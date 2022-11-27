Best Cyber Monday phone deals 2022: Save money on a new Galaxy, iPhone and more!
Although it is still Sunday and Cyber Monday is a few hours away, you no longer have to wait until tomorrow to score some epic Cyber Monday discounts. Yes, it is Cyber Sunday right now, at least for Best Buy and Amazon! These two retailers have now launched their Cyber Monday discounts, and they are on almost everything. Samsung's Black Friday deals, on the other hand, are still available so you're also able to take advantage of them.
Offers are present on a lot of tech products, including phones and including the hottest phones out there right now! You can freely dive in the deals, as the weekend sales are on fire!
Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now: the discounts are here, and they are epic!
Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 flagship series, along with the Korean giant's cutting-edge folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 can be yours for less this Cyber Monday. You also get plenty of Moto phones discounted, the latest Google Pixels, some iPhone models, and OnePlus' phones too. Let's get straight into the deals!
Samsung
Samsung, among others, was quick to launch its early deals for Cyber Monday (initially Black Friday), which bodes well for Galaxy fans! Here are the current offers...
Galaxy Z Flip 4
The ultra-portable and trendy Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable is currently discounted with a clean $200 at Best Buy! You can also get it directly from Samsung with a huge, massive discount - up to $750 off with eligible trade-in.
Galaxy Z Fold 4
This phone, that's basically also a foldable tablet, is one of the most exciting phones in the world right now! Whether for productivity or entertainment, it's definitely a killer! And right now, you can get it with a massive discount of well over $1000 with eligible trade-in.
Galaxy S22 series
Samsung's newest mainstream flagship series - the Galaxy S22 - is also enjoying discounts! All three phones are between $100 and over $800 off thanks to the following early Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and Samsung. Amazon's also got a great deal and it is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where you get a discount with no strings attached. Jump in:
Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung's mid-ranger A53 phone is currently even more affordable - a clean $100 off its normal price!
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Apple
iPhone 13 series
If you're cool with getting a carrier-locked iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini can be yours for as little as $629 via the following deal from Walmart:
iPhone 12 series
We have a lovely blue iPhone 12 with a discount; more to come very soon!
iPhone 11 series
iPhone SE 2
Pixel 7 series
Google's flagship Pixel 7 series are already more affordable thanks to the following early deals. Save $100 and more now!
Pixel 6 series
OnePlus
The OnePlus 10 Pro is great, but the real value can be found in the OnePlus 9 series. Check out the best deals live now on OnePlus phones, and now we also have a couple of 5G-enabled mid-rangers discounted as well.
Motorola
Here are the best deals on Motorola phones available now on Sunday ahead of Cyber Monday! As you can see, many great devices by Motorola are getting discounted, and some of them are more affordable than ever. Don't miss out!
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia phones are also available now with a Cyber Monday discount:
Are any Cyber Monday deals available now?
Yes! Amazon and Best Buy have now launched their Cyber Monday deals ahead of the official start on Monday. The same scenario unfolded with Black Friday as well - this year, all the retailers are feeling generous and they are starting their sales campaigns early. Which is awesome, especially for you - if you're inpatient, you don't have to wait any longer! Dive into the best deals above!
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
This year Cyber Monday is on November 28, which is right after the Black Friday shopping event. The early deals have started rolling out now in the weekend after Black Friday, though, so be sure to check the best deals on phones, tablets and watches right here this freezing Thanksgiving weekend!
Is Cyber Monday as good as Black Friday?
In a lot of ways, Cyber Monday deals are even better than Black Friday, as nearly all of the November 25 and earlier deals are carried over, plus the retailers feel compelled to shake things up and introduce new discount, too! Moreover, this traditionally has been an online shopping event, which is the predominant way to buy gadgets now, so you'll have one more day (or a week) to pull the trigger on your favorite discounted iPhone, Galaxy, tablet, or a smartwatch on Cyber Monday!