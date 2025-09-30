The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab mid-ranger is nicely discounted with both 4 and 8GB RAM

Android tablet





That's because the Yoga Tab Idea Tab Plus , and Idea Tab are all available at their first-ever discounts this week, and I highly doubt Lenovo or Amazon will be able to improve these phenomenal deals anytime soon.

Lenovo Idea Tab $159 99 $189 99 $30 off (16%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab $189 99 $219 99 $30 off (14%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included Buy at Lenovo





Unlike its Plus-branded sibling, the "normal" Lenovo Idea Tab can be had in two different versions straight from its manufacturer, both of which are currently marked down by 30 bucks from their already reasonable prices. We're talking a 4GB RAM-packing model released in the US at $189.99 a few weeks ago , and for hardcore multitaskers, a 128GB storage configuration with twice the aforementioned amount of memory on deck that regularly costs $219.99.





Keep in mind that the cheaper units come with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room too, which is definitely not bad for $159.99 right now. Other respectable specs (for both variants) include an almost surprisingly smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, a reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, no less than four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery that may sound unimpressive, but is remarkably guaranteed to deliver "all-day" juice.

Believe it or not, the slightly costlier Lenovo Idea Tab also comes with a handy Lenovo Tab Pen included in its current $189.99 price in addition to 8 gigs of RAM, thus looking like the much better value proposition all in all today.









Oh, and did I mention that you're looking at a razor-thin and undeniably elegant slate here that also happens to run Android 15 out the box with two more OS versions guaranteed to come over the next couple of years or so? Now how could you possibly say no to this bang-for-buck champion?







