$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info

If you still had any lingering questions regarding the fast-approaching Pixel 10 family, this huge new leak might provide or consolidate some answers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
Leaked Pixel 10 images in three colors
With Google's big Pixel 10 launch event just a little over a week away at the time of this writing, I'm... honestly starting to wonder what the point of the August 20 shindig is anymore.

After all, we've pretty much known everything there was to know about the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for a good few weeks now, and if there were any key details that didn't quite feel crystal clear, the latest "Pixel Drop" from arguably the most trustworthy leaker on all of social media should provide definitive answers to many of your lingering questions.

The "vanilla" Pixel 10 is a beast


  • 6.3-inch Actua display;
  • Google Tensor G5 processor;
  • 12GB RAM;
  • 48 + 13 + 10.8MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 20x zoom capabilities;
  • 4k video recording support;
  • 10.5MP front-facing camera with autofocus;
  • 24+ hours of battery life;
  • Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Will you need to spend a fortune on a top 2025 contender for the title of best Android phone in the world from your favorite search giant? Absolutely not, as even the humblest (and obviously, cheapest) member of the Pixel 10 family will come with three presumably awesome cameras on its back, as well as the same ultra-advanced chipset under its hood as its bigger and better brothers.


The "base" Pixel 10 will apparently differ from the Pro and Pro XL variants as far as colorways are concerned, rocking Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello hues that are yet again depicted in all their glory today.

That 6.3-inch screen, meanwhile, is likely to keep the 120Hz refresh rate support and 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution of last year's "vanilla" Pixel 9 unchanged, with the 12GB RAM count also expected to be paired with 128 and 256GB storage options again.

What Pixel 10 series device will you be buying?

Vote View Result

All in all, the Pixel 10 certainly doesn't look like a radical reimagining of its predecessor, but at the right price, I'm sure it could sell like hotcakes.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are obviously even better


  • 6.3 and 6.8-inch Super Actua screens;
  • Google Tensor G5 chip;
  • 16GB RAM;
  • 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 100x zoom;
  • 8K video recording;
  • 42MP front-facing camera with autofocus;
  • 24+ hours of battery life;
  • Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Now that's a very familiar spec sheet. And not just because the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL have been in the news a lot these past couple of months. Instead, very little appears to be changed from last year's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, both of which rocked those same rear cameras, for instance.


Still, the 100x zoom technology is certainly a novelty (although it remains to be seen how it will actually look in the real world), and just like on the Pixel 10, Pixelsnap wireless charging (which has been leaked a couple of times before) is also a new thing.

Recommended Stories
The Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone color options, meanwhile, are a nice combination of new and old that guarantees Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL owners will be able to stand out or largely go unnoticed depending on their preferences.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold... could be worth the wait


  • 8-inch Super Actua Flex primary display;
  • 6.4-inch Actua secondary screen;
  • 16GB RAM;
  • 24+ hour battery life;
  • Advanced triple rear camera with 20x zoom capabilities.

That's not a very detailed list of features for a super-highly anticipated product, but the rest of the specifications are not exactly the world's best-kept secret, most likely including the same Tensor G5 processor as the rest of the Pixel 10 family, as well as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, a 5,000mAh or so battery, and basically the same five cameras as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.


That cell capacity, which is not yet etched in stone but is widely expected to vastly improve battery life, makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold one of the most interesting foldable devices of the year, and if you need to wait until October to get your hands on it, I think you should do just that and seriously consider whether Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is better or not.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 1

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 9
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?

Latest News

Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
The OnePlus Pad 3 is finally available at a sweet discount and a $99.99 gift
The OnePlus Pad 3 is finally available at a sweet discount and a $99.99 gift
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless