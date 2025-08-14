$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold news you did not want to hear is now essentially confirmed

Nothing is truly etched in stone until Google comes out with an official confirmation, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks very likely to keep you waiting until October.

Leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold image
Have you been wondering why some of the most recent Pixel 10 series leaks and reports lacked new information on the foldable member of Google's next high-end handset family, focusing instead exclusively on the three non-foldable phones scheduled for an August 20 official announcement?

The explanation might be pretty simple... and highly disappointing, as the most prolific and trustworthy mobile tech leaker on all of social media is today corroborating that surprising Pixel 10 Pro Fold story from... the second most reliable industry insider across the interweb last week.

The name of the game is patience


I know that's not something you ever want to hear in relation to a highly anticipated product like Google's third-ever Galaxy Z Fold alternative, but I'm afraid you'll almost certainly have to play the waiting game here until October 9. 

Obviously, nothing is truly etched in stone until Big G makes it official, but the chances of two guys like Evan Blass and Roland Quandt getting the exact same date wrong within a little over a week are... slim, to say the least.

So while the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL are almost guaranteed to start shipping on August 28 following a pre-order kickoff the day after their August 20 announcement, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and curiously enough, the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are extremely likely to only reach their earliest adopters in October.

That's a pretty lengthy waiting period for a foldable device that already had a timing disadvantage compared to Samsung's surprisingly popular Galaxy Z Fold 7, not to mention a big problem for the Pixel Watch 4 as well, which will need to take on the recently released Galaxy Watch 8 and overshadow the Apple Watch Series 11 we're all expecting to see daylight before October.

Are you willing to wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

Vote View Result

My biggest fear, however, is that the October 9 date is not set in stone (how could it be in August?), and depending on exactly what's causing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold delay, Google might end up pushing it even further towards the holiday shopping season.

Is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold worth the wait?


That's hard to say, and it depends a lot on how you feel about last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you liked Google's previous foldable powerhouse but were not very impressed by its battery life, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the answer to your prayers thanks to an important jump from 4,650 to around 5,000mAh cell capacity. 

That's likely to be the handset's biggest upgrade over its predecessor, but it definitely won't be the only one, with Qi2 wireless charging support confirmed by Evan Blass today, a 3nm-based Tensor G5 processor essentially guaranteed ever since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold came out with a 4nm-based Tensor G4 under the hood, and a modest charging speed improvement also expected for quite some time now.

While that may not sound like a radical set of changes or a major reimagining of Google's 2024 foldable, the battery size bump, "Pixelsnap" support, and a possible increase from a 6.3 to a 6.4-inch secondary screen could be enough to make quite a few Z Fold 7 holdouts pull the Pixel 10 Pro Fold trigger instead. 

In case you're wondering, no, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is unlikely to be as thin and as lightweight as its number one rival this holiday season, but given that battery capacity upgrade, keeping the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's dimensions and weight largely unchanged sounds like a genuine engineering miracle. So, yes, I do believe you should wait until October before deciding what the best foldable for your tastes (and budget) is.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
