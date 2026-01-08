Samsung is incredibly selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $720 off list with no strings attached
No trade-ins, no catches, no special requirements - just the best foldable out there at the greatest possible discount.
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If you're excited by the prospect of a first-gen Razr Fold costing around $500 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 7... at some point in the coming months, Samsung is here today to blow Motorola out of the water, as well as all of your minds with a Black Friday-grade deal in January.
Make that a better-than-Black-Friday discount, as I for one am not aware of a previous occasion when you could save 720 bucks on what's probably the best foldable device available in the US right now. I'm talking $720 off the Z Fold 7's $2,119.99 list price in a 512GB storage variant with no trade-in required or any other special conditions, which eclipses the $520 discount available between Christmas and New Year's Eve at Amazon.
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Obviously, this deal comes straight from the world's top smartphone vendor, knocking the amazing Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512 gigs of internal storage space down to a seemingly unbeatable $1,399.99 price.
That's lower than what Motorola is expected to charge for an entry-level Razr Fold configuration... eventually, and while most of that handset's key specs are still under wraps, it's relatively safe to assume that the brand's first-ever book-style foldable will come with only 256GB storage at $1,500.
That's a pretty impressive cover screen, and the Z Fold 7 obviously comes with an even larger and better one as well. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Samsung also sells its latest book-style powerhouse with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, mind you, but that entry-level model is not worth taking into consideration right now at the exact same $1,399.99 price as a 512GB variant. The top-of-the-line 1TB configuration doesn't feel like the smartest purchase either after a comparatively humbler $600 markdown from a regular price of $2,419.99, but I can totally understand if you want to be reckless for a second this beginning of the year and pull the trigger at $1,819.99.
Although I don't think it needs much of an introduction or a very detailed characterization at this point, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review is the best way to get all the information you need about this bad boy in a couple of quick minutes and understand the phenomenal appeal of Samsung's latest (and greatest) deal on it.
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