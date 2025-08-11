The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for a good few weeks now, and if there were any key details that didn't quite feel crystal clear, the After all, we've pretty much known everything there was to know about theXL, andfor a good few weeks now, and if there were any key details that didn't quite feel crystal clear, the latest "Pixel Drop" from arguably the most trustworthy leaker on all of social media should provide definitive answers to many of your lingering questions.

The "vanilla" Pixel 10 is a beast





6.3-inch Actua display;

Google Tensor G5 processor;

12GB RAM;

48 + 13 + 10.8MP triple rear-facing camera system;

20x zoom capabilities;

4k video recording support;

10.5MP front-facing camera with autofocus;

24+ hours of battery life;

Pixelsnap wireless charging.



Pixel 10 family will come with three presumably awesome cameras on its back, as well as the same ultra-advanced chipset under its hood as its bigger and better brothers. Will you need to spend a fortune on a top 2025 contender for the title of best Android phone in the world from your favorite search giant? Absolutely not, as even the humblest (and obviously, cheapest) member of thefamily will come with three presumably awesome cameras on its back, as well as the same ultra-advanced chipset under its hood as its bigger and better brothers.









Pixel 10 will apparently differ from the Pro and Pro XL variants The "base"will apparently differ from the Pro and Pro XL variants as far as colorways are concerned , rocking Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello hues that are yet again depicted in all their glory today.

That 6.3-inch screen, meanwhile, is likely to keep the 120Hz refresh rate support and 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution of last year's "vanilla" Pixel 9 unchanged, with the 12GB RAM count also expected to be paired with 128 and 256GB storage options again.





All in all, the Pixel 10 certainly doesn't look like a radical reimagining of its predecessor, but at the right price, I'm sure it could sell like hotcakes.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are obviously even better





6.3 and 6.8-inch Super Actua screens;

Google Tensor G5 chip;

16GB RAM;

50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;

100x zoom;

8K video recording;

42MP front-facing camera with autofocus;

24+ hours of battery life;

Pixelsnap wireless charging.











Pixel 10 , Pixelsnap wireless charging (which Still, the 100x zoom technology is certainly a novelty (although it remains to be seen how it will actually look in the real world), and just like on the, Pixelsnap wireless charging (which has been leaked a couple of times before) is also a new thing.



The Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone color options, meanwhile, are a nice combination of new and old that guarantees Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL owners will be able to stand out or largely go unnoticed depending on their preferences.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold... could be worth the wait





8-inch Super Actua Flex primary display;

6.4-inch Actua secondary screen;

16GB RAM;

24+ hour battery life;

Advanced triple rear camera with 20x zoom capabilities.



Pixel 10 family, as well as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, a 5,000mAh or so battery, and basically the same five cameras as the That's not a very detailed list of features for a super-highly anticipated product, but the rest of the specifications are not exactly the world's best-kept secret, most likely including the same Tensor G5 processor as the rest of thefamily, as well as 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, a 5,000mAh or so battery, and basically the same five cameras as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold









