Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro flagship is amazingly discounted by $250 well before Black Friday 2025
It sure looks like Christmas has come early for hardcore Google fans this year, with the Pixel 10 Pro joining the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in scoring unprecedented discounts.
You don't have to check your calendars... or your chromatic sense, as today is clearly not a Friday (or a black day of any type), but at the same time, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are also very obviously offering amazing discounts on some of the best phones around all of a sudden that are unlikely to be eclipsed this holiday season.
Amazon's Black Friday-grade Pixel 10 Pro deal, for instance, is pretty much as attractive and as unusual as the early Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold holiday discounts I literally just told you about, so all that's left to decide is how much money you're willing to spend on your next compact Android handset.
If you can afford it at a whopping 250 bucks under its regular prices of $999 and up, the Pixel 10 Pro is naturally a better choice than the non-Pro Pixel 10, with not only a higher-quality screen in tow, but more RAM under the hood, and perhaps most importantly, way better cameras on both the back and the front of the device.
Thanks to that impressive 16GB memory count, those 50, 48, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, the 42MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 4,870mAh battery, this almost surprisingly affordable (at least now) Android powerhouse undeniably eclipses the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus as well in terms of overall bang for your buck.
The Pixel 10 Pro is not the largest high-end phone in the world, but its value for money right now is pretty hard to trump. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
$999, of course, would normally get you just 128 gigs of internal storage space, so if you think you need more, you should go for a costlier 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB variant, all three of which are also currently marked down by $250 sans any restrictions or special requirements.
If you like to consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you might remember that the Pixel 10 Pro has been on sale at special prices once before. But that $200 discount was only for Amazon Prime members, and it's obviously better to be able to save $250... without jumping through hoops.
