Best Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones to expect





Just like every other year, expect big sales on almost every piece of tech you might think of as the population is doing its holiday shopping check list. And if you're in the Android ecosystem, you'll probably be able to score Google's wares for way less than usual!





Surely, there's still time to prepare for the upcoming shopping festival, which is a good two months away. Additionally, as with most Black Friday/Cyber Monday events, there's hardly a way to predict the price discounts beforehand, so our best bet is to see what items went on sale last year and form our expectations for the upcoming Cyber Monday sale.





Best Cyber Monday deals on Pixel phones to expect





Okay, so last year, we saw okay discounts on most Pixels: the Pixel 5a , for example, was $50 off from its regular $449 price, down to $399. The Pixel 5a was Google's 2021 affordable phone, but it's 2022 already, and the company has a new affordable offering, the Pixel 6a . It costs $449, as much as the Pixel 5a did last year, so it's only natural of us to expect a similar $50 write-off during Cyber Monday in 2022.





9.3 Google Pixel 6a The Good Great value for money

Fast processor

Excellent camera

Great 6.1" size that does not feel too big

Clean Android, timely updates

Pleasing "staccato" haptic feedback

Pleasing loudspeaker quality The Bad Lacks a zoom camera

Pixel reputation for bugs and issues does not inspire confidence

Only runs at 60Hz

Headphone jack is gone

No charger in the box





Another similar deal saw the Google Pixel 6 , normally selling for $599, go down $50 to $549, which was definitely a lucrative price reduction for one of Android's hidden gems. With a great camera and tons of nifty software features that made up for its modest performance. The Pixel 6 will get superseded by Google's upcoming Pixel 7 (announcement expected on October 6 ), which could technically score the same $50 price slash off its regular pricing, which could be similar to the Pixel 6's one.





9.0 Google Pixel 6 The Good Great price to value

Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh

Great camera

Android 12 runs fast and smooth

Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions The Bad Speakers are thin-ish

Android 12 needs some polish in presentation

Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer





There weren't any noteworthy deals on the Pixel 6 Pro last year, but we are hopeful there will be this year!





9.0 Google Pixel 6 Pro The Good Superb design

Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Good battery life

Great performance

Versatile camera setup

Great image quality

Loud and rich speakers

Wireless charging on board The Bad Slow fingerprint sensor

Android 12 has some quirks





Another product that could get discounted a bit come Cyber Monday is Google's newest wearable, the Pixel Watch, which will also see the light of day on October 6, 2022. The smartwatch is expected to come in black, silver, and gold, with deep FitBit integration. Given the rumors that the wearable could be priced close to the Apple Watch Series 8 and start at roughly $349, a $50 write-off could make it that much more appealing.





Which Pixel is the right fir for you?





Well, we're just days before Google announces the Pixel 7 lineup on October 6, 2022. The Big G's 2022 lineup succeeds the Pixel 6 lineup that reinvigorated Google's flagship aspirations but is expected to mostly come with the same hardware as last year. In particular, we expect two phones, the 6.2-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro, with the same 50MP main camera as last year, but with improved algorithms to bring up the Pixel camera game even higher. The second-gen Google Tensor is making a return, with suggested slight 10% improvement in performance, but the true strength of the Tensor lies in its machine-learning capabilities.





If the new Pixel 7 lineup somehow doesn't strike your fancy, then Google's current lineup might still prove to be a good fit. As most outlets will likely be clearing stock, we expect lots of deals on the Pixel 6 and If the new Pixel 7 lineup somehow doesn't strike your fancy, then Google's current lineup might still prove to be a good fit. As most outlets will likely be clearing stock, we expect lots of deals on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





But even if you don't necessarily need a flagship, Google's Pixel 6a could be the perfect life companion for regular people, with decent size and hardware that make it a sensible alternative to the Pixel 6 lineup, and honestly, this one is a great recommendation if you're looking to join the Android ecosystem.