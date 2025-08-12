Leaked Pixel Buds 2a details just surfaced, and here’s what’s coming your way on August 20

The case for them looks just like the one that the Buds Pro 2 sport, and may only be available in white, just like usual. The buds themselves are said to come in at least two colors, gray and Iris.









Reportedly, the seal where the case opens may be colored to match the buds as well, but that little design element may be harder to spot at a distance.





Are you interested in the Pixel Buds 2a as a budget option with ANC and Spatial Audio? Yes, budget earbuds with those features sound perfect Maybe, depends on battery life and comfort No, I’d rather invest in higher-end earbuds I’m not planning to buy earbuds anytime soon Yes, budget earbuds with those features sound perfect 100% Maybe, depends on battery life and comfort 0% No, I’d rather invest in higher-end earbuds 0% I’m not planning to buy earbuds anytime soon 0%

Pixel 10

Recommended Stories