This might be your last chance to get Google's powerful Pixel 9a mid-ranger at its best price

Google Pixel 9a
With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the time may have come for procrastinating bargain hunters and holiday shoppers to settle for... the best deal yet on one of the best budget 5G phones available this year.

That's right, the Pixel 9a is somehow still being sold by Amazon for a record $150 under its $499 and $599 list prices with 128 and 256GB internal storage space respectively. This was a Black Friday 2025 promotion that the e-commerce giant actually kicked off near the end of that campaign on November 28, quickly turning it into an unbeatable Cyber Monday offer that was live all weekend long.

Google Pixel 9a

$150 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

$150 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

While you can't always know when these types of extended holiday deals are supposed to end, Amazon is counting down to the completion of the Pixel 9a's $150 discount, which is obviously very useful. You only have until the end of today, December 2, to minimize your spending on what could well be the most thoughtful Christmas gift ever for your better half.

After all, who doesn't love a competent camera phone with a 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing imaging system, as well as an almost shockingly large 5,100mAh battery squeezed into a compact and reasonably lightweight body? That battery, mind you, is somehow heftier than the one inside Google's high-end Pixel 10, which happens to sport the exact same 6.3-inch screen size as the "mid-range" 9a.


But the Pixel 9a also packs the same Tensor G4 processor as last year's "vanilla" Pixel 9, so even though you are technically looking at an Android mid-ranger here by most 2025 standards, its raw power is largely in line with the aforementioned camera performance and battery life, making for a very hard-to-beat overall value proposition... at a $150 discount.

Depending on how fast (and lucky) you are, you might be able to get a choice between multiple colorways at Amazon, with the e-commerce giant currently still holding Obsidian, Porcelain, and Peony models in stock as far as the entry-level 128GB storage variant is concerned and only the Obsidian flavor for the 256 gig configuration.

