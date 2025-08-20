Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices

Why wait for Google's official announcement later today when you can listen to Evan Blass right now?

By
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4 promotional image
Technically, nothing about the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a can be "confirmed" until Google kicks off its highly anticipated product launch event in a few hours.

But let's be honest, many key details have been essentially etched in stone for several weeks now. We're talking designs, specs, features, release dates, and price points. In short, pretty much everything you needed to make today's event feel... unnecessary.

Of course, some leaks are more trustworthy than others, and if for some reason you were not convinced by the reliability of those recent pricing reports, the most famous, infamous, and dependable mobile industry insider is here now to shatter all your doubt.

Here's how much you'll need to pay for your Pixel 10-series device of choice


  • $799 - Pixel 10 with 128GB storage;
  • $899 - 256GB Pixel 10;
  • $999 - Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB storage;
  • $1,099 - 256GB Pixel 10 Pro;
  • $1,199 - 256GB Pixel 10 Pro XL;
  • $1,219 - 512GB Pixel 10 Pro;
  • $1,319 - 512GB Pixel 10 Pro XL;
  • $1,449 - 1TB Pixel 10 Pro;
  • $1,549 - 1TB Pixel 10 Pro XL;
  • $1,799 - Pixel 10 Pro Fold with 256GB storage;
  • $1,919 - 512GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold;
  • $2,149 - 1TB Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

So, no, it doesn't look like Google will make many changes between the pricing structures of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 families, at least in the US. Like its predecessor, the "vanilla" Pixel 10 will apparently start at a reasonable $799 with 128 gigs of internal storage space and cap off at 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.


The compact Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse, meanwhile, is set to be released in the same four storage configurations and at the exact same prices as last year's Pixel 9 Pro, which is actually not what we can say about the Pixel 10 Pro XL. For some reason, that model is expected to lose its predecessor's entry-level 128GB variant, which technically means its starting price will be increased by 100 bucks compared to the cheapest Pixel 9 Pro XL units.

Then again, you won't pay anything extra for the same storage variants, mind you, which also goes for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That one's apparently going to retain the price tags of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256 and 512GB internal storage space while adding an entirely new and unsurprisingly extravagant 1TB model.

What new Google devices will you buy?

Vote View Result
 

If that $2,149 price point is sending shivers down your spine, you should know that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs a whopping $2,419 with 1TB storage, so Google is almost being kind to foldable fans with a digital hoarding addiction.

Here's what everything else will cost


  • $349 - Wi-Fi-only 41mm Pixel Watch 4;
  • $399 - Pixel Watch 4 45mm Wi-Fi;
  • $449 - 41mm Pixel Watch 4 with LTE;
  • $499 - cellular-enabled 45mm Pixel Watch 4;
  • $129 - Pixel Buds 2a;
  • $29.99 - Pixelsnap Ring Stand;
  • $39.99 - Pixelsnap Charger;
  • $59.99 - Pixel Flex 67W Charger;
  • $69.99 - Pixelsnap Charger with Stand.

Yes, ladies and gents, it appears that Google's next big Apple Watch alternative will be playing things just as safe and as predictable as the Pixel 10 handset family on the pricing front, keeping all of the Pixel Watch 3's tags unchanged.

That means the Pixel Watch 4 will be a little cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 10, and presumably, the Apple Watch Series 11 as well.

 

The Pixel Buds 2a, meanwhile, are set to cost $30 more than the first-gen Pixel Buds A-Series back at launch, which... doesn't sound ideal. On the bright side, $129 is at least lower than the US recommended price of Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which are likely to be among the direct competitors of the Pixel Buds 2a.

As for that new line of Pixelsnap wireless charging accessories, I obviously don't have all the details on their specs and capabilities yet, but predictably enough, the $39.99 Pixelsnap Charger (sans 67W support) matches the retail price of Apple's cheapest MagSafe Charger. The $69.99 PixelSnap Charger with Stand, meanwhile, sounds a little steep by my standards, but let's wait and see these bad boys in action before criticizing them too harshly.


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless