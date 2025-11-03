Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro flagship is amazingly discounted by $250 well before Black Friday 2025

It sure looks like Christmas has come early for hardcore Google fans this year, with the Pixel 10 Pro joining the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in scoring unprecedented discounts.

Google Pixel 10 Pro
You don't have to check your calendars... or your chromatic sense, as today is clearly not a Friday (or a black day of any type), but at the same time, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are also very obviously offering amazing discounts on some of the best phones around all of a sudden that are unlikely to be eclipsed this holiday season.

Amazon's Black Friday-grade Pixel 10 Pro deal, for instance, is pretty much as attractive and as unusual as the early Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold holiday discounts I literally just told you about, so all that's left to decide is how much money you're willing to spend on your next compact Android handset.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

If you can afford it at a whopping 250 bucks under its regular prices of $999 and up, the Pixel 10 Pro is naturally a better choice than the non-Pro Pixel 10, with not only a higher-quality screen in tow, but more RAM under the hood, and perhaps most importantly, way better cameras on both the back and the front of the device.

Thanks to that impressive 16GB memory count, those 50, 48, and 48MP rear-facing cameras, the 42MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 4,870mAh battery, this almost surprisingly affordable (at least now) Android powerhouse undeniably eclipses the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus as well in terms of overall bang for your buck.


$999, of course, would normally get you just 128 gigs of internal storage space, so if you think you need more, you should go for a costlier 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB variant, all three of which are also currently marked down by $250 sans any restrictions or special requirements.

If you like to consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you might remember that the Pixel 10 Pro has been on sale at special prices once before. But that $200 discount was only for Amazon Prime members, and it's obviously better to be able to save $250... without jumping through hoops.
