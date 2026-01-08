Samsung is incredibly selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $720 off list with no strings attached





Make that a better-than-Black-Friday discount, as I for one am not aware of a previous occasion when you could save 720 bucks on what's probably the Z Fold 7 's $2,119.99 list price in a 512GB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other special conditions, which eclipses the Make that a better-than-Black-Friday discount, as I for one am not aware of a previous occasion when you could save 720 bucks on what's probably the best foldable device available in the US right now. I'm talking $720 off the's $2,119.99 list price in a 512GB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other special conditions, which eclipses the $520 discount available between Christmas and New Year's Eve at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1399 99 $2119 99 $720 off (34%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1819 99 $2419 99 $600 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Recommended For You





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Obviously, this deal comes straight from the world's top smartphone vendor, knocking the amazingwith 512 gigs of internal storage space down to a seemingly unbeatable $1,399.99 price.





That's lower than what Motorola is expected to charge for an entry-level Razr Fold configuration... eventually, and while most of that handset's key specs are still under wraps, it's relatively safe to assume that the brand's first-ever book-style foldable will come with only 256GB storage at $1,500.









Samsung also sells its latest book-style powerhouse with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, mind you, but that entry-level model is not worth taking into consideration right now at the exact same $1,399.99 price as a 512GB variant. The top-of-the-line 1TB configuration doesn't feel like the smartest purchase either after a comparatively humbler $600 markdown from a regular price of $2,419.99, but I can totally understand if you want to be reckless for a second this beginning of the year and pull the trigger at $1,819.99.





is the best way to get all the information you need about this bad boy in a couple of quick minutes and understand the phenomenal appeal of Although I don't think it needs much of an introduction or a very detailed characterization at this point, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review is the best way to get all the information you need about this bad boy in a couple of quick minutes and understand the phenomenal appeal of Samsung 's latest (and greatest) deal on it.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible