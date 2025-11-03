Super-early Black Friday deal slashes record $200 off Google's Pixel 10 in all models





That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to slash $200 off the $799 and $899 list prices of the Pixel 10 That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to slash $200 off the $799 and $899 list prices of thewith 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively. And you also don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for what's clearly not only an unprecedented deal, but an unbeatable one. And if you prefer, you can opt for a Best Buy purchase rather than shopping at Amazon.

Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $599 $799 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 10 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $699 $899 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at BestBuy





Pixel 10 colorways (from Obsidian to Lemongrass), but curiously enough, Best Buy is not advertising this as an early Black Friday 2025 promotion, as is the case for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's first-ever price cut. Both retailers are currently offering the exact same discount on allcolorways (from Obsidian to Lemongrass), but curiously enough, Best Buy is not advertising this as an early Black Friday 2025 promotion, as is the case for the





Pixel 10 is simply too good at its newly reduced prices to go further down anytime soon, already undercutting Samsung's 6.2-inch At least in theory, that means an even better deal could be just a few weeks away, although I highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case. Google 's "vanilla"is simply too good at its newly reduced prices to go further down anytime soon, already undercutting Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 by more than $100 (at least right now) while squeezing a much larger battery into a not-that-chunky body.





didn't find the device too bulky or uncomfortable for daily use, predictably praising its epic battery life and excellent camera performance while criticizing its less-than-stellar processing speed. Yes, the S25 is a lot thinner and lighter, but our in-depth Pixel 10 review didn't find the device too bulky or uncomfortable for daily use, predictably praising its epic battery life and excellent camera performance while criticizing its less-than-stellar processing speed.





Of course, that was at the phone's regular price, while for $200 less than usual, the Google Tensor G5 chip should prove perfectly acceptable (at the very least), especially in combination with a generous 12GB RAM count. And when you also consider the epic long-term software support (with no less than seven guaranteed OS updates), you might have trouble resisting a purchase today if you like compact and powerful handsets.