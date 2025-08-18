$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a new design and AI smarts

The new earbuds bring enhanced ANC and deep AI integration.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Audio
Image of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the newest entry in its Fan Edition lineup, which aims to balance premium features with an accessible price. The earbuds are set to launch in the U.S. on September 4, 2025, for $149.99 in Black and Gray color options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in Gray and Black. | Images credit — Samsung

Key upgrades and features


The most noticeable change is the new "blade" design, which replaces the former wingtip style for a sleeker profile. This new form factor integrates intuitive pinch and swipe controls for media and volume. For audio, the Buds 3 FE house a larger single speaker designed to deliver richer sound with deep bass and clear treble. This is paired with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a more immersive listening experience.

Do you like the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE?

Vote View Result

Call quality also sees an upgrade with a three-microphone system and "Crystal Clear Call" technology, which uses machine learning to isolate the user’s voice from background noise. The earbuds offer a practical IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, a notable improvement over the previous generation's IPX2 rating.

Battery life is rated for up to 6 hours of music playback with ANC on (24 hours total with the case) and up to 8.5 hours with ANC off (30 hours total). For those in the Samsung ecosystem, features like Auto Switch provide seamless connection-hopping between Galaxy devices , while Galaxy AI integration allows for hands-free assistance.

How they stack up against the competition


Priced at $149.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are positioned to compete with products like Apple’s AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179). The most significant advantage for the Buds 3 FE is the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation, a feature completely absent on the standard AirPods 4 that are priced at a lower $129. While AirPods offer deep integration within the Apple ecosystem, the Buds 3 FE provide a comparable, feature-rich experience for Samsung and other Android users, making a strong case with the inclusion of ANC at a lower price point.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear to be a well-calculated product that delivers meaningful upgrades where they count most. By focusing on enhanced ANC, better call quality, and a more durable design, Samsung has addressed key areas of daily use. The decision to include these premium features, especially effective noise cancellation, at a sub-$150 price makes them a highly competitive option. For Android users, and particularly those already using Samsung devices, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE present a compelling package that offers significant value and an attractive alternative to more expensive competitors.

Recommended Stories

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a new design and AI smarts
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless