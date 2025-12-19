Best Buy makes the budget Motorola Razr (2025) foldable a last-minute Christmas steal at $150 off





This Android 15 -powered flip phone is normally pretty affordable, fetching $699.99 in its one and only 256GB storage configuration, but if you hurry, you can pay a cool 150 bucks less than that... and get the Razr (2025) delivered to your doorstep before December 25.

Motorola Razr (2025) $549 99 $699 99 $150 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Recommended For You





You're not quite looking at a Christmas miracle here, but it's certainly pretty close, especially when you consider that this discount has only been offered a couple of times before by Motorola . This time around, the deal is available exclusively at Best Buy, eclipsing what you can currently save through the official US website of the device manufacturer, as well as at Amazon.





Described as a budget foldable that (predictably) cuts a few corners in our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2025) review a little while ago, this relatively big guy (with a 6.9-inch primary display and 3.6-inch secondary panel in tow) delivers undeniably impressive bang for your buck at $549.99 between those generously sized screens and the almost surprisingly sleek design (in eye-catching Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Gibraltar Sea colorways).













But for most everyday Android users, the level of overall system performance enabled by that chipset should be pretty satisfactory, especially in combination with a respectable 8GB RAM count. The battery life is also (more than) respectable thanks to a hefty 4,500mAh cell equipped with fast 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology, and the same goes for the performance of the 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and single 32MP selfie snapper.





All in all, this is a pretty much unbeatable and irresistible value proposition that Samsung seemingly has no intention to match anytime soon, putting Motorola in a great position to not just top your last-minute holiday shopping lists, but quite possibly, the US foldable market segment as well in the relatively near future.

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