The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab mid-ranger is nicely discounted with both 4 and 8GB RAM

Released just a few weeks ago, this undeniably good-looking and feature-packed 11-incher is already on sale at a special price in two versions.
Are you planning to get a new mid-range Android tablet during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event next week? You might want to reconsider that plan and think about buying one of Lenovo's three latest budget-friendly iPad alternatives right now instead.
That's because the Yoga Tab, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab are all available at their first-ever discounts this week, and I highly doubt Lenovo or Amazon will be able to improve these phenomenal deals anytime soon.
Unlike its Plus-branded sibling, the "normal" Lenovo Idea Tab can be had in two different versions straight from its manufacturer, both of which are currently marked down by 30 bucks from their already reasonable prices. We're talking a 4GB RAM-packing model released in the US at $189.99 a few weeks ago, and for hardcore multitaskers, a 128GB storage configuration with twice the aforementioned amount of memory on deck that regularly costs $219.99.
Keep in mind that the cheaper units come with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room too, which is definitely not bad for $159.99 right now. Other respectable specs (for both variants) include an almost surprisingly smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, a reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, no less than four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery that may sound unimpressive, but is remarkably guaranteed to deliver "all-day" juice.
Believe it or not, the slightly costlier Lenovo Idea Tab also comes with a handy Lenovo Tab Pen included in its current $189.99 price in addition to 8 gigs of RAM, thus looking like the much better value proposition all in all today.
Clearly, this is not the absolute best Android tablet available ahead of this holiday season, but at least for a limited time, those prices are clearly low enough to make the non-Plus Idea Tab a smarter buy than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and Apple A16-powered iPad 11 for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Oh, and did I mention that you're looking at a razor-thin and undeniably elegant slate here that also happens to run Android 15 out the box with two more OS versions guaranteed to come over the next couple of years or so? Now how could you possibly say no to this bang-for-buck champion?
