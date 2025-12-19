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Best Buy makes the budget Motorola Razr (2025) foldable a last-minute Christmas steal at $150 off

Yes, you still have (a little) time to get the perfect Christmas gift at the best possible price.

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Motorola Razr (2025)
If you can't bring yourself to spend close to $1,000 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 (let alone well over $1,500 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7) this Christmas, the Motorola Razr (2025) might be the answer to your prayers and the perfect solution for your last (and biggest) holiday pickle.

This Android 15-powered flip phone is normally pretty affordable, fetching $699.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration, but if you hurry, you can pay a cool 150 bucks less than that... and get the Razr (2025) delivered to your doorstep before December 25.

Motorola Razr (2025)

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

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You're not quite looking at a Christmas miracle here, but it's certainly pretty close, especially when you consider that this discount has only been offered a couple of times before by Motorola. This time around, the deal is available exclusively at Best Buy, eclipsing what you can currently save through the official US website of the device manufacturer, as well as at Amazon.

Described as a budget foldable that (predictably) cuts a few corners in our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2025) review a little while ago, this relatively big guy (with a 6.9-inch primary display and 3.6-inch secondary panel in tow) delivers undeniably impressive bang for your buck at $549.99 between those generously sized screens and the almost surprisingly sleek design (in eye-catching Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Gibraltar Sea colorways).

With a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor under its hood, the "vanilla" Razr (2025) is obviously not quite as powerful as the Razr Plus (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025), which is why the higher-end Motorola foldables are significantly costlier.


But for most everyday Android users, the level of overall system performance enabled by that chipset should be pretty satisfactory, especially in combination with a respectable 8GB RAM count. The battery life is also (more than) respectable thanks to a hefty 4,500mAh cell equipped with fast 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, and the same goes for the performance of the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and single 32MP selfie snapper.

All in all, this is a pretty much unbeatable and irresistible value proposition that Samsung seemingly has no intention to match anytime soon, putting Motorola in a great position to not just top your last-minute holiday shopping lists, but quite possibly, the US foldable market segment as well in the relatively near future.

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$35
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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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