The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL hits best price — save $300 before Black Friday

Limited-time Amazon deal makes the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL an absolute bestseller you don't want to pass up.

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but today’s Google Pixel phone deals almost make us feel like the event is here. In case you missed it, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold dropped to an unheard-of low at Amazon after its first-ever $300 discount. Users can also grab the compact Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off. What if you’re after a larger non-foldable with a Tensor G5 chipset? Amazon’s got you covered — the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is down by a massive $300, landing it at its best price way ahead of Black Friday.

Save $300 on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$300 off (25%)
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has hit its best price yet! Right now, Amazon is letting you save a whopping $300 on all colors, making it an absolute bestseller weeks before Black Friday! Don't miss out on this limited-time promo and save while it lasts.
Let’s give you some context here. The smartphone hit the market back in August, and it only got a price cut at Amazon during last month’s Prime Big Deal Days event. At the time, Prime members could save a hefty $250 on the 256GB Google Pixel flagship. As for the current $300 price cut, it’s open to everyone and spreads across all paintjobs, making it simply impossible to resist. Just remember to act fast, as it won’t stay live for too long.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL mostly follows the design of its predecessor, which isn’t bad news at all. You’re getting a premium build, high-quality materials, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with an adaptable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the latest big-sized flagship now gets even brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 3,300 nits!

With the new Tensor G5 chipset, you’re also getting a huge performance boost compared to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can see how it compares to its predecessor in our Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro XL review. And with a slew of exclusive Gemini AI features, your everyday experience is buttery-smooth.

And with a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 48MP 5x periscope lens, it’s more than decent on the camera front. Plus, you’re getting multiple AI enhancements that help you capture stunning photos even at 100x zoom.

However you look at it, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a fantastic device through and through. Now $300 cheaper, it’s a solid choice for Pixel phone fans. Get yours at Amazon before it’s too late.
Polina Kovalakova
