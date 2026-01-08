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Samsung is incredibly selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $720 off list with no strings attached

No trade-ins, no catches, no special requirements - just the best foldable out there at the greatest possible discount.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
If you're excited by the prospect of a first-gen Razr Fold costing around $500 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 7... at some point in the coming months, Samsung is here today to blow Motorola out of the water, as well as all of your minds with a Black Friday-grade deal in January.

Make that a better-than-Black-Friday discount, as I for one am not aware of a previous occasion when you could save 720 bucks on what's probably the best foldable device available in the US right now. I'm talking $720 off the Z Fold 7's $2,119.99 list price in a 512GB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other special conditions, which eclipses the $520 discount available between Christmas and New Year's Eve at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1399 99
$2119 99
$720 off (34%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1819 99
$2419 99
$600 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung
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Obviously, this deal comes straight from the world's top smartphone vendor, knocking the amazing Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512 gigs of internal storage space down to a seemingly unbeatable $1,399.99 price.

That's lower than what Motorola is expected to charge for an entry-level Razr Fold configuration... eventually, and while most of that handset's key specs are still under wraps, it's relatively safe to assume that the brand's first-ever book-style foldable will come with only 256GB storage at $1,500.


Samsung also sells its latest book-style powerhouse with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, mind you, but that entry-level model is not worth taking into consideration right now at the exact same $1,399.99 price as a 512GB variant. The top-of-the-line 1TB configuration doesn't feel like the smartest purchase either after a comparatively humbler $600 markdown from a regular price of $2,419.99, but I can totally understand if you want to be reckless for a second this beginning of the year and pull the trigger at $1,819.99.

Although I don't think it needs much of an introduction or a very detailed characterization at this point, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review is the best way to get all the information you need about this bad boy in a couple of quick minutes and understand the phenomenal appeal of Samsung's latest (and greatest) deal on it.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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