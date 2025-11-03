Super-early Black Friday deal slashes record $200 off Google's Pixel 10 in all models
Amazon and Best Buy seem to have kicked off their Pixel 10 Black Friday 2025 deals early... even though the handset's killer new $200 discount is not technically advertised that way.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you were surprised to see the 6.3-inch non-Pro Pixel 10 marked down by a very cool $150 for Amazon's Prime Day festival just a little over a month after the commercial debut of the latest Google-made handsets, you might be shocked to find out that you can now save even more money with no strings attached.
That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to slash $200 off the $799 and $899 list prices of the Pixel 10 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively. And you also don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for what's clearly not only an unprecedented deal, but an unbeatable one. And if you prefer, you can opt for a Best Buy purchase rather than shopping at Amazon.
Both retailers are currently offering the exact same discount on all Pixel 10 colorways (from Obsidian to Lemongrass), but curiously enough, Best Buy is not advertising this as an early Black Friday 2025 promotion, as is the case for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's first-ever price cut.
At least in theory, that means an even better deal could be just a few weeks away, although I highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case. Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 is simply too good at its newly reduced prices to go further down anytime soon, already undercutting Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 by more than $100 (at least right now) while squeezing a much larger battery into a not-that-chunky body.
Compact phones can be powerful and pretty too, and when they're priced like this, they're pretty much irresistible. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Yes, the S25 is a lot thinner and lighter, but our in-depth Pixel 10 review didn't find the device too bulky or uncomfortable for daily use, predictably praising its epic battery life and excellent camera performance while criticizing its less-than-stellar processing speed.
Of course, that was at the phone's regular price, while for $200 less than usual, the Google Tensor G5 chip should prove perfectly acceptable (at the very least), especially in combination with a generous 12GB RAM count. And when you also consider the epic long-term software support (with no less than seven guaranteed OS updates), you might have trouble resisting a purchase today if you like compact and powerful handsets.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: