Samsung reports its Galaxy Z Fold 7 sets preorder record in the US with the Flip 7 close behind

Fold 7 and Fold 7 specifically beating its predecessor by nearly 50% since general availability began on July 25. Samsung's seventh-generation foldables are off to a strong start, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 achieving the highest preorder numbers of any Z Fold model in the United States. According to the company,and Flip 7 preorders rose more than 25% compared to last year, withspecifically beating its predecessor by nearly 50% since general availability began on July 25.





Carrier partners also saw a notable boost, reporting a 60% jump in preorders for both foldables combined. Samsung credits these gains to improved designs, thinner form factors, upgraded camera systems, and added AI tools like Gemini Live and Now Bar. In-person demo experiences also appear to be helping, as more customers opt to try out the devices in retail stores before committing.





This momentum appears to reflect changes in how users perceive foldables. We have seen this shift firsthand over the past few generations. Today's foldables are thinner, stronger, and more versatile. While the $1,800 price tag still limits mass adoption, the Fold 7 's early success shows that premium users are finding enough value in the form factor to take the plunge. Once considered a niche or experimental product, the Z series has gradually gained mainstream appeal.

Drew Blackard, Senior VP of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said the company has "addressed consumer feedback year after year" to arrive at a compelling, polished experience. According to him, for many new users, their first hands-on moment with a Z Fold or Z Flip is all it takes to convert them.





Another surprising trend is the rising popularity of non-traditional colors. While black has long been the go-to for Fold buyers, the new Blue Shadow option accounted for nearly half of Fold 7 preorders. On the Flip 7 side, Coral Red made up 25% of orders, suggesting users are now more open to bolder designs.





Pixel Fold (and even its second generation) was praised for its notebook-like wide outer screen — something many believe inspired Samsung to tweak the outer screen dimensions of its own Z Fold 7 . As Samsung sees strong early demand for its latest foldables, its closest competition in the U.S. market, Google, is expected to respond with a new Pixel Pro Fold this year. While definitely not as big in popularity as Samsung's offerings, the originalpraised for its notebook-like wide outer screen — something many believe inspired Samsung to tweak the outer screen dimensions of its own



