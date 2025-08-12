Leaked Pixel Buds 2a details just surfaced, and here’s what’s coming your way on August 20
New leaks reveal key features of the budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a ahead of Google's August 20 event, including design updates and what's been cut to keep costs down.
Google's big Pixel launch event is now fast approaching, scheduled for August 20, less than a week away. However, that doesn't mean the leaks have stopped - quite the opposite, actually.
We recently saw high-quality renders of the Pixel 10 lineup in all the available colors, and now, more details are leaking about the Pixel Buds 2a, which are also expected to be showcased during the event.
Of course, as these earbuds are a more budget-friendly version, you can see where Google cut some corners to cut the cost. For one, Google's logo is just printed, instead of embossed in the plastic casing. There are also some differences in the design, for example, the external mics have a new grille, and the proximity sensors have been moved from the Pro variant.
The Buds 2a are also said not to come with the adaptive Silent Seal feature or head tracking for spatial audio. They are also said to have lower battery life and not support wireless charging.
Despite all of that, the Buds 2a are said to still add ANC and Spatial Audio, which are both features that the original affordable earbuds by Google didn't support. Apparently, these two features may be a tad more basic when compared to the Pro model, of course.
The Pixel Buds 2a are expected to come with the new Pixel 10 lineup on August 20. At the event, Google is also expected to unveil the new Pixel Watch 4.
The budget-friendly Buds 2a (rumor has it they will cost around €150) have taken a page from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 look, and this, according to this new leak, also means smaller wingtips in comparison to the original Pixel Buds from the A-series.
The case for them looks just like the one that the Buds Pro 2 sport, and may only be available in white, just like usual. The buds themselves are said to come in at least two colors, gray and Iris.
Rumor has it that there may be two other colors, Fog Light and Hazel, but so far, those haven't leaked. And also, we have the Moonstone color variant that also leaked recently.
Reportedly, the seal where the case opens may be colored to match the buds as well, but that little design element may be harder to spot at a distance.
I personally think the Pixel Buds 2a sound like a great option for anyone wanting good features without spending too much. It's nice that they still include ANC and Spatial Audio, even if they're a bit simpler than the Pro version. If they're comfortable and have decent battery life, they could be perfect for everyday use. Can't wait to see them officially at the event!
