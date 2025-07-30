$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera: can Tensor G5 help Google match flagship quality?

Hopes are high for the first in-house chipset by the search engine giant.

Google's Pixel 10 lineup is important for the company, and not just because it's an anniversary job: users are hoping for substantial upgrades with the Tensor G5 chipset.

For the first time, the Tensor silicon will be designed by Google from scratch. Previous versions of the chipset were co-created with Samsung. Maybe that's what caused Pixel phones to lag a bit behind Snapdragon-powered rivals when it came to raw power?

Some early findings about the Tensor G5 were not as inspiring as one would've expected:


Early benchmark results for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold suggest that the Tensor G5 may underperform compared to other flagship chips. Geekbench listings show it uses an octa-core setup with a Cortex-X4 prime core, five Cortex-A725 cores, two Cortex-A520 cores, and a PowerVR D-Series GPU. Despite this, its performance appears lower than last year's Tensor G4 and falls behind competitors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. These disappointing scores might be due to early firmware limitations. Since there are still several weeks before launch, it's possible that performance could improve in final hardware and software builds.

Pixel foldables and photography



Many users get Pixel phones not for the raw power experience, but for their cameras. At least that's what I did some years ago, when I was looking for a budget, compact phone and was not disappointed. I landed on the Pixel 3a and it produced some amazing shots for its price (which was even lower, since I got it on a Black Friday discount).

Google's pixels have earned a strong reputation for photography, not just because of their camera hardware, but because of Google's focus on smart software. Instead of relying solely on larger sensors or more lenses, Pixel devices use advanced computational photography and AI to enhance images in subtle but meaningful ways.

Features like HDR+ and Night Sight help capture well-balanced photos even in tricky lighting, while tools like Best Take or Magic Editor make group shots and quick edits easier for everyday users.

What sets Pixel apart is how it handles the behind-the-scenes work and I like that. It's this mix of intelligent processing and user-friendly design that makes Pixel especially appealing for those who want cool photos without needing to dig through settings or learn manual controls.

What was the Tensor G4 good for?




Back when the Pixel 9 (powered by the Tensor G4 chip) arrived, Google said its fourth-gen silicon introduced significant improvements in photography on Pixel devices by enabling more detailed zoom shots, sharper image processing, and higher-quality photo and video capture overall.

The Tensor G4 chip improved Panorama mode and zoomed video capture by handling more complex image processing for sharper and clearer results, the company claims. Tensor G4 also accelerates Pixel Studio, a tool that generates and edits images using AI both in the cloud and on the device, allowing users to make quick changes and add captions even when offline. Overall, Tensor G4 helps make these features run smoothly and efficiently.

What about the Tensor G5 in terms of camera features?



Given the direction Google took with the Tensor G4, it's likely the Tensor G5 will push computational photography even further. We can expect faster and more refined image processing, allowing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to handle complex visual tasks – like real-time scene optimization, advanced low-light performance, and smoother Super Res Zoom – with greater precision. Features like "Best Take" and "Add Me" may become more seamless and responsive, possibly even expanding into video editing or multi-frame compositing powered entirely on-device.

The G5 could also bring improvements to creative tools like Pixel Studio, making real-time AI image generation and editing faster and more interactive, even without cloud access. With a more efficient chip and better thermal management (thanks to TSMC manufacturing), there's potential for sustained performance in high-demand camera modes like 4K video recording, HDR capture, and live AR effects.

Overall camera setup and competitors



Let's see what competitors are doing in terms of camera setups on their foldables:


I chose these two flagships because Samsung is still the most popular brand (for foldable devices or not) and Oppo's bijou, albeit exotic, is among the best foldables one can get in 2025.

CameraOppo Find N5Pixel 10 Pro FoldGalaxy Z Fold 7
Main
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 21 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)*
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Ultra-wide8 MP 10.5 MP (likely the one from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold)*
12 MP
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Telephoto
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.75"
10.8 MP (likely the one from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold)*
10 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Selfie
8 MP
Folded: 8 MP
10 MP*
Folded: 10 MP*
10 MP (HDR)
Folded: 10 MP
*expected specs

As you can see, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to pack the least impressive camera setup of all in terms of hardware. A main camera sensor that is under 50 MP is not something to brag about – not in 2025, and certainly not when talking about a device that's going to cost north of $1,500.

The secondary (ultra-wide) camera is also uninspiring, but none of its rivals bet heavily on this snapper as well.

The area where the Oppo phone shines much brighter than Google and Samsung is, in my humble opinion, the most important camera: the dedicated zoom. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might stick to a ~10MP telephoto camera, which is disappointing, but the Z Fold 7 is guilty of charge as well.

But, as I pointed out above, that's just the hardware side of things. And Google's power lies elsewhere: the magic is in the software. That being said, I look forward to our own in-depth PhoneArena camera findings and comparisons. Things could be surprising!

