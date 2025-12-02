The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal yet is back with a bang to save you $120 before Christmas
You may not remember this now after considering about a hundred different killer Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartwatch deals over the last few days, but the Galaxy Watch 7 scored an awesome $120 discount well before both of those "holidays" at Amazon.
One of the reasons why you probably forgot about that unprecedented promotion is that the e-commerce giant actually ran out of inventory in the middle of its extended Black Friday Week event, but if you didn't get the opportunity to order Samsung's non-rugged Apple Watch alternative from last year at a record low price, you can now do so once again.
You'll just have to do it at Walmart... and be quick about it. The retailer isn't upfront regarding an expiration date for this sweet new "Cyber Deal", but I'm pretty sure you don't have more than a few hours at your disposal. Maybe one or two days tops, and only for certain models.
That's right, if you hurry, you can even choose between green and cream colorways as far as the 40mm Bluetooth-only variant is concerned and between green and silver if you prefer a larger 44mm case size. The former will set you back a measly $129.99 instead of its $249.99 list price, while the latter costs 30 bucks more after an identical $120 markdown from $279.99.
Now, is the Galaxy Watch 7 the absolute best smartwatch you can get a special someone (with an Android phone) for Christmas? Definitely not with the newer, (slightly) improved, and redesigned Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic around.
The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with loads of sensors... for those prices. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
But the cheapest Galaxy Watch 8 model costs a whopping $250 after an otherwise substantial $100 holiday discount of its own (that's still available, mind you), and however you feel about that Galaxy Watch Ultra-borrowed "cushion" design, I believe we can all agree that the newer device is not twice as good as its predecessor.
That's because said predecessor comes with a very robust health monitoring arsenal that includes everything from continuous heart rate tracking to Galaxy AI-powered sleep coaching and Energy Score technology, not to mention that the circular AMOLED touchscreen is an undeniable beaut and the battery life is... not great, but not terrible either for a Wear OS-based timepiece. In short, you get a lot of bang for just 130 bucks and up... if you hurry.
