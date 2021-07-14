Best Samsung deals on Cyber Monday 2021: what to expect

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Samsung has many fans, and with many fans come many sales. What better time to purchase a Samsung device than Cyber Monday 2021. At last year’s shopping event we saw many offers on a bunch of Samsung phones, tablets, and gadgets, and we’ve gathered all of these deals here. We also saw a bunch of discounts on Black Friday, before Cyber Monday.

So, if you want to get your hands on that Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy S21 Ultra you've been dreaming of at a reduced price, Cyber Monday 2021 could be your best bet. While you wait, check out what’s to expect below.

Jump to:

Also read:


Where are the best Samsung Galaxy deals on Cyber Monday?


Most of the big retailers participate in Cyber Monday. This means that you can find the best offers at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo and Target.  Samsung's online store also offers discounts during the shopping event. Network carriers, like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have their own deals on Cyber Monday too. 

What Samsung deals should you expect on Cyber Monday 2021?


If we judge by last year's offerings, which you can find below, you can expect offers on all of the Samsung S21 series phones, Samsung's foldable phones, the Galaxy A series and more. The company's Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets are also expected to be offered at a discount. As for the rest of the Samsung gadgets, there will surely be deals on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds models.

Samsung Galaxy deals on Cyber Monday


There were plenty of deals on Samsung Galaxy phones last year and we expect the same to be true for this year's event that’s coming on November 29. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ was a whole $520 off at B&H Photo, while its smaller sibling, the Galaxy S20, was $350 off at B&H too. Verizon offered the Galaxy S20+ at $450 off its retail price if you sign a two-year contract.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Display

6.7 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Quad camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
12GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1200 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1199 at AT&T
Deal $1200 at Verizon $1600 at Samsung $500 at eBay


The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series also saw major discounts. The Note 20 Ultra had a $300 discount at Best Buy. This made the high-end Samsung Galaxy Note phone more affordable than ever, and don’t forget that useful S Pen and gorgeous design it comes with. The regular Galaxy Note 20 was also $300 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

6.9 inches
3088 x 1440 pixels

Camera

108 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
12GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1300 at AT&T Deal $1300 at Verizon Deal $1300 at BestBuy
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1300 at Samsung Deal $1000 at Samsung $636 at Newegg $919 at eBay $1020 at B&HPhoto


Samsung offered its fan-favorite phone, the Galaxy S20 FE, at a massive 50% discount with trade-in, making the phone cheaper than ever before. A smaller, $200 discount on the S20 FE was offered by Best Buy as well, no trade-in needed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Display

6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, 103.4microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $700 at Target Deal $700 at Samsung Deal $700 at T-Mobile
Deal $700 at Verizon Deal $700 at B&HPhoto Deal $700 at AT&T $520 at Amazon $449 at eBay $420 at Newegg $604 at Overstock $700 at BestBuy

Samsung foldable phone deals on Cyber Monday


Even though foldable phones are still a pretty new category of devices, on last year’s Cyber Monday the Samsung foldable devices saw some pretty good discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a massive $1000 discount at Samsung’s online store with an eligible trade-in.

The phone was also $700 off from AT&T with a new unlimited data contract and an eligible trade-in. Verizon offered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a $550 discount, on the same conditions as AT&T.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Display

7.6 inches
2208 x 1768 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
12GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1800 at Samsung Deal $1800 at AT&T Deal $1800 at Verizon
$1520 at eBay $1545 at Newegg


If you were more into clamshell-style foldable phones, then there was one pretty good deal for you too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G saw a modest $200 discount at Amazon during Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, there were no more deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G last year, but there’s one right now at Best Buy. You can purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $250 off its retail price if you activate a carrier service from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. Find the deal by clicking the Best Buy button below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Display

6.7 inches
2636 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
10 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

3300 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $1200 at AT&T Deal $1200 at Samsung $950 at Amazon
$850 at eBay $1200 at BestBuy


Samsung tablet deals on Cyber Monday


Samsung has been a player in the tablet game ever since the release of its first Galaxy Tab. Last year the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen saw one of its biggest discounts ever at Amazon, where it was $200 off during Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Display

11.0 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels

Camera

13 MP (Dual camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

8000 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $650 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon $649 at B&HPhoto
$650 at BestBuy


The cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was $80 off at Amazon during the shopping event. The Galaxy Tab S6 was $200 at Amazon as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Display

10.4 inches
2000 x 1200 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

7040 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs
Buy for $280 $180 at Amazon $306 at TigerDirect
$310 at Newegg $317 at eBay


Samsung smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday


During last year's shopping event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was $100 off at Amazon. The regular Galaxy Watch also saw a $90 discount at Walmart. These two watches were the cheapest options from Samsung during Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

Display

1.2 inches
360 x 360 pixels

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 9110
1.5GB RAM

Storage

4GB, not expandable

Battery

247 mAh

OS

Tizen 4.0

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $280 at Samsung Deal $280 at T-Mobile
Deal $280 at AT&T Deal $280 at Verizon


The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in both its 41 and 45mm variants was $60 off at Amazon. We expect similar deals on Samsung smartwatches on Cyber Monday 2021 too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Display

1.2 inches
360 x 360 pixels

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 9110
1GB RAM

Storage

8GB, not expandable

Battery

247 mAh

OS

Tizen

View full specs
Deal $450 at Samsung Deal $450 at T-Mobile Deal $450 at AT&T
Deal $450 at Verizon Deal $200 at Samsung


Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on Cyber Monday


One of the best deals on Samsung earbuds last year was for the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which were $50 off at Best Buy. The Galaxy Buds Live were $30 off at Samsung's online store, Best Buy and Amazon. A $50 discount was offered on the Galaxy Buds+ from Amazon and Best Buy, while Walmart offered a smaller $40 discount on the earbuds. This year we will probably see even more offers on Samsung earbuds, including ones on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

