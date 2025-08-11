$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Here's how to watch the reveal of the Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4 and more, but also what you should expect

Google's August 20 event is now fast approaching, and there will be plenty of exciting devices to see.

Google's Pixel 10 event is just around the corner, coming this August 20. The Mountain View tech giant is expected to introduce the new Pixel 10 lineup, consisting of the base Pixel 10, a Pixel 10 Pro, a bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the book-style foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

We're also going to probably see the company's next smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, also introduced, as well as new earbuds. Here's how to watch the Made by Google event and what to expect. 

Made by Google 2025: How to watch


Google's Pixel 10 event is scheduled for August 20 at 1 PM E.T. and 10 AM P.T. As usual, Google will stream the event on its Made by Google YouTube channel, where you will be able to watch it live. When the event starts, the video will also be embedded here in this article for your viewing convenience.

There will be select press invited for live attendance. 

Made by Google 2025: What to expect 


Pixel 10 series



The star of the show will undoubtedly be the new Pixel 10 series. The lineup will consist of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10 series is expected to come with Google's first fully in-house chip developed with TSMC using a 3nm process. The new chip should be more powerful and energy efficient, and it may be able to perform better with local AI tasks.

The four phones are reportedly going to keep the same designs as last year, with a pill-shaped camera bump and flat front display. 

There will reportedly be slight differences in how the phones look, like, for one, it is said the phones may be a tad thicker and maybe a bit heavier. The base Pixel 10 may get a telephoto camera, which may be an 11MP 5x telephoto, similar to the one that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rocking. 

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are said to come with a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP selfie cameras. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold may come with a 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras and an 11MP selfie one. 

As for prices, despite tariffs, Google may keep the same pricing strategy for the Pixel 10 family this year. Also, we may have the AI Pro subscription for free for a certain trial period (maybe 6 months) with the purchase of the Pixel 10

Rumor has it the Pixel 10, Pro, and XL may be available for purchase on August 28, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may come a bit later, on October 9. 

Pixel Watch 4



Google is reportedly also planning to introduce the Pixel Watch 4 during the event. The timepiece is said to be a little bit thicker but sporting smaller bezels. Reportedly, it will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes as before, but in the new Moonstone color as well. 

Meanwhile, the smartwatch may come with a larger battery and potentially a new wireless charging system for faster charging. It is said to come with Wear OS 6, which already debuted on the Galaxy Watch 8 and should presumably be on the Pixel Watch 4 out of the box. There could be some exclusive fitness tracking features on the Pixel Watch, though. 

Pixel Buds 2a 



Reportedly, we expect the Pixel Buds 2a to come at the event. Google launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2 last year, and we don't expect a new Pro earbuds model this time around. 

The A-series earbuds are usually cheaper, with some compromises made to achieve a lower price tag. They may come without active noise cancellation. The same Moonstone color has leaked for the earbuds as well, but not much is known about them at this point. 

Pixelsnap: new wireless charging 


Pixelsnap may be similar to Apple's MagSafe. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Pixelsnap may be similar to Apple's MagSafe. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A report recently indicated that Google's Pixel 10 may come with a lineup of Pixelsnap accessories necessary to achieve Qi2 charging. Qi2 uses magnets for improved charging speeds and less heating, similar to Apple's MagSafe. The Pixel 10 series may adopt Qi2 with the help of a Pixelsnap. 

Reportedly, the Pixel 10 series may come with the magnets required for true Qi2 support (not Qi2 Readiness like on the Galaxy S25 Ultra). The lineup of magnetic accessories may be called Pixelsnap, and it should be pretty similar to Apple's MagSafe. 

Gemini and AI


Of course, AI is becoming a big part of every tech event nowadays, and we don't expect Google to miss out on the fad. Gemini is currently where Google is concentrating its AI efforts. It's possible that Google may include some exclusive features for the Pixel 10

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless