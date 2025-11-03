Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Super-early Black Friday deal slashes record $200 off Google's Pixel 10 in all models

Amazon and Best Buy seem to have kicked off their Pixel 10 Black Friday 2025 deals early... even though the handset's killer new $200 discount is not technically advertised that way.

Google Pixel 10
If you were surprised to see the 6.3-inch non-Pro Pixel 10 marked down by a very cool $150 for Amazon's Prime Day festival just a little over a month after the commercial debut of the latest Google-made handsets, you might be shocked to find out that you can now save even more money with no strings attached.

That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to slash $200 off the $799 and $899 list prices of the Pixel 10 with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively. And you also don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for what's clearly not only an unprecedented deal, but an unbeatable one. And if you prefer, you can opt for a Best Buy purchase rather than shopping at Amazon.

Google Pixel 10

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Both retailers are currently offering the exact same discount on all Pixel 10 colorways (from Obsidian to Lemongrass), but curiously enough, Best Buy is not advertising this as an early Black Friday 2025 promotion, as is the case for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's first-ever price cut

At least in theory, that means an even better deal could be just a few weeks away, although I highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case. Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 is simply too good at its newly reduced prices to go further down anytime soon, already undercutting Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 by more than $100 (at least right now) while squeezing a much larger battery into a not-that-chunky body.


Yes, the S25 is a lot thinner and lighter, but our in-depth Pixel 10 review didn't find the device too bulky or uncomfortable for daily use, predictably praising its epic battery life and excellent camera performance while criticizing its less-than-stellar processing speed.

Of course, that was at the phone's regular price, while for $200 less than usual, the Google Tensor G5 chip should prove perfectly acceptable (at the very least), especially in combination with a generous 12GB RAM count. And when you also consider the epic long-term software support (with no less than seven guaranteed OS updates), you might have trouble resisting a purchase today if you like compact and powerful handsets.
