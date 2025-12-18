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Christmas has arrived at Samsung: 20 deals that earned a spot on my holiday list

You can save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, up to $800 on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more!

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A person holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Christmas is this week, and Samsung’s already offering unmissable holiday deals that allow you to save big on some of the tech giant’s best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

For instance, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, up to $800 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more. Even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at hefty discounts, allowing you to save up to $250 on the former and up to $90 on the latter. And while some deals require trading in an eligible device, you can still save big on most of them without trade-ins.

As one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I scoured the official Samsung store and rounded up all the best deals on Galaxy devices in one place—this article. I shortlisted only the devices I think offer the biggest bang for your buck. Just be sure to act quickly and save as soon as possible; you never know when these festive vibes will end and the deals will vanish into thin air.

Jump to:

Best Samsung holiday deals on phones


Samsung's high-end phones rank among the best on the market, and you can't really go wrong with any of them. With their premium design, stunning displays, and capable cameras, each of Sammy's top-tier smartphones makes a wonderful Christmas gift. Meanwhile, with seven years of software support and top-tier performance, these are also a great pick for shoppers looking for a long-term investment.

The best part is that Samsung currently has generous holiday deals on Galaxy phones that include up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out these offers and more of the best Samsung holiday deals on Galaxy smartphones below.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in!

$1119 99
$2119 99
$1000 off (47%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be yours up to a whopping $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. But even if you don't have an old phone to trade in, you can still save $400 on Samsung's slimmest book-like foldable yet. The phone is an absolute dream for power users, so don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be yours for up to $600 with an eligible trade-in. But even if you don't have an old phone you can trade in, you can still save $200. Just select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. The phone ranks among the best clamshell foldables on the market, so you can't go wrong with it. Save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save up to $700 with a trade-in!

$599 99
$1299 99
$700 off (54%)
Trade in an eligible device with Samsung and save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Don't have an old phone you can part with? Well, you can still save $200 without a trade-in, which is still a pretty awesome deal. Given that this is the best non-foldable Samsung phone money can buy, I encourage you to act fast and save with this deal as soon as possible!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25+: Save up to $480 at Samsung!

$519 99
$999 99
$480 off (48%)
Samsung is allowing shoppers to save up to $480 with a trade-in. In case you don't have an old phone to trade in, you can still save $150. The phone is an absolute powerhouse, making this an incredible time to upgrade. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $187 at Samsung!

$612 99
$799 99
$187 off (23%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $187 on the regular Galaxy S25. This is one of the best phones on the market, perfect if you're after a more compact handset with an insane level of firepower and capable cameras and display. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 FE: Save up to $400 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$649 99
$400 off (62%)
One of the best flagship-ish phones, the Galaxy S25 FE can be yours for up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. However, don't fret if you don't have a device to trade-in, as you can still save $150. Just select "No" in the trade-in section.
Buy at Samsung

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Best Samsung holiday deals on tablets


Just as you can't go wrong with Samsung's high-end phones, you can't go wrong with its top-tier tablets. The Galaxy Tab S series delivers incredible performance, making them suitable for work or school. They also boast breathtaking AMOLED displays that turn them into top picks for entertainment. To top this off, each of them comes with a stylus inside the box, saving you extra cash all while letting you increase your productivity even further. 

Right now, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can be yours for up to $800 off, while the regular Galaxy Tab S11 can be yours for up to $650 less. I've found a total of seven unmissable tablet deals at Samsung, so, browse the best Galaxy Tab deals ahead of Christmas below and save big on a fancy slate while you can!

Get the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for up to $800 OFF!

$399 99
$1199 99
$800 off (67%)
Looking for the best Galaxy tablet money can buy? Well, go ahead and order a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with this deal. Samsung lets you save up to $800 on this powerhouse with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $200 without any trade-ins. Moreover, you can get the Book Cover Keyboard Slim case for 50% off. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S11: Save up to $650 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$799 99
$650 off (81%)
In case you're after a powerful 11-inch tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 is an unmissable choice right now. You can save up to $650 with a trade-in or grab one for $150 off without one. This is an absolute powerhouse, so act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 1TB: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$1119 99
$1619 99
$500 off (31%)
Samsung has an unmissable offer on its former flagship tablet, as well. You can currently get the 1TB model for up to $500 off. The tech giant even claims that it gives at least $250 trade-in credit with any eligible device. Alternatively, you can save $400 without a trade-in. This may be an older tablet, but man, it still packs a punch, making it an irresistible choice at $400 off. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10+: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$399 99
$999 99
$600 off (60%)
Samsung has an enticing deal on its Galaxy Tab S10+ as well. You can currently save up to $600 on this bad boy with an eligible trade-in. If you don't have a device to trade, you can still snag it for $220 off. As a proper high-end Samsung tablet, this bad boy delivers fast performance, comes with a stunning display, and even boasts an S Pen inside the box. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: Save up to $400 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$649 99
$400 off (62%)
On the other hand, if you're looking for a generous deal on a mid-range Samsung tablet, you can't go wrong with getting the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with this offer right here. Samsung lets you save up to $400 with a trade-in or $100 without one. The slate offers dependable performance and delivers pleasant visuals for the price. Hurry up and save!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Now up to $350 off with a trade-in!

