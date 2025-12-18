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Amazon and Best Buy make the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE too cheap to turn down

And yes, the exceptionally feature-packed smartwatch can still be yours before Christmas... if you hurry.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with silver case and blue band
The first (and so far, only) Fan Edition smartwatch from the world's top smartphone vendor is on sale at a crazy low price with standalone cellular connectivity, and you should probably jump on this incredible last-minute holiday deal before it inevitably goes away.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are charging a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for a 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE in a silver color (with a sky blue band), and if the killer new promo happens to sound familiar, congratulations, you're the world's most obsessive bargain hunter.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$149 off (60%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Case, Blue Band, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$100 99
$249 99
$149 off (60%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Case, Blue Band
Buy at BestBuy

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That's because the Wear OS-powered device has only been marked down by $150 from a $250 list price in a cellular-capable variant once before. And that happened more than two months ago at Walmart for just a few hours.

Since then, I've seen the budget-friendly smartwatch listed at $100 under its regular price of $200 sans 4G LTE connectivity a number of different times at a number of different retailers, but what Amazon and Best Buy are offering today is obviously more special and pretty much impossible to beat.

Released less than a year and a half ago, the Galaxy Watch FE has already been officially discontinued by its manufacturer, and with Best Buy explicitly labeling this record high $150 discount as a "clearance" affair, I wouldn't be surprised if all inventory across the US vanished by Christmas.

While we're on that subject, yes, your order will be delivered before December 25 if you place it today, which you should definitely do if you want to put a nice, elegant, and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch under the Christmas tree for a special someone in your life... with an Android phone.

Is this the best smartwatch money can buy right now? Absolutely not. Can you find a better option at the same absurdly low price? I don't think so, at least not as far as style, long-term software support, and health monitoring tools are concerned.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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