Galaxy S26 Ultra: 9 hot upgrades coming this February

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Only Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Charging speed upgrade

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Qi2 wireless charging support

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26

Design tweaks





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Exclusive Galaxy AI

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26

Privacy display

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Satellite connectivity

Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals that the Chinese variant of the phone is going to support Galaxy S25 Ultra already supports regular and emergency messaging using satellite, and at least that would be available on the S26 Ultra . A 3C certification of thereveals that the Chinese variant of the phone is going to support direct satellite connectivity . Thealready supports regular and emergency messaging using satellite, and at least that would be available on the



Larger F/1.4 aperture for the main camera

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to rock the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor for the main camera. However, the phone is claimed to come with a larger F/1.4 aperture. The larger aperture would allow for more light to enter, thus the Galaxy S26 Ultra should be able to make better low-light photos and create a shallower depth of field.



Galaxy S26 Ultra release date

This year, Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy S26 series later than in previous years. That could mainly be due to the last-minute changes to the lineup that Samsung has reportedly made. For now, the unveiling is expected to happen sometime in February of next year, instead of January.