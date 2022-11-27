Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
The Cyber Monday deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones and tablets at bargain prices.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals 2022: Save money on a new Galaxy, iPhone and more!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although it is still Sunday and Cyber Monday is a few hours away, you no longer have to wait until tomorrow to score some epic Cyber Monday discounts. Yes, it is Cyber Sunday right now, at least for Best Buy and Amazon! These two retailers have now launched their Cyber Monday discounts, and they are on almost everything. Samsung's Black Friday deals, on the other hand, are still available so you're also able to take advantage of them.

Offers are present on a lot of tech products, including phones and including the hottest phones out there right now! You can freely dive in the deals, as the weekend sales are on fire!

Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and return on Monday for even more products discounted!

Looking for specific products on Cyber Monday?

Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now: the discounts are here, and they are epic!


Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 flagship series, along with the Korean giant's cutting-edge folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 can be yours for less this Cyber Monday. You also get plenty of Moto phones discounted, the latest Google Pixels, some iPhone models, and OnePlus' phones too. Let's get straight into the deals!

Samsung

Samsung, among others, was quick to launch its early deals for Cyber Monday (initially Black Friday), which bodes well for Galaxy fans! Here are the current offers...

Galaxy Z Flip 4


The ultra-portable and trendy Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable is currently discounted with a clean $200 at Best Buy! You can also get it directly from Samsung with a huge, massive discount - up to $750 off with eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 SAVE $200 NOW (GET IT FOR $859.99!)

It's arguably the trendiest phone in the world right now! Normally costing well over $1000, but the Z Flip 4 can now be yours with a huge $200 Cyber Monday price cut! You can save even more if you have a phone to trade in (the amount of the trade-in discount is calculated on Best Buy's website). This discount is for the unlocked version of the clamshell foldable, but you can also get it for the carriers (and they also have deals there). Don't miss out!
$200 off (19%)
$859 99
$1059 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 4 FOR AS LITTLE AS $309.99 (WAS $1059.99!)

This Cyber Monday deal from Samsung gets you the Z Flip 4 for as little as just $309.99, and relies on you having an eligible trade-in device. Save $750 today! This is by far the most generous deal you can find on this beautiful phone. Samsung gives you a discount even if you don't have a trade-in (without trade-in, the Z Flip 4 starts at $859.99). Enhanced trade-in gets you up to $600 off (you get $150 guaranteed trade-in on a Samsung device, details on Samsung's website). Awesome, if you ask us... simply-put, Awesome!!
$750 off (71%) Trade-in
$309 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4: save $200 now at Amazon with this cool Cyber Monday deal

Another epic Cyber Monday deal is available on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now, you can get this beautiful clamshell fodlable phone with $200 off, no questions asked and no strings attached. The offer is on the unlocked version of this premium handset. You can also save an additional amount of money if you trade in your old smartphone (check the conditions on Amazon's website). Basically, a great deal is on right now! Act fast!
$200 off (19%)
$859 99
$1059 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4


This phone, that's basically also a foldable tablet, is one of the most exciting phones in the world right now! Whether for productivity or entertainment, it's definitely a killer! And right now, you can get it with a massive discount of well over $1000 with eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 WAS $1799.99 NOW $1399.99

Is it a phone, a foldable tablet, or even a PC? There's no need to decide, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is whatever you want it to be, but most of all - incredible! And now you can get it for $400 off via this Cyber Monday deal! Save more if you trade-in with Best Buy. This deal is on the unlocked model, but you can also choose to get it for your carrier (and the carriers have deals at Best Buy right now as well, so don't hesitate). Get this deal while it lasts!
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold 4 SAVE UP TO $1350 NOW!

Samsung's big, flagship folding phone (and tablet, basically) normally costs quite a pretty penny, but you can save up to $1350, and get it for as little as $569.99 right now! This offer is for the 512GB version, but the other storage options are also discounted. As with the Z Flip 4 discount at Samsung, you get instant savings even if you don't have a trade-in device. Carrier offers are also available.
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save $400 now at Amazon

You can save $400 on the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This deal requires no trade-ins or carrier contracts and is for the unlocked version of this 2-in-1 phone and tablet. Get flagship performance with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, versatile cameras, and almost endless multitasking possibilities with Samsung's most recent foldable phone. Don't miss out!
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22 series


Samsung's newest mainstream flagship series - the Galaxy S22 - is also enjoying discounts! All three phones are between $100 and over $800 off thanks to the following early Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and Samsung. Amazon's also got a great deal and it is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where you get a discount with no strings attached. Jump in:

Galaxy S22 Ultra is now just $848.99 at Amazon

Amazon's got a great 29% off offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now. This Cyber Monday deal discounts the phone quite notable while not requiring any trade ins, carrier contracts or activations whatsoever. Get the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra now and enjoy a flawless performance, an epic 108MP main camera, 8K images and video recording, an S Pen and a premium design. Get it now!
$351 off (29%)
$848 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22 WAS $799.99 NOW $699.99

This is a fully unlocked Galaxy S22 in a pretty Green color, with 128GB of storage to boot. Can now be yours with a clean $100 discount!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 FOR JUST $324.99

Looking for a great compact Android phone? The Galaxy S22 is worth your consideration! Now down to just $475 with eligible trade-in!
$475 off (59%) Trade-in
$324 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22+ WAS $999.99 NOW $749.99

Save a huge $250 on several Galaxy S22+ variants in different colors, including a beautiful Pink one. Unlocked S22 Plus, with no conditions to worry about - just a perfect, simple early Black Friday discount!
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22+ NOW JUST $349.99

Save up to $650 on a new, unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus with this early Cyber Monday offer from Samsung itself, which again involves eligible trade-in.
$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra WAS $1199.99 NOW $899.99

Samsung's top flagship - the Galaxy S22 Ultra - is now $300 cheaper via this early Cyber Monday deal! A huge, powerful Android phone with a built-in stylus, and the best software experience Samsung has to offer!
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 Ultra SAVE $825 NOW!

This early Cyber Monday deal gets you Samsung's top tier flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its included stylus, ready for work, at a discount of up to a huge $825!
$825 off (59%) Trade-in
$574 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A53 5G


Samsung's mid-ranger A53 phone is currently even more affordable - a clean $100 off its normal price!

Galaxy A53 5G WAS $449.99 NOW JUST $349.99

Flagship these days are not mandatory, as affordable mid-rangers like Samsung's Galaxy A53 do the basics perfectly well! Best of all, this cheap, yet solid phone is now even cheaper thanks to the early Cyber Monday deal we have here!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S21 FE 5G


Galaxy S21 FE FOR JUST $249.99 NOW

The "Fan Edition" Galaxy S21 is now even more attractive with this huge early Cyber Monday discount form Samsung itself. Up to 64% off with trade-in!
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Apple

iPhone 13 series


If you're cool with getting a carrier-locked iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini can be yours for as little as $629 via the following deal from Walmart:

Apple iPhone 13 mini NOW JUST $629

Here we have a Verizon-locked iPhone 13 mini with lots of storage (128GB), costing $70 less than usual! If you love small phones, this is probably the last one Apple is going to release, so get it while it's still fresh!
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at Walmart

iPhone 12 series


We have a lovely blue iPhone 12 with a discount; more to come very soon!

iPhone 12 NOW JUST $550.99 (pre-owned)

Save a lot of money on a pre-owned iPhone 12 thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal! The iPhone comes in a pretty blue color, and with 64GB of storage for your photos, video recordings, apps and games.
$29 off (5%)
$550 99
$579 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 11 series


iPhone 11 Pro Max SAVE $293 (renewed)

Apple's top tier flagships can cost a lot, but if you've always wanted one - now's the time to get it! This renewed iPhone 11 Pro Max is currently down to $507, which is a whole $293 less than its previous price! And it has a massive 256GB of storage too!
$293 off (37%)
$507
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro SAVE $226 (renewed)

This here is a beautiful iPhone 11 Pro in Midnight Green, with a price slashed with $266 for Cyber Monday! Good deal!
$226 off (38%)
$374 05
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone SE 2


iPhone SE 2 NOW JUST $199

This is a 64GB 2020 iPhone SE, now costing less than $200 thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal! Apple's most affordable phone right now is even cheaper! Note, however, that there's a caveat - this one is locked to AT&T.
$50 off (20%)
$199
$249
Buy at Walmart

Google

Pixel 7 series


Google's flagship Pixel 7 series are already more affordable thanks to the following early deals. Save $100 and more now!

Pixel 7 Pro WAS $899 NOW $749

Great cameras, a gorgeous Pixel design, and the latest software! The Pixel 7 Pro can be yours with a $150 early discount for Cyber Monday right now. Fully unlocked, starting with 128GB of storage.
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7 WAS $699 NOW $599

Save $100 on your new Pixel 7 with this early Cyber Monday offer! The phone comes with plenty of storage - 256GB - and fully unlocked too!
$100 off (14%)
$599
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 6 series


Pixel 6 Pro SAVE $299 NOW!

The Pixel 6 Pro still rocks, and is going for $300 less right now! This is a fully unlocked 256GB variant, and you can get it in either the Stormy Black or Cloudy White color. Google's latest and greatest flagship can now be yours with a $249 discount via this early Black Friday deal, with activation.
$299 off (30%)
$699 99
$999
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is great, but the real value can be found in the OnePlus 9 series. Check out the best deals live now on OnePlus phones, and now we also have a couple of 5G-enabled mid-rangers discounted as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro is now $250 off at Best Buy Cyber Monday deal

Interested in the OnePlus brand? Here we have the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is the latest flagship from OnePlus from late 2022! This phone is now cheaper even than the lesser OnePlus 10T! Don't miss out on this sold deal from Best Buy, save $250 on your new OnePlus 10 Pro!
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save a massive $350 on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro!

