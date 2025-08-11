Feast your eyes on dozens of super-sharp and colorful new Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL images!





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , and Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks, showing off the three fast-approaching Android powerhouses from all angles in a bunch of decidedly eye-catching colorways (and a few slightly less splashy hues) while ignoring (for once) the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel Watch 4 I guess this can be called the father of all, andXL leaks, showing off the three fast-approaching Android powerhouses from all angles in a bunch of decidedly eye-catching colorways (and a few slightly less splashy hues) while ignoring (for once) the, and Pixel Buds 2a

The "vanilla" Pixel 10 looks absolutely stunning in Limoncello





Pixel 10 Feel free to disagree with me if you like your smartphones a little less ostentatious in their pigmentation, but I definitely think Google is making the right call essentially replacing the Pixel 9 's (far too) subtle Wintergreen shade with a much brighter yellow tone marketed as "Limoncello" for this year's base 6.3-inch









Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will apparently not be available in that gorgeous new hue, mind you, and the same actually goes for the Indigo and Frost color options pictured below. Those are widely expected to take the places of the Pixel 9 's Peony and Porcelain flavors, joining an unchanged Obsidian (read black or dark gray) shade in a that's anything but boring or predictable. Theand 10 Pro XL will apparently not be available in that gorgeous new hue, mind you, and the same actually goes for the Indigo and Frost color options pictured below. Those are widely expected to take the places of the's Peony and Porcelain flavors, joining an unchanged Obsidian (read black or dark gray) shade in a Pixel 10 palette that's anything but boring or predictable.









Aside from the four glorious paint jobs, the latest batch of high-quality Pixel 10 images confirms (yet again) that the Pixel 9 's overall design will not change much, with the rear-facing camera system including a third sensor and the relatively (but not overly) thin profile housing very familiar-looking power and volume buttons on one side and nothing at all on the other.

Pixel 10 Pixel 9 actually made last year too. According to some older rumors, themight be ever so slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor, which isn't necessarily bad news. That's because the battery capacity is also likely to grow (from 4,700 to nearly 5,000mAh), which will probably make it easier for Google to deliver on that "24+ hour" battery life promise found in recently leaked marketing materials that theactually made last year too.





The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are just a tad less... flamboyant





Pixel 10 Pro Look, I'm not going to go so far as to call Big G's impending ultra-high-end smartphones boring, ugly, or instantly forgettable. But theisn't exactly giving me butterflies either in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone colors, especially after the Pixel 9 Pro made a very good impression in a beautiful Rose Quartz version.









looks equally... unexciting in the same three hues, but a little better in a Jade shade that's curiously not pictured today as far as the non-XL model is concerned. The Pixel 10 Pro XL looks equally... unexciting in the same three hues, but a little better in a Jade shade that's curiously not pictured today as far as the non-XL model is concerned.





Of course, the color options are not the only... dull things about the Pixel 10 Pro duo, which also resembles last year's Pixel 9 Pro duo a bit too closely in terms of camera modules, screen bezels, waists, and pretty much everything else that matters.



The specs are likely to go largely unchanged as well, although the battery capacity is expected to go up a little on both Pro handsets. The same might also be true for Google's rather underwhelming charging speeds, with other subtle changes and upgrades (hopefully) coming out on August 20



