T-Mobile reveals new date and time for big event starring new CEO Gopalan
T-Mobile is pushing back a major event by one week to the morning of February 11th.
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Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced that it would hold its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release and call on February 4th, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET after the close of regular stock market trading for the day. If you circled that date on your calendar, hopefully you used a pencil. That's because the nation's largest wireless carrier has changed the date and time of the event. T-Mobile will now report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings and hold its earnngs call on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
T-Mobile's Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings will now be released on the morning of February 11th, 2026
The carrier's numbers for the final three-month quarter of the year, and for all of 2025 will be released during a meeting that will take place in New York City. The event will last for approximately two hours, and it will start at 8:30 am ET. T-Mobile says that the carrier's new CEO, Srini Gopalan, will discuss the financial and operational performance of T-Mobile during the third quarter while also updating everyone on T-Mobile's strategic direction and its long-term outlook. (Can you say T-Life?)
Gopalan replaced Mike Sievert on November 1st and will be accompanied by members of the carrier's senior leadership team. At 7:35 am ET on February 11th, a little less than an hour before the meeting starts, the earnings release and an Investor Factbook will be posted on the TMUS Investor Website page. We've embedded the Q3 webcast above.
Here is where you can register for a dial-up connection to the event although a live webcast will also be available
You can listen to the audio from the meeting via a dial-in connection by pre-registering from this website. If you want to hear the audio while watching slides and video of the event and participate in the Q&A session, a live webcast will be available from the T-Mobile Investors Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com.
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What we expect T-Mobile to announce is the net addition of 980,000 to 1.15 million postpaid phone lines. For all of 2025, T-Mobile now estimates that it will have added 3.3 million net new postpaid phone lines. That is higher than the carrier's original forecast. Postpaid phone net adds are the most important financial category because these are the subscribers who pay the most for service and are the most stable customers that a wireless firm can have.
Analysts expect T-Mobile to report these numbers for the quarter and full-year
For the three-month period from October to the end of December, the consensus believes that T-Mobile generated revenue of $23.66 billion with earnings of $2.19 per share. For all of 2025, T-Mobile is forecast to report revenue of $87.33 billion with earnings of $10.23 per share. Compare that with Q4 2024 when the company had revenue of $21.87 billion with earnings per share of $2.57 and net new postpaid phone adds of 903,000. For all of 2024 T-Mobile reported revenue of $81.4 billion. Earnings per share came in at $9.66 and new postpaid phone adds were 3.1 million.
Will you watch the live webcast of T-Mobile's Q4 earnings?
Sure. I want to see if Srini Gopalan is the next Legere.
23.08%
No. I'd rather watch Barney reruns.
76.92%
T-Mobile reportedly moved the date of the earnings release and call to allow it to become an expanded meeting in New York City with investors and analysts. It also moved the release and call from the traditional 4:30 pm ET spot after regular stock market trading has closed for the day to a morning release before Wall Street's opening bell on Wednesday, February 11th.
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What you need to listen for, if you plan on attending via dial-in or the live webcast, is what Gopalan says about the transition to being a digital carrier. Listen for comments about the future of T-Life, and any talk about closing stores, laying off reps, and any future plans to hike plan pricing.
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