The 2021 OnePlus flagship is still a very sleek device — with a curved design and sophisticated-looking finishes. OnePlus' dedication to snappy performance and updates still keep this device fresh, and it's definitely a fantastic purchase at $449.99. Great Cyber Monday deal, if you ask us!
$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 gets discounted by $300 now at Best Buy! Cyber Monday deal

The OnePlus 9 does away with the curved screen of the Pro and gives you bezels that you can actually hold on to. Its camera is slightly worse than on the more expensive model, but for $300 — we can't complain! It's still a solid device, even in late 2022.
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $70 on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G Cyber Monday deal

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly device from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a very good choice. And thanks to this Black Friday deal at Best Buy, this phone is now more affordable than ever, starting at just $229.99.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: save $70 now Cyber Monday deal

Another great option for buyers on a budget is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. This phone is now only $169 with this Best Buy Cyber Monday offer. Don't miss out!
$70 off (29%)
$169 99
$239 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola

Here are the best deals on Motorola phones available now on Sunday ahead of Cyber Monday! As you can see, many great devices by Motorola are getting discounted, and some of them are more affordable than ever. Don't miss out!

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 512GB: save $400 (massive 40% off!)

Motorola's flagship from this year is now available for the price of a mid-ranger thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy.
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge (2022): save $100 right now at Best Buy, great deal

Get $100 off on the unlocked Motorola Edge from 2022 at Best Buy. This is another awesome Cyber Monday deal at the retailer, and as many of those, it does not require trade-ins, contracts, activations... just simple instant discount! Enjoy!
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $400 on the Motorola Edge (2021)!

Be on the edge of Motorola's flagship game with the 2021 Motorola Edge flagship, now discounted with $400, making it just $299.99 for Cyber Monday! It normally costs 699.99, so if you ever wanted to grab one of the best Moto phones, now's your chance to do so on the cheap! Don't miss out on it!
$400 off (57%)
$299 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Stylus: save $200 (half price!) Cyber Monday deal

This cool Cyber Monday offer from Best Buy cuts the price of the Moto G Stylus by 50%! This is the unlocked version with 256GB of internal storage, and it comes with its own stylus. This deal is great if you're looking for a stylus-rocking phone for less money!
$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $80 on the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)!

Best Buy will sell you the latest version of the Moto G Power with a nice $80 discount, dropping the overall price to just $169.99! If you are looking for a budget phone that will last you for days, this is a great Cyber Monday deal!
$80 off (32%)
$169 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Power (2021): save $120 right now with this epic Cyber Monday deal!

An epic offer on the already affordable Moto G Power from 2021 makes it even more affordable. This Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy shaves off $120 on the Moto G Power. It is not often we see such big price cuts on phones that are already cheap to begin with!
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G 5G (2022) is down by $150 right now

Best Buy is selling the 2022 Moto G 5G for just $250 at the moment, which is 38% less than its original price. This is the unlocked version with 256GB of storage, and it comes in Moonlight Gray.
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Pure now for just $109 with this deal

Save $50 on a very budget-friendly phone, the Moto G Pure. This discount is on the unlocked version of this sweet little budget phone. Don't hesitate!
$50 off (31%)
$109 99
$159 99
Buy at BestBuy
Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia phones are also available now with a Cyber Monday discount:

Xperia PRO-I is now 44% off at Amazon

A great deal is available at Amazon for the ultimate camera phone from Sony, the Xperia PRO-I. This phone is now discounted by an epic $790!
$790 off (44%)
$1010
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 III now discounted by $500!

If you're looking for a Sony phone, you're in luck! This generous deal gives you an epic $500 off the phone, which is 39% off the list price of this gorgeous device. Get it now while stocks last!
$500 off (39%)
$798
$1298
Buy at Amazon

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Are any Cyber Monday deals available now?


Yes! Amazon and Best Buy have now launched their Cyber Monday deals ahead of the official start on Monday. The same scenario unfolded with Black Friday as well - this year, all the retailers are feeling generous and they are starting their sales campaigns early. Which is awesome, especially for you - if you're inpatient, you don't have to wait any longer! Dive into the best deals above!

When is Cyber Monday 2022?


This year Cyber Monday is on November 28, which is right after the Black Friday shopping event. The early deals have started rolling out now in the weekend after Black Friday, though, so be sure to check the best deals on phones, tablets and watches right here this freezing Thanksgiving weekend!

Is Cyber Monday as good as Black Friday?


In a lot of ways, Cyber Monday deals are even better than Black Friday, as nearly all of the November 25 and earlier deals are carried over, plus the retailers feel compelled to shake things up and introduce new discount, too! Moreover, this traditionally has been an online shopping event, which is the predominant way to buy gadgets now, so you'll have one more day (or a week) to pull the trigger on your favorite discounted iPhone, Galaxy, tablet, or a smartwatch on Cyber Monday!

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless