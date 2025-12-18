Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Lenovo Yoga Tab still shines at its best price with this featured sale

You can still save $130 on this Android tablet with a keyboard and a stylus.

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Lenovo Yoga Tab with its stylus on its right side and apps appearing to come out of the display.
View now at Lenovo
Why spend a small fortune on a powerful tablet when the Lenovo Yoga Tab can now be yours for just $419.99? Yep — Lenovo’s epic featured sale is still going strong, nearly two weeks after we first highlighted it. So, if you missed out the first time, know it’s not too late to save $130.

Lenovo Yoga Tab: still at its lowest price

$419 99
$549 99
$130 off (24%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab is a superb choice for Android fans. With a stylus and even a keyboard in the box, Snapdragon performance, and a beautiful display, it's perfect for many. And now, you can get it at its best price with Lenovo's featured sale, making it an even easier pick.
Buy at Lenovo

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In case you’re wondering, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet has never been cheaper. We’ve only spotted this promo a couple of times so far, so it’s clearly worth your attention. And the real kicker? The device ships with a stylus and a pen at no additional cost.

With its 11.1-inch display, this capable (and much cheaper) Galaxy Tab S11 alternative is one of the best sub-$550 tablets. Offering amazing visuals and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it’s perfect for streaming and everyday entertainment. It boasts a solid speaker setup as well: two woofers and two tweeters with Dolby Atmos support make your binge-watching time truly immersive.

But it can handle much more than casual entertainment. Its high-end Snapdragon processor delivers enough potential for play and some light work-related tasks. And since you’re also receiving the Tab Pen Pro and the 2-in-1 keyboard pack, you can turn your device into a mini-sized laptop replacement without spending a penny extra.

While it’s a mid-range tablet, this device comes with very decent software support. It launches with Android 15 and gets three years of OS updates. On top of that, security patches will continue through 2029, ensuring long-term reliability.

The Galaxy Tab S11 may be more popular, slightly more premium-looking, and offer more potential. But hey — the Lenovo Yoga Tab checks all the boxes you could need, and it comes for just $419.99 right now. Grab yours with an included keyboard and stylus while this featured sale lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Lenovo Tab - Deals History
175 stories
27 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99
16 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Yoga Tab is a dream come true at a massive $180 off
10 Feb, 2026
Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price
04 Feb, 2026
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $130 off, making it a must-have for many
03 Feb, 2026
This improved Yoga Tab Plus promo at Lenovo saves you $300 — don't miss it
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