$149 99
$499 99
$350 off (70%)
That said, the smaller Galaxy Tab S10 FE is also a hot choice for the holidays. Samsung lets you save up to $350 on this beauty with a trade-in or $100 without one. The slate is a great pick if you want an affordable device with dependable performance, so if it fits the bill, save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab A9+ 128GB: Now $70 off on Samsung.com!

$199 99
$269 99
$70 off (26%)
The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ is also sweetly discounted for the holidays at the official store. You can currently get one for $70 off without any trade-ins. The tablet delivers good-enough performance for most tasks, making it a great choice if you're looking for an entertainment device that won't break the bank.
Buy at Samsung

Best Samsung holiday deals on smartwatches


If you already have a fancy phone or tablet but are looking to upgrade your wrist game — or help a loved one to do so — now is the time to act. Samsung's holiday deals on smartwatches let you save up to $250 on a new smartwatch. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are discounted, as well as the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). And while it's not exactly a smartwatch, you can save up to $150 on the Galaxy Ring, making it a great pick if you aren't into smartwatches but still want a device to help you keep tabs on your health and workouts.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save up to $250 with a trade-in!

$399 99
$649 99
$250 off (38%)
The best Samsung smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), can be yours for up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in. But don't worry if you don't have a device to part with, as you can save $100 without a trade-in. The watch has a rugged design and is loaded with features. You just can't go wrong with it!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Save up to $250 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$499 99
$250 off (50%)
On the other hand, if you're in the market for a super-sleek smartwatch that goes well even with an expensive suit, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could also be yours for up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in. If you don't have a device to trade in, you can still save $150, which is still a bonkers discount for this bad boy. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 8: Save up to $200 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$349 99
$200 off (57%)
The Galaxy Watch 8 is also selling at a sweet discount at the official store. You can currently snag it for $100 off without a trade-in. However, if you have a device you can part with, you can save up to $200 instead. It may be the regular model, but it still looks fantastic, in my opinion. Plus, it's loaded with features from top to bottom, so it's definitely worth getting, especially at $100 off. So, save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7: Save up to $150 with a trade-in!

$99 99
$249 99
$150 off (60%)
While Samsung's holiday Galaxy Watch 8 deals are definitely nothing to scoff at, I believe the Galaxy Watch 7 is the best choice if you're on a budget. You can currently get this beauty for up to $150 off with an eligible trade-in or $100 without one. That makes it a no-brainer if you're looking for the cheapest way to enjoy a premium Galaxy Watch experience. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Ring: Save up to $150 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$399 99
$150 off (38%)
Look at that, the Galaxy Ring can also be yours at a hefty discount at Samsung for the holidays! You can currently snag it for up to $150 off with a trade-in. Sleek and durable, the Galaxy Ring is the perfect choice if you're tired of wearing a smartwatch on your wrist but still want to have a device that can help you track your health. Furthermore, it's a no-brainer at $120 off, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Samsung


Best Samsung holiday deals on Galaxy Buds


Music is an important part of life, which is why I think everyone should enjoy it in the best way possible. And if you're a Galaxy user, the best earbuds you can get are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line earphones. Well, if you've been eyeing these puppies, now is the time to get them. Samsung lets you save $90 and snag a pair for just $159.99, which is definitely a bargain price for all the value they offer. And if you're on a budget, Samsung's holiday deals on Galaxy Buds let you snag the affordable Galaxy Buds FE for just $119.99.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now for $90 OFF at the official store!

$159 99
$249 99
$90 off (36%)
Looking to upgrade your listening experience for less? Well, there's no better way to do that than with Samsung’s holiday deal on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Right now, you can save $90 on these puppies without any trade-ins. Given that these are the best Galaxy Buds money can buy, offering premium sound, feel, and battery life, I encourage you to save as soon as possible!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Save 30 at Samsung!

$119 99
$149 99
$30 off (20%)
On the other hand, if you're in the market for earbuds that deliver good sound and won't break the bank, Samsung lets you save $30 on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. This means you can upgrade your listening experience for just $119.99, making this a deal you definitely don't want to miss.
Buy at Samsung

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15958 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

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