Pixel 10 pricing leak suggests Google is more considerate than Apple
Pixel 10 variants will largely have the same base price as their predecessors.
Pixel 10 Pro | Image Credit - Google
Google is all set to announce the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, and we seem to know pretty much everything about the phones, thanks in part to the company itself. Most rumors have hinted that the new devices will cost the same as the current-gen phones, and a new report has largely confirmed that.
Android Headlines got its hands on the pricing for the Pixel 10 series, and according to the report, prices are going to remain the same as last year, though it might look like the Pixel 10 Pro XL has gone up in price.
The Pixel 10 will start at $799 in the US, the same as last year's 128GB Pixel 9. The 256GB model will cost $899, just like last year.
Prices will also remain the same for all Pixel 10 Pro variants, with the standard 128GB model costing $999.
Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also retain last year's pricing, but there will also be a new 1TB model, which will cost $2,149.
Pixel 10 buyers will allegedly get six months of Google AI Pro, while those going for any of the other three models should expect a year of Google AI Pro.
Google will also be offering six months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Premium to all Pixel 10 series buyers.
|128GB
|256GB
|Pixel 9
|$799
|$899
|Pixel 10
|$799
|$899
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Pixel 9 Pro
|$999
|$1,099
|$1,219
|Pixel 10 Pro
|$999
|$1,099
|$1,219
|$1,449
The Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly have a higher starting price of $1,199. While it may look like a $100 hike, it isn't. Apparently, the Pixel 10 Pro XL won't be sold in the 128GB storage configuration. It will instead start with 256GB of storage, which is why its base price will be $1,199. The 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a retail price of $1,199, in case you are wondering.
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|$1,099
|$1,199
|$1,319
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|$1,199
|$1,319
|$1,549
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|$2,149
Today's pricing leak is certainly welcome news, considering the threats of tariffs looming over most products. Not all manufacturers are going to absorb the higher costs as Google is doing. Apple, for instance, is rumored to jack up the price of the iPhone 17.
