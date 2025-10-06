iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount

Released less than a month ago at a reasonable price of $550, this 11.1-inch Android powerhouse with a keyboard and pen included is incredibly marked down to $450 already.

Official Lenovo Yoga Tab promotional image with pen
Are you ready to bust Amazon's digital doors in search for the best tablet at the lowest possible price early Tuesday morning at the start of this fall's big Prime Day event? What if I told you to look in a totally different place for that right now?

Granted, the Lenovo Yoga Tab may not have the same level of... recognizability as Apple's latest iPad Air duo, let alone the newest iPad Pro generation or even Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, but what this bad boy lacks in marketing, it certainly makes up for in value for money.

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

That's undeniably true at a $549.99 list price, and it's obviously about ten times as true at a hefty $100 discount. Released less than a month ago in the US, the 11.1-inch Yoga Tab is unsurprisingly cheaper than ever before today, as Lenovo's official regional website somehow manages to improve on an already amazing early deal from last week.

As you can imagine, you don't need to jump through any hoops (like getting an obligatory Amazon Prime membership) to be able to spend $449.99 instead of $549.99 for an impressively feature-packed Android tablet with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as well as both a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 keyboard accessory.

For 450 bucks, Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M3), for instance, only includes 128 gigs of internal storage space and no keyboard or stylus, while the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE model does come bundled with a handy S Pen, but no keyboard either (not to mention how much worse its Exynos 1580 chipset is compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Lenovo Yoga Tab).


The newest member of the popular Yoga family further supports various buzzworthy AI experiences while running Android 15 out the box, promising to receive three major OS updates over the next three or four years, and perhaps most remarkably of all, managing to squeeze a generous 8,860mAh battery into a razor-thin body made from super-premium metal. 

I almost can't find anything wrong with this incredibly affordable slate, which makes me confident to recommend you to pull the trigger before Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday this fall.
 

The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount

The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
COMMENTS (0)

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless