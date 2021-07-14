Best Samsung deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect

Jump to:





Most of the big retailers participate in Cyber Monday. This means that you can find the best offers at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo and Target. Samsung's online store also offers discounts during the shopping event. Network carriers, like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have their own deals on Cyber Monday too.





What Samsung deals should you expect on Cyber Monday 2021?





If we judge by last year's offerings, which you can find below, you can expect offers on all of the Samsung S21 series phones, Samsung's foldable phones, the Galaxy A series and more. The company's Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets are also expected to be offered at a discount. As for the rest of the Samsung gadgets, there will surely be deals on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds models.



Samsung Galaxy deals on Cyber Monday

There were plenty of deals on Samsung Galaxy phones last year and we expect the same to be true for this year's event that’s coming on November 29. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was a whole $520 off at B&H Photo, while its smaller sibling, the Galaxy S20, was $350 off at B&H too. Verizon offered the Galaxy S20+ at $450 off its retail price if you sign a two-year contract.



Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display 6.7 inches

3200 x 1440 pixels Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs



The Samsung



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display 6.9 inches

3088 x 1440 pixels Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

12GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs



Samsung offered its fan-favorite phone, the Galaxy S20 FE, at a massive 50% discount with trade-in, making the phone cheaper than ever before. A smaller, $200 discount on the S20 FE was offered by Best Buy as well, no trade-in needed.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Display 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs

Samsung foldable phone deals on Cyber Monday

Even though foldable phones are still a pretty new category of devices, on last year’s Cyber Monday the Samsung foldable devices saw some pretty good discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a massive $1000 discount at Samsung’s online store with an eligible trade-in.



The phone was also $700 off from AT&T with a new unlimited data contract and an eligible trade-in. Verizon offered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a $550 discount, on the same conditions as AT&T.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Display 7.6 inches

2208 x 1768 pixels Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs



If you were more into clamshell-style foldable phones, then there was one pretty good deal for you too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G saw a modest $200 discount at Amazon during Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, there were no more deals on the Even though foldable phones are still a pretty new category of devices, on last year’s Cyber Monday the Samsung foldable devices saw some pretty good discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a massive $1000 discount at Samsung’s online store with an eligible trade-in.The phone was also $700 off from AT&T with a new unlimited data contract and an eligible trade-in. Verizon offered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a $550 discount, on the same conditions as AT&T.If you were more into clamshell-style foldable phones, then there was one pretty good deal for you too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G saw a modest $200 discount at Amazon during Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, there were no more deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G last year, but there’s one right now at Best Buy. You can purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $250 off its retail price if you activate a carrier service from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. Find the deal by clicking the Best Buy button below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Display 6.7 inches

2636 x 1080 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 3300 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs



Samsung tablet deals on Cyber Monday

Samsung has been a player in the tablet game ever since the release of its first Galaxy Tab. Last year the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen saw one of its biggest discounts ever at Amazon, where it was $200 off during Cyber Monday.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Display 11.0 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 8000 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs



The cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was $80 off at Amazon during the shopping event. The Galaxy Tab S6 was $200 at Amazon as well.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Display 10.4 inches

2000 x 1200 pixels Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 7040 mAh OS Android 10

View full specs



Samsung smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday

During last year's shopping event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was $100 off at Amazon. The regular Galaxy Watch also saw a $90 discount at Walmart. These two watches were the cheapest options from Samsung during Cyber Monday.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) Display 1.2 inches

360 x 360 pixels Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110

1.5GB RAM Storage 4GB, not expandable Battery 247 mAh OS Tizen 4.0

View full specs



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in both its 41 and 45mm variants was $60 off at Amazon. We expect similar deals on Samsung smartwatches on Cyber Monday 2021 too.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) Display 1.2 inches

360 x 360 pixels Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110

1GB RAM Storage 8GB, not expandable Battery 247 mAh OS Tizen

View full specs



Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on Cyber Monday

