Galaxy S26 Ultra: 9 hot upgrades coming this February
Here's what the rumors are saying about Samsung's premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
6comments
The Galaxy S26 series is just around the corner now, expected for either January or February 2026. Rumors about Samsung's upcoming flagship devices have been circulating online for quite a while now, and the picture is getting fuller with each new leak.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly going to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in all markets, according to a listing of the phone with the FCC. The smaller siblings of the phone may get Exynos or Snapdragon, depending on the market, but Samsung has apparently decided that its most powerful model is only going to get Qualcomm's processor.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally upgrading its charging speeds. According to multiple certifications and Samsung itself leaking its 60W charger, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to support up to 60W wired fast charging. That's a bump from the 45W on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This faster speed is still far from Chinese competitors that now offer 100W, but it's still a move in the right direction.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also reportedly going to come with full Qi2 support. That would allow for a plethora of magnetic accessories for the device (which have recently leaked), including power banks, new cases, magnetic charging stands, and car mounts. Previously, the Galaxy S25 series was Qi2-Ready but didn't have the magnets built in, which the S26 series is reportedly fixing.
A lot of Galaxy S26 Ultra renders have leaked already, and we know almost for certain that the phone is going to come with some changes in its design. The corners are getting rounder, so it matches more with the regular Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus. Meanwhile, the phone is reportedly going to feature a camera island, instead of the lenses staying on their own as in previous models.
A recent leak hints that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with new, advanced AI features that may not be available on the other two Galaxy S26 models. According to the leak, even the S25 Ultra will have to wait several months to receive these features with a software update. We still don't know exactly what these will be, but they could be another differentiator between the Ultra and its smaller siblings.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to feature an innovative privacy display that would intelligently hide content from prying eyes. Reportedly, the pixels themselves would adapt to your surroundings.
When an AI agent detects someone is trying to take a peek at your display, the contents are reportedly going to be hidden. That would eliminate the need for a privacy screen protector – those usually take away from the brightness of the screen as well, so that would not be needed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to rock the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor for the main camera. However, the phone is claimed to come with a larger F/1.4 aperture. The larger aperture would allow for more light to enter, thus the Galaxy S26 Ultra should be able to make better low-light photos and create a shallower depth of field.
This year, Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy S26 series later than in previous years. That could mainly be due to the last-minute changes to the lineup that Samsung has reportedly made. For now, the unveiling is expected to happen sometime in February of next year, instead of January.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be the star of the show. The most powerful device is rumored to get a redesign, a new chip, and possibly a ton of Galaxy AI features.
Recommended For You
Only Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly going to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in all markets, according to a listing of the phone with the FCC. The smaller siblings of the phone may get Exynos or Snapdragon, depending on the market, but Samsung has apparently decided that its most powerful model is only going to get Qualcomm's processor.
Charging speed upgrade
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally upgrading its charging speeds. According to multiple certifications and Samsung itself leaking its 60W charger, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to support up to 60W wired fast charging. That's a bump from the 45W on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This faster speed is still far from Chinese competitors that now offer 100W, but it's still a move in the right direction.
Recommended For You
Meanwhile, the phone may support 25W of charging instead of 15W, another small but meaningful upgrade.
Qi2 wireless charging support
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also reportedly going to come with full Qi2 support. That would allow for a plethora of magnetic accessories for the device (which have recently leaked), including power banks, new cases, magnetic charging stands, and car mounts. Previously, the Galaxy S25 series was Qi2-Ready but didn't have the magnets built in, which the S26 series is reportedly fixing.
Design tweaks
Render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image Credit – OnLeaks and Android Headlines
A lot of Galaxy S26 Ultra renders have leaked already, and we know almost for certain that the phone is going to come with some changes in its design. The corners are getting rounder, so it matches more with the regular Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus. Meanwhile, the phone is reportedly going to feature a camera island, instead of the lenses staying on their own as in previous models.
Exclusive Galaxy AI
A recent leak hints that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with new, advanced AI features that may not be available on the other two Galaxy S26 models. According to the leak, even the S25 Ultra will have to wait several months to receive these features with a software update. We still don't know exactly what these will be, but they could be another differentiator between the Ultra and its smaller siblings.
Privacy display
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to feature an innovative privacy display that would intelligently hide content from prying eyes. Reportedly, the pixels themselves would adapt to your surroundings.
When an AI agent detects someone is trying to take a peek at your display, the contents are reportedly going to be hidden. That would eliminate the need for a privacy screen protector – those usually take away from the brightness of the screen as well, so that would not be needed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Satellite connectivity
A 3C certification of the Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals that the Chinese variant of the phone is going to support direct satellite connectivity. The Galaxy S25 Ultra already supports regular and emergency messaging using satellite, and at least that would be available on the S26 Ultra.
Larger F/1.4 aperture for the main camera
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to rock the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor for the main camera. However, the phone is claimed to come with a larger F/1.4 aperture. The larger aperture would allow for more light to enter, thus the Galaxy S26 Ultra should be able to make better low-light photos and create a shallower depth of field.
Galaxy S26 Ultra release date
This year, Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy S26 series later than in previous years. That could mainly be due to the last-minute changes to the lineup that Samsung has reportedly made. For now, the unveiling is expected to happen sometime in February of next year, instead of January.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: