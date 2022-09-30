 Best Motorola Cyber Monday 2022 deals: expectations - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Best Motorola Cyber Monday 2022 deals: expectations

Motorola Deals Cyber Monday
Motorola Cyber Monday deals
Just a couple of months are now left before one of the biggest shopping events of the year – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events – come to grace us with irresistible offers. And although November may seem far away right now, it's always great to be prepared ahead of time for such a big shopping event.

You may have set your eyes on a new Motorola phone this year, and if that's so, there's no better time to shop for it than the November discounts during those shopping events.

This article is here to help you prepare. Here, we examine the Motorola deals we saw during Cyber Monday last year, and discuss what we can expect when the sales begin, so you can plan your budget and expectations around that.

Jump to:

Also check out:

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Cyber Monday deals: expectations


Motorola Edge+ (2022)
8.6

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

The Good

  • Amazing performance
  • Intuitive and clean software
  • Great display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Very fast charging
  • Stays cool even during gaming
  • Charger in the box

The Bad

  • Average video performance
  • Unimpressive ultra-wide camera
  • No periscope or telephoto lens
Deal $750 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1000 at Motorola
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $850 at Verizon

Motorola recently released a new flagship, the Edge Plus. And as a flagship, it comes with a respectable price tag - $999. And that can be quite the high price. But luckily, Cyber Monday is expected to help with this. Big discounts are expected on this phone, given the fact that Motorola and Best Buy often generously discount all Moto phones during shopping events. That being said, it is unclear what discount this flagship phone will get, but we expect something along the lines of at least $400 off.

Amazon may also discount the new phone, to match the offers from Motorola's own website and Best Buy.

Motorola edge+
8.7

Motorola edge+

The Good

  • Insane battery life
  • 90 Hertz refresh rate for smooth and fast experience
  • Solid camera performance
  • Clean interface with no bloatware
  • Massive 256GB of on-board storage
  • Very good value for the money
  • Booming loudspeaker, headphone jack

The Bad

  • 18W charging is not very fast, full charge takes nearly 3 hours
  • Some people may prefer a flat screen
  • Phone is tall and a bit on the thick side
  • No superzoom camera
Deal $1000 at Verizon Buy for $700 $935 at Amazon

Its predecessor should also get discounted during the sales.

Motorola Edge (2022) Cyber Monday deals: expectations


Motorola Edge (2022)
7.8

Motorola Edge (2022)

The Good

  • Great battery life
  • Nice display
  • Good performance
  • Fluid user interface
  • Good speakers

The Bad

  • Poor ultra-wide camera
  • Disappointing video and photo capture during the night
  • Boring looks
  • Only one color option
Deal $360 at Verizon Deal $660 at Verizon $349 at eBay

Great Cyber Monday discounts are also expected for the Motorola Edge (2022). Its predecessor, the Edge from 2021, saw a generous $100 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's online store during the sales last year, so we expect at least a similar discount to be present for its successor.

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge (2021)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
144Hz Refresh rate

Camera

108 MP (Triple camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $350 at BestBuy

And, at the same time, steeper discounts should be available for the now year-old Motorola Edge from 2021. There, we expect discounts of up to $500 during the Cyber Monday. Here, the deals are again expected to come from Motorola, Best Buy, and probably Amazon.

Motorola Razr Cyber Monday deals: expectations


Foldables are getting more popular and popular with each passing minute. Mainly thanks to Samsung though, but the new Moto Razr from 2022 is giving us more hope for the future of such innovative phones. The Razr from 2022 is still not released in the US, and we'll have to wait and see if it will be released ahead of Cyber Monday to be certain whether or not we'll see it discounted.

Motorola razr (2022)

Motorola razr (2022)

Display

6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

50 MP (Dual camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

3500 mAh

OS

Android 12

View full specs

Older razr phones, like the one from 2020 and the one from 2019 regularly get enormous discounts during shopping events, and this includes Cyber Monday. It is possible we'll see the now older (but still eye-turning and foldable) phones to get down to the price of your regular midranger during the sales. Those two might not have the best and greatest processors of all times, but a cheap price in the realm of some $400 for a foldable is a pro in itself.

Motorola razr (2020)
4.5

Motorola razr (2020)

The Good

  • Compact design
  • Useful external display
  • Good battery life

The Bad

  • Poor gaming performance
  • Creaky, squeaky hinge
  • Slippery design with too much plastic
  • Just one camera
  • Image quality not befitting a $1399 phone
  • Inconvenient rear fingerprint scanner
  • Connectivity issues
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1400 at Motorola

Motorola razr (2019)

Motorola razr (2019)

Display

6.2 inches
2142 x 876 pixels

Camera

16 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

2510 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs

Motorola One and Motorola Moto G Cyber Monday deals: expectations


Motorola One 5G Ace
8.4

Motorola One 5G Ace

The Good

  • Great value for a 5G phone
  • Snappy performance
  • Good camera quality
  • Excellent battery life

The Bad

  • Macro lens doesn’t add much value
  • Build could be sturdier
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $400 at BestBuy Deal $400 at Motorola
$369 at eBay $433 at Walmart

If you're on a budget, don't worry: Motorola is king when it comes to mid-range and affordable phones with good qualities. The Cyber Monday sales will make all the phones from the Motorola One and Moto G series more affordable than ever: basically, in the instant-buy category. Expect generous discounts on these devices on Motorola's own website, as well as at Best Buy and Amazon.

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
6.0

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

The Good

  • Dirt cheap price
  • Great battery life
  • Solid 128GB of on-board storage
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint scanner

The Bad

  • LCD screen with bleak colors and low resolution
  • Feels stuttery
  • Runs older Android 11 at launch
  • Average camera quality
  • Poor haptics
Deal $180 at BestBuy Deal $250 at Motorola Deal Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
90Hz Refresh rate

Camera

50 MP (Triple camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

MediaTek Helio G88
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $450 at Motorola Deal $450 at BestBuy

Who has the best Motorola Cyber Monday deals?


If you're looking for the best Motorola Cyber Monday offers this year, you should definitely check out Motorola's own website when the sales begin. Motorola generously discounts almost all its devices during shopping events, so your safest bet should be placed there. Regularly Best Buy also joins in and matches Motorola's discounts, so if your preferred retailer is Best Buy, you'll also see many generous offers there. And the same can be said about Amazon, where Moto phones regularly get discount love.

To see the best Moto discounts for Cyber Monday when the sales begin, feel free to check this article as here, we'll have the best deals on these devices across retailers and carriers.

Are Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals worth it?


Yes, definitely! Motorola phones get generous discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and many of those deals discount up to 50% from the phones retail prices. If you've set your eyes on getting a Moto phone this year, we advise you to wait until November and pick the best one for your budget from the many deals Motorola has available during the sales.

When do Motorola phone deals start on Cyber Monday?


Cyber Monday 2022 is on November 28. Motorola phone deals should be present by then, and it's possible to see great discounts even before that. Before Cyber Monday, we have Black Friday, so if you see your discount there, better to go for it (in case stocks run out by Cyber Monday). Additionally, retailers such as Best Buy often run sales even before the official shopping event, so it's great to check a week before Cyber Monday for some discounts at Best Buy or Amazon.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless