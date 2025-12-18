Christmas has arrived at Samsung: 20 deals that earned a spot on my holiday list
You can save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, up to $800 on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more!
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Christmas is this week, and Samsung’s already offering unmissable holiday deals that allow you to save big on some of the tech giant’s best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.
For instance, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, up to $800 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more. Even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at hefty discounts, allowing you to save up to $250 on the former and up to $90 on the latter. And while some deals require trading in an eligible device, you can still save big on most of them without trade-ins.
For instance, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, up to $800 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more. Even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at hefty discounts, allowing you to save up to $250 on the former and up to $90 on the latter. And while some deals require trading in an eligible device, you can still save big on most of them without trade-ins.
As one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I scoured the official Samsung store and rounded up all the best deals on Galaxy devices in one place—this article. I shortlisted only the devices I think offer the biggest bang for your buck. Just be sure to act quickly and save as soon as possible; you never know when these festive vibes will end and the deals will vanish into thin air.
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Best Samsung holiday deals on phones
Samsung's high-end phones rank among the best on the market, and you can't really go wrong with any of them. With their premium design, stunning displays, and capable cameras, each of Sammy's top-tier smartphones makes a wonderful Christmas gift. Meanwhile, with seven years of software support and top-tier performance, these are also a great pick for shoppers looking for a long-term investment.
The best part is that Samsung currently has generous holiday deals on Galaxy phones that include up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out these offers and more of the best Samsung holiday deals on Galaxy smartphones below.
The best part is that Samsung currently has generous holiday deals on Galaxy phones that include up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out these offers and more of the best Samsung holiday deals on Galaxy smartphones below.
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Best Samsung holiday deals on tablets
Just as you can't go wrong with Samsung's high-end phones, you can't go wrong with its top-tier tablets. The Galaxy Tab S series delivers incredible performance, making them suitable for work or school. They also boast breathtaking AMOLED displays that turn them into top picks for entertainment. To top this off, each of them comes with a stylus inside the box, saving you extra cash all while letting you increase your productivity even further.
Right now, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can be yours for up to $800 off, while the regular Galaxy Tab S11 can be yours for up to $650 less. I've found a total of seven unmissable tablet deals at Samsung, so, browse the best Galaxy Tab deals ahead of Christmas below and save big on a fancy slate while you can!
Best Samsung holiday deals on smartwatches
If you already have a fancy phone or tablet but are looking to upgrade your wrist game — or help a loved one to do so — now is the time to act. Samsung's holiday deals on smartwatches let you save up to $250 on a new smartwatch. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are discounted, as well as the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). And while it's not exactly a smartwatch, you can save up to $150 on the Galaxy Ring, making it a great pick if you aren't into smartwatches but still want a device to help you keep tabs on your health and workouts.
Best Samsung holiday deals on Galaxy Buds
Music is an important part of life, which is why I think everyone should enjoy it in the best way possible. And if you're a Galaxy user, the best earbuds you can get are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line earphones. Well, if you've been eyeing these puppies, now is the time to get them. Samsung lets you save $90 and snag a pair for just $159.99, which is definitely a bargain price for all the value they offer. And if you're on a budget, Samsung's holiday deals on Galaxy Buds let you snag the affordable Galaxy Buds FE for just $119.99.
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