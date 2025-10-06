The one-month-old Lenovo Idea Tab Plus might be the best mid-range tablet to buy at its new discount
This is not just a Prime Day-beating deal, but quite possibly a Black Friday-grade bargain available right now with no special requirements.
Who needs Amazon's October 7 and 8 Prime Big Deal Days event when Lenovo's fall doorbuster promotions are underway less than 24 hours early? Obviously, the answer to that question is folks shopping for something else than amazing budget tablets ahead of the holiday season this year, but that's a discussion for another time.
Right now, let us marvel at the $60 discount the recently released Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is selling for today with no special requirements and no strings attached. This joins the Yoga Tab's unexpectedly deep $100 price cut as quite possibly the greatest tablet deals available before Prime Day, as well as Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month.
Although I can't predict the future, I certainly wouldn't be surprised if this offer stayed unbeaten through the end of the year, as the Idea Tab Plus felt (to me, at least) impressively affordable from its commercial debut. Said debut happened just a few weeks ago, mind you, so I really didn't expect to see the $289.99 list price of the brand-new 12.1-inch mid-ranger drop to a measly $229.99 already.
Your 230 bucks are enough for a display that's not only large, but extremely sharp and smooth too, at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities. Then you've got an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor that's clearly no rival for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the aforementioned Lenovo Yoga Tab, but definitely not a pushover either, especially in combination with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.
The Idea Tab Plus is somehow paired with a stylus at an unbeatable price right now. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
The 128 gigs of internal storage space are also respectable (at the very least), and the same goes for the quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker system. The 10,200mAh battery, meanwhile, is... worthy of a different label, especially when you consider the waist of the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, which sits at 6.29mm at the slate's thinnest point. Oh, and the surprisingly hefty cell also supports blazing fast 45W charging.
The cherry on top of this bad boy's value proposition is undeniably a handy Lenovo Tab Pen, which is included at no extra cost. The same is true for Samsung's iconic S Pen and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger, but that thing is a lot more expensive, and I doubt it will ever get as affordable as the Idea Tab Plus. Let alone as early as tomorrow.
