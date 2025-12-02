Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal yet is back with a bang to save you $120 before Christmas

Released in 2024, this is still one of the best smartwatches around... at these killer prices.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
You may not remember this now after considering about a hundred different killer Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals over the last few days, but the Galaxy Watch 7 scored an awesome $120 discount well before both of those "holidays" at Amazon.

One of the reasons why you probably forgot about that unprecedented promotion is that the e-commerce giant actually ran out of inventory in the middle of its extended Black Friday Week event, but if you didn't get the opportunity to order Samsung's non-rugged Apple Watch alternative from last year at a record low price, you can now do so once again.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$129 99
$249 99
$120 off (48%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$159 99
$279 99
$120 off (43%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors
Buy at Walmart

You'll just have to do it at Walmart... and be quick about it. The retailer isn't upfront regarding an expiration date for this sweet new "Cyber Deal", but I'm pretty sure you don't have more than a few hours at your disposal. Maybe one or two days tops, and only for certain models.

That's right, if you hurry, you can even choose between green and cream colorways as far as the 40mm Bluetooth-only variant is concerned and between green and silver if you prefer a larger 44mm case size. The former will set you back a measly $129.99 instead of its $249.99 list price, while the latter costs 30 bucks more after an identical $120 markdown from $279.99.

Now, is the Galaxy Watch 7 the absolute best smartwatch you can get a special someone (with an Android phone) for Christmas? Definitely not with the newer, (slightly) improved, and redesigned Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic around.


But the cheapest Galaxy Watch 8 model costs a whopping $250 after an otherwise substantial $100 holiday discount of its own (that's still available, mind you), and however you feel about that Galaxy Watch Ultra-borrowed "cushion" design, I believe we can all agree that the newer device is not twice as good as its predecessor.

That's because said predecessor comes with a very robust health monitoring arsenal that includes everything from continuous heart rate tracking to Galaxy AI-powered sleep coaching and Energy Score technology, not to mention that the circular AMOLED touchscreen is an undeniable beaut and the battery life is... not great, but not terrible either for a Wear OS-based timepiece. In short, you get a lot of bang for just 130 bucks and up... if you hurry.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless