Best Motorola Cyber Monday 2022 deals: expectations

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Cyber Monday deals: expectations

8.6 Motorola Edge+ (2022) The Good Amazing performance

Intuitive and clean software

Great display

Impressive battery life

Very fast charging

Stays cool even during gaming

Charger in the box The Bad Average video performance

Unimpressive ultra-wide camera

No periscope or telephoto lens

Motorola recently released a new flagship, the Edge Plus. And as a flagship, it comes with a respectable price tag - $999. And that can be quite the high price. But luckily, Cyber Monday is expected to help with this. Big discounts are expected on this phone, given the fact that Motorola and Best Buy often generously discount all Moto phones during shopping events. That being said, it is unclear what discount this flagship phone will get, but we expect something along the lines of at least $400 off.



Amazon may also discount the new phone, to match the offers from Motorola's own website and Best Buy.



8.7 Motorola edge+ The Good Insane battery life

90 Hertz refresh rate for smooth and fast experience

Solid camera performance

Clean interface with no bloatware

Massive 256GB of on-board storage

Very good value for the money

Booming loudspeaker, headphone jack The Bad 18W charging is not very fast, full charge takes nearly 3 hours

Some people may prefer a flat screen

Phone is tall and a bit on the thick side

No superzoom camera

Its predecessor should also get discounted during the sales.



Motorola Edge (2022) Cyber Monday deals: expectations





7.8 Motorola Edge (2022) The Good Great battery life

Nice display

Good performance

Fluid user interface

Good speakers The Bad Poor ultra-wide camera

Disappointing video and photo capture during the night

Boring looks

Only one color option





Great Cyber Monday discounts are also expected for the Motorola Edge (2022). Its predecessor, the Edge from 2021, saw a generous $100 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's online store during the sales last year, so we expect at least a similar discount to be present for its successor.







Motorola Edge (2021) Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

144Hz Refresh rate Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs





And, at the same time, steeper discounts should be available for the now year-old Motorola Edge from 2021. There, we expect discounts of up to $500 during the Cyber Monday. Here, the deals are again expected to come from Motorola, Best Buy, and probably Amazon.



Motorola Razr Cyber Monday deals: expectations





Foldables are getting more popular and popular with each passing minute. Mainly thanks to Samsung though, but the new Moto Razr from 2022 is giving us more hope for the future of such innovative phones. The Razr from 2022 is still not released in the US, and we'll have to wait and see if it will be released ahead of Cyber Monday to be certain whether or not we'll see it discounted.







Motorola razr (2022) Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)

32 MP front Hardware Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 3500 mAh OS Android 12

View full specs





Older razr phones, like the one from 2020 and the one from 2019 regularly get enormous discounts during shopping events, and this includes Cyber Monday. It is possible we'll see the now older (but still eye-turning and foldable) phones to get down to the price of your regular midranger during the sales. Those two might not have the best and greatest processors of all times, but a cheap price in the realm of some $400 for a foldable is a pro in itself.







4.5 Motorola razr (2020) The Good Compact design

Useful external display

Good battery life The Bad Poor gaming performance

Creaky, squeaky hinge

Slippery design with too much plastic

Just one camera

Image quality not befitting a $1399 phone

Inconvenient rear fingerprint scanner

Connectivity issues





Motorola razr (2019) Display 6.2 inches

2142 x 876 pixels

Camera 16 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 2510 mAh OS Android 10

View full specs





Motorola One and Motorola Moto G Cyber Monday deals: expectations





8.4 Motorola One 5G Ace The Good Great value for a 5G phone

Snappy performance

Good camera quality

Excellent battery life The Bad Macro lens doesn’t add much value

Build could be sturdier





If you're on a budget, don't worry: Motorola is king when it comes to mid-range and affordable phones with good qualities. The Cyber Monday sales will make all the phones from the Motorola One and Moto G series more affordable than ever: basically, in the instant-buy category. Expect generous discounts on these devices on Motorola's own website, as well as at Best Buy and Amazon.



6.0 Motorola Moto G Power (2022) The Good Dirt cheap price

Great battery life

Solid 128GB of on-board storage

Fast and accurate fingerprint scanner The Bad LCD screen with bleak colors and low resolution

Feels stuttery

Runs older Android 11 at launch

Average camera quality

Poor haptics





Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

90Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)

16 MP front Hardware MediaTek Helio G88

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs





Who has the best Motorola Cyber Monday deals?





If you're looking for the best Motorola Cyber Monday offers this year, you should definitely check out Motorola's own website when the sales begin. Motorola generously discounts almost all its devices during shopping events, so your safest bet should be placed there. Regularly Best Buy also joins in and matches Motorola's discounts, so if your preferred retailer is Best Buy, you'll also see many generous offers there. And the same can be said about Amazon, where Moto phones regularly get discount love.





To see the best Moto discounts for Cyber Monday when the sales begin, feel free to check this article as here, we'll have the best deals on these devices across retailers and carriers.







Are Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals worth it?





Yes, definitely! Motorola phones get generous discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and many of those deals discount up to 50% from the phones retail prices. If you've set your eyes on getting a Moto phone this year, we advise you to wait until November and pick the best one for your budget from the many deals Motorola has available during the sales.







When do Motorola phone deals start on Cyber Monday?





Cyber Monday 2022 is on November 28. Motorola phone deals should be present by then, and it's possible to see great discounts even before that. Before Cyber Monday, we have Black Friday, so if you see your discount there, better to go for it (in case stocks run out by Cyber Monday). Additionally, retailers such as Best Buy often run sales even before the official shopping event, so it's great to check a week before Cyber Monday for some discounts at Best Buy or Amazon.







Just a couple of months are now left before one of the biggest shopping events of the year – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events – come to grace us with irresistible offers. And although November may seem far away right now, it's always great to be prepared ahead of time for such a big shopping event.You may have set your eyes on a new Motorola phone this year, and if that's so, there's no better time to shop for it than the November discounts during those shopping events.This article is here to help you prepare. Here, we examine the Motorola deals we saw during Cyber Monday last year, and discuss what we can expect when the sales begin, so you can plan your budget and expectations around that.