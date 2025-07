Pixel 10 pricing leak suggests Google is more considerate than Apple

Prices will also remain the same for all Pixel 10 Pro variants, with the standard 128GB model costing $999.

TheXL will reportedly have a higher starting price of $1,199. While it may look like a $100 hike, it isn't. Apparently, theXL won't be sold in the 128GB storage configuration. It will instead start with 256GB of storage, which is why its base price will be $1,199. The 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a retail price of $1,199, in case you are wondering.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also retain last year's pricing, but there will also be a new 1TB model, which will cost $2,149.

Do you think more people will buy the Pixel 10 instead of the iPhone 17 due to the rumored price difference? A $50 hike isn't enough to get people to switch ecosystems. I'd switch. Prices will still be in the same ballpark, so no. A $50 hike isn't enough to get people to switch ecosystems. 50% I'd switch. 21.43% Prices will still be in the same ballpark, so no. 28.57%

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

buyers will allegedly get six months of Google AI Pro, while those going for any of the other three models should expect a year of Google AI Pro.Google will also be offering six months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Premium to allseries buyers.Today's pricing leak is certainly welcome news, considering the threats of tariffs looming over most products. Not all manufacturers are going to absorb the higher costs as Google is doing. Apple, for instance, is rumored to jack up the price of the iPhone 17