough potential for play and some light work-related tasks. And since you’re also receiving the Tab Pen Pro and the 2-in-1 keyboard pack, you can turn your device into a mini-sized laptop replacement without spending a penny extra.
While it’s a mid-range tablet, this device comes with very decent software support. It launches with Android 15 and gets three years of OS updates. On top of that, security patches will continue through 2029, ensuring long-term reliability.
The Galaxy Tab S11 may be more popular, slightly more premium-looking, and offer more potential. But hey — the Lenovo Yoga Tab checks all the boxes you could need, and it comes for just $419.99 right now. Grab yours with an included keyboard and stylus while this featured sale lasts.
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