Best Cyber Monday headphone deals. What to expect in 2022

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals. What to expect in 2022
Just like that, November 2022 is only a month away. It's well-known for being the shopping season with the major Black Friday event taking place. But right after that, we have Cyber Monday to think about — another discount bonanza, which typically focuses on tech gadgets in particular. Well, what a coincidence — we love tech gadgets!

All retailers join in on the fun — from the large Best Buy and Walmart, to smaller (by comparison) outlets like B&H Photo and Video. Of course, the manufacturers themselves love to have you on their websited, so keeping an eye on store.samsung.com, electronics.sony.com, or even apple.com is also a good idea. Of course, Apple never admits to being a part of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but it will announce some sort of limited "special sales event".

It's a great time to stock up on stocking stuffers for your geeky friends and family, or to get something nice for yourself! So, some pre-planning is needed. That said, let's take a look back in time and try to figure out what kinds of headphone deals we can expect on Cyber Monday 2022!


Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals


Apple just recently announced the AirPods Pro 2nd gen. While they are cool, we don't expect them to drop by more than maybe, probably, $20-$30 during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday period. But the good news is that shelves are stocked with 1st gen AirPods Pro. And those are still pretty good! Aside from them, we have AirPods 3 and AirPods Max to crave, and these often get discounts nowadays.

Last year, the AirPords Pro 1 had a constant $40 discount across retailers, dropping to $180, but we expect them to drop by more this time around. The AirPods Max were down by $60 (to $490) in places like B&H Photo, and the AirPods 3 had $30 discounts (to $149) all around, but we expect them to drop an extra $10 or so during Cyber Monday 2022.

Here are some current AirPods deals:


Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Buds deals


Samsung recently released new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and its previous Galaxy Buds 2 are also hot among Samsung fans. We are looking forward to discounts on those, which may vary between $20 and $40 off. There are also the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live that often get slashed by about $50, to $100-ish.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Buds 2 are excellent wireless headphones, especially when they drop around the $120 mark.
$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The original Galaxy Buds need to be cleared out now that the 2nd gen is out. The good news is — they still hold up very well!
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Amazon currently has the lowest price on the excellent Galaxy Buds 2
$39 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Amazon is also matching the deals on the OG Buds Pro that other retailers have right now.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The open-back feel buds from Samsung are getting some special treatment on Amazon nowadays!
$64 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung itself is currently running a $20 off on the Buds 2. Add an old pair of headphones for trade-in and shave off an extra $40!
$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Samsung

Cyber Monday Bose headphone deals


Bose is a huge name in the audio market, and obviously makes some of the best headphones to enjoy your tunes on. The Bose QuietComfort 45 often drops by $50 (down to $280) on shopping events, while the QuietComfort Earbuds shake off $80 (down to $200) from their price-tag.


Cyber Monday Sony headphone deals


Sony has a few excellent models that offer superb experience — the WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4 are their premium line of in-ears and over-ears, respectively. The new LinkBuds WF-I900 are also amazing at both feeding good sound to your ears, while letting all the outside noise pass through as well. We saw the WH-1000XM4 dropped to $250 last year, which was a steal. We can't wait to see the price drops on the LinkBuds — a good $50 off on those would make them a steal.

[No Sony headphone deals currently]

Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals


The Beats brand has kind of lost its premium charm since Apple started pushing out its own AirPods models. But it's still mostly alive and well, and still a lifestyle accessory for many. Last year, we saw the Beats Studi 3 dropping by $150 to $200, the Beats Solo Pro falling by $120 to $180, and the Studio Buds getting a slash by about $30, to $120. Many would say, that's still too much for Beats headphones, harr harr.


Cyber Monday Sennheiser headphone deals


Sennheiser is a well-known, long-loved audio brand that has a firm place in the pro audio equipment market. Naturally, their skills translate well to making consumer headphones — probably with ease. Last year, we saw the excellent Sennheiser Momentum drop to $250 — a full $150 discount. And the Momentum 2 was down by $100 — to $200. 

Sennheiser Momentum 3

The excellent Momentum 3 have been discounted well below their MSRP at multiple retailers
$150 off (38%)
$249 98
$399 98
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser Momentum 3

Amazon is matching discounts on the last-gen Momentum 3, which are still amazing headphones
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser CX

The entry-level Sennheiser CX in-ear buds offer surprisingly accurate frequency response, if that's what you are after! Good value with this deal.
$50 off (38%)
$79 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser HD 450BT

A very popular model, due to its great value offering. They sound great, but the earcups might be a bit too tight for some.
$20 off (13%)
$129 98
$149 98
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds

Stylish-looking earbuds with accurate sound — great deal at BestBuy right now!
$150 off (50%)
$149 98
$299 98
Buy at BestBuy

Do headphones go on sale on Cyber Monday?


Yes, absolutely, and a lot of them do, actually. It's a good time to look for a fresh pair of headphones, or to shop for a gift for someone who can't live without their music! You will be able to find Cyber Monday discounts on headphones at Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, B&H Photo, as well as the manufacturers' own websites.

Expensive headphones (from $250 and up) often drop by a considerable amount — we've seen discounts from -$50 to -$150, which is basically between 25% and 50% off. The usual suspects to come at a bargain are Bose, Sennheiser, Sony headphones, and Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds. Apple's AirPods — all models — do get discounts during the Cyber Monday period, but rarely do we get an actual massive bargain.

Cheaper models also get discounted, but they drop by $10 to $20, which isn't something to really write home about when the MSRP of the set is $80. Still, if you are looking to maximize savings when shopping for multiple gifts — of course it matters.

Sound like a lot? No worries, stick around here — we will be updating the article as deals go live!

Is it worth buying headphones on Cyber Monday?


It is definitely worth waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, if you are looking for new headphones. We often get big discounts on premium brands — good money that you can put towards another accessory, or back in your pocket.

It's a great gift idea for music-loving techies that may be considering upgrading their own headset currently. Just make sure your gift recipient isn't planning to buy one for themselves during the huge sales events in late fall!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless