Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a new design and AI smarts

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the newest entry in its Fan Edition lineup, which aims to balance premium features with an accessible price. The earbuds are set to launch in the U.S. on September 4, 2025, for $149.99 in Black and Gray color options.





Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in Gray and Black. | Images credit — Samsung





Key upgrades and features





The most noticeable change is the new "blade" design, which replaces the former wingtip style for a sleeker profile. This new form factor integrates intuitive pinch and swipe controls for media and volume. For audio, the Buds 3 FE house a larger single speaker designed to deliver richer sound with deep bass and clear treble. This is paired with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a more immersive listening experience.





Call quality also sees an upgrade with a three-microphone system and "Crystal Clear Call" technology, which uses machine learning to isolate the user’s voice from background noise. The earbuds offer a practical IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, a notable improvement over the previous generation's IPX2 rating.

Battery life is rated for up to 6 hours of music playback with ANC on (24 hours total with the case) and up to 8.5 hours with ANC off (30 hours total). For those in the Samsung ecosystem, features like Auto Switch provide seamless connection-hopping between Galaxy devices , while Galaxy AI integration allows for hands-free assistance.





How they stack up against the competition





AirPods 4 that are priced at a lower $129. While AirPods offer deep integration within the Apple ecosystem, the Buds 3 FE provide a comparable, feature-rich experience for Samsung and other Android users, making a strong case with the inclusion of ANC at a lower price point. Priced at $149.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are positioned to compete with products like Apple’s AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179). The most significant advantage for the Buds 3 FE is the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation, a feature completely absent on the standardthat are priced at a lower $129. While AirPods offer deep integration within the Apple ecosystem, the Buds 3 FE provide a comparable, feature-rich experience for Samsung and other Android users, making a strong case with the inclusion of ANC at a lower price point.





The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear to be a well-calculated product that delivers meaningful upgrades where they count most. By focusing on enhanced ANC, better call quality, and a more durable design, Samsung has addressed key areas of daily use. The decision to include these premium features, especially effective noise cancellation, at a sub-$150 price makes them a highly competitive option. For Android users, and particularly those already using Samsung devices, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE present a compelling package that offers significant value and an attractive alternative to more expensive competitors.



