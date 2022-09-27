 Best Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones to expect - PhoneArena
Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bonanza in late November. 

Just like every other year, expect big sales on almost every piece of tech you might think of as the population is doing its holiday shopping check list. And if you're in the Android ecosystem, you'll probably be able to score Google's wares for way less than usual!

Surely, there's still time to prepare for the upcoming shopping festival, which is a good two months away. Additionally, as with most Black Friday/Cyber Monday events, there's hardly a way to predict the price discounts beforehand, so our best bet is to see what items went on sale last year and form our expectations for the upcoming Cyber Monday sale.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Pixel phones to expect


Okay, so last year, we saw okay discounts on most Pixels: the Pixel 5a, for example, was $50 off from its regular $449 price, down to $399. The Pixel 5a was Google's 2021 affordable phone, but it's 2022 already, and the company has a new affordable offering, the Pixel 6a. It costs $449, as much as the Pixel 5a did last year, so it's only natural of us to expect a similar $50 write-off during Cyber Monday in 2022. 

Google Pixel 6a
9.3

Google Pixel 6a

The Good

  • Great value for money
  • Fast processor
  • Excellent camera
  • Great 6.1" size that does not feel too big
  • Clean Android, timely updates
  • Pleasing "staccato" haptic feedback
  • Pleasing loudspeaker quality

The Bad

  • Lacks a zoom camera
  • Pixel reputation for bugs and issues does not inspire confidence
  • Only runs at 60Hz
  • Headphone jack is gone
  • No charger in the box
Deal $2 at AT&T Deal $299 at BestBuy Deal $0 at Verizon
Deal $449 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon $315 at eBay $399 at Walmart $399 at Target

Another similar deal saw the Google Pixel 6, normally selling for $599, go down $50 to $549, which was definitely a lucrative price reduction for one of Android's hidden gems. With a great camera and tons of nifty software features that made up for its modest performance. The Pixel 6 will get superseded by Google's upcoming Pixel 7 (announcement expected on October 6), which could technically score the same $50 price slash off its regular pricing, which could be similar to the Pixel 6's one. 

Google Pixel 6
9.0

Google Pixel 6

The Good

  • Great price to value
  • Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh
  • Great camera
  • Android 12 runs fast and smooth
  • Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions

The Bad

  • Speakers are thin-ish
  • Android 12 needs some polish in presentation
  • Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer
Deal $599 at Google Deal $599 at BestBuy Deal $19 at Verizon
Deal $15 at AT&T Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at BestBuy $480 at eBay $330 at Walmart $499 at Target $646 at Newegg

There weren't any noteworthy deals on the Pixel 6 Pro last year, but we are hopeful there will be this year!

Google Pixel 6 Pro
9.0

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Good

  • Superb design
  • Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Good battery life
  • Great performance
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Great image quality
  • Loud and rich speakers
  • Wireless charging on board

The Bad

  • Slow fingerprint sensor
  • Android 12 has some quirks
Deal $650 at BestBuy Deal $900 at BestBuy Deal $940 at AT&T
Deal $899 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon $599 at eBay $574 at Walmart $649 at Target $909 at Newegg

Another product that could get discounted a bit come Cyber Monday is Google's newest wearable, the Pixel Watch, which will also see the light of day on October 6, 2022. The smartwatch is expected to come in black, silver, and gold, with deep FitBit integration. Given the rumors that the wearable could be priced close to the Apple Watch Series 8 and start at roughly $349, a $50 write-off could make it that much more appealing. 

Which Pixel is the right fir for you?


Well, we're just days before Google announces the Pixel 7 lineup on October 6, 2022. The Big G's 2022 lineup succeeds the Pixel 6 lineup that reinvigorated Google's flagship aspirations but is expected to mostly come with the same hardware as last year. In particular, we expect two phones, the 6.2-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro, with  the same 50MP main camera as last year, but with improved algorithms to bring up the Pixel camera game even higher. The second-gen Google Tensor is making a return, with suggested slight 10% improvement in performance, but the true strength of the Tensor lies in its machine-learning capabilities. 

If the new Pixel 7 lineup somehow doesn't strike your fancy, then Google's current lineup might still prove to be a good fit. As most outlets will likely be clearing stock, we expect lots of deals on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro!

But even if you don't necessarily need a flagship, Google's Pixel 6a could be the perfect life companion for regular people, with decent size and hardware that make it a sensible alternative to the Pixel 6 lineup, and honestly, this one is a great recommendation if you're looking to join the Android ecosystem.
