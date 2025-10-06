The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
Released less than a month ago at a reasonable price of $550, this 11.1-inch Android powerhouse with a keyboard and pen included is incredibly marked down to $450 already.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you ready to bust Amazon's digital doors in search for the best tablet at the lowest possible price early Tuesday morning at the start of this fall's big Prime Day event? What if I told you to look in a totally different place for that right now?
Granted, the Lenovo Yoga Tab may not have the same level of... recognizability as Apple's latest iPad Air duo, let alone the newest iPad Pro generation or even Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, but what this bad boy lacks in marketing, it certainly makes up for in value for money.
That's undeniably true at a $549.99 list price, and it's obviously about ten times as true at a hefty $100 discount. Released less than a month ago in the US, the 11.1-inch Yoga Tab is unsurprisingly cheaper than ever before today, as Lenovo's official regional website somehow manages to improve on an already amazing early deal from last week.
As you can imagine, you don't need to jump through any hoops (like getting an obligatory Amazon Prime membership) to be able to spend $449.99 instead of $549.99 for an impressively feature-packed Android tablet with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as well as both a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 keyboard accessory.
For 450 bucks, Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M3), for instance, only includes 128 gigs of internal storage space and no keyboard or stylus, while the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE model does come bundled with a handy S Pen, but no keyboard either (not to mention how much worse its Exynos 1580 chipset is compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Lenovo Yoga Tab).
The Yoga Tab is incredibly useful and versatile with both a keyboard and pen included in its newly reduced price. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
The newest member of the popular Yoga family further supports various buzzworthy AI experiences while running Android 15 out the box, promising to receive three major OS updates over the next three or four years, and perhaps most remarkably of all, managing to squeeze a generous 8,860mAh battery into a razor-thin body made from super-premium metal.
I almost can't find anything wrong with this incredibly affordable slate, which makes me confident to recommend you to pull the trigger before Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday this fall.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
06 Oct, 2025The one-month-old Lenovo Idea Tab Plus might be the best mid-range tablet to buy at its new discount The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
02 Oct, 2025The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M11 is once again a top pick at $80 off
30 Sep, 2025The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab mid-ranger is nicely discounted with both 4 and 8GB RAM The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing its first-ever discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: