Best Cyber Monday headphone deals. What to expect in 2022





It's a great time to stock up on stocking stuffers for your geeky friends and family, or to get something nice for yourself! So, some pre-planning is needed. That said, let's take a look back in time and try to figure out what kinds of headphone deals we can expect on Cyber Monday 2022!









Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals









Last year, the AirPords Pro 1 had a constant $40 discount across retailers, dropping to $180, but we expect them to drop by more this time around. The AirPods Max were down by $60 (to $490) in places like B&H Photo, and the AirPods 3 had $30 discounts (to $149) all around, but we expect them to drop an extra $10 or so during Cyber Monday 2022.





Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Buds deals





Samsung recently released new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and its previous Galaxy Buds 2 are also hot among Samsung fans. We are looking forward to discounts on those, which may vary between $20 and $40 off. There are also the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live that often get slashed by about $50, to $100-ish.









Cyber Monday Bose headphone deals





Bose is a huge name in the audio market, and obviously makes some of the best headphones to enjoy your tunes on. The Bose QuietComfort 45 often drops by $50 (down to $280) on shopping events, while the QuietComfort Earbuds shake off $80 (down to $200) from their price-tag.









Cyber Monday Sony headphone deals





Sony has a few excellent models that offer superb experience — the WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4 are their premium line of in-ears and over-ears, respectively. The new LinkBuds WF-I900 are also amazing at both feeding good sound to your ears, while letting all the outside noise pass through as well. We saw the WH-1000XM4 dropped to $250 last year, which was a steal. We can't wait to see the price drops on the LinkBuds — a good $50 off on those would make them a steal.





[No Sony headphone deals currently]





Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals





The Beats brand has kind of lost its premium charm since Apple started pushing out its own AirPods models. But it's still mostly alive and well, and still a lifestyle accessory for many. Last year, we saw the Beats Studi 3 dropping by $150 to $200, the Beats Solo Pro falling by $120 to $180, and the Studio Buds getting a slash by about $30, to $120. Many would say, that's still too much for Beats headphones, harr harr.









Cyber Monday Sennheiser headphone deals





Sennheiser is a well-known, long-loved audio brand that has a firm place in the pro audio equipment market. Naturally, their skills translate well to making consumer headphones — probably with ease. Last year, we saw the excellent Sennheiser Momentum drop to $250 — a full $150 discount. And the Momentum 2 was down by $100 — to $200.









Do headphones go on sale on Cyber Monday?





Yes, absolutely, and a lot of them do, actually. It's a good time to look for a fresh pair of headphones, or to shop for a gift for someone who can't live without their music! You will be able to find Cyber Monday discounts on headphones at Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, B&H Photo, as well as the manufacturers' own websites.





Expensive headphones (from $250 and up) often drop by a considerable amount — we've seen discounts from -$50 to -$150, which is basically between 25% and 50% off. The usual suspects to come at a bargain are Bose, Sennheiser, Sony headphones, and Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds. Apple's AirPods — all models — do get discounts during the Cyber Monday period, but rarely do we get an actual massive bargain.





Cheaper models also get discounted, but they drop by $10 to $20, which isn't something to really write home about when the MSRP of the set is $80. Still, if you are looking to maximize savings when shopping for multiple gifts — of course it matters.





Is it worth buying headphones on Cyber Monday?





It is definitely worth waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, if you are looking for new headphones. We often get big discounts on premium brands — good money that you can put towards another accessory, or back in your pocket.

All retailers join in on the fun — from the large Best Buy and Walmart, to smaller (by comparison) outlets like B&H Photo and Video. Of course, the manufacturers themselves love to have you on their websited, so keeping an eye on store.samsung.com, electronics.sony.com, or even apple.com is also a good idea. Of course, Apple never admits to being a part of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but it will announce some sort of limited "special sales event".