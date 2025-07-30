Pixel 10 pricing leak suggests Google is more considerate than Apple

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel 10 variants will largely have the same base price as their predecessors.

Pixel 10 Pro | Image Credit - Google

Google is all set to announce the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, and we seem to know pretty much everything about the phones, thanks in part to the company itself. Most rumors have hinted that the new devices will cost the same as the current-gen phones, and a new report has largely confirmed that.

Android Headlines got its hands on the pricing for the Pixel 10 series, and according to the report, prices are going to remain the same as last year, though it might look like the Pixel 10 Pro XL has gone up in price. 

The Pixel 10 will start at $799 in the US, the same as last year's 128GB Pixel 9. The 256GB model will cost $899, just like last year.

128GB256GB
Pixel 9$799$899
Pixel 10$799$899

Prices will also remain the same for all Pixel 10 Pro variants, with the standard 128GB model costing $999.

128GB256GB512GB1TB
Pixel 9 Pro$999$1,099$1,219
Pixel 10 Pro$999$1,099$1,219$1,449

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly have a higher starting price of $1,199. While it may look like a $100 hike, it isn't. Apparently, the Pixel 10 Pro XL won't be sold in the 128GB storage configuration. It will instead start with 256GB of storage, which is why its base price will be $1,199. The 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a retail price of $1,199, in case you are wondering.

128GB256GB512GB1TB
Pixel 9 Pro XL$1,099$1,199$1,319
Pixel 10 Pro XL$1,199$1,319$1,549


Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also retain last year's pricing, but there will also be a new 1TB model, which will cost $2,149.

256GB512GB1TB
Pixel 9 Pro Fold$1,799$1,919
Pixel 10 Pro Fold$1,799$1,919$2,149


Do you think more people will buy the Pixel 10 instead of the iPhone 17 due to the rumored price difference?

Vote View Result


Pixel 10 buyers will allegedly get six months of Google AI Pro, while those going for any of the other three models should expect a year of Google AI Pro.

Google will also be offering six months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Premium to all Pixel 10 series buyers.

Today's pricing leak is certainly welcome news, considering the threats of tariffs looming over most products. Not all manufacturers are going to absorb the higher costs as Google is doing. Apple, for instance, is rumored to jack up the price of the iPhone 17.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
