$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung reports its Galaxy Z Fold 7 sets preorder record in the US with the Flip 7 close behind

Thinner designs and bold colors fuel record-breaking demand

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Image of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 lined up one in front of the other
Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung's seventh-generation foldables are off to a strong start, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 achieving the highest preorder numbers of any Z Fold model in the United States. According to the company, Fold 7 and Flip 7 preorders rose more than 25% compared to last year, with Fold 7 specifically beating its predecessor by nearly 50% since general availability began on July 25.

Carrier partners also saw a notable boost, reporting a 60% jump in preorders for both foldables combined. Samsung credits these gains to improved designs, thinner form factors, upgraded camera systems, and added AI tools like Gemini Live and Now Bar. In-person demo experiences also appear to be helping, as more customers opt to try out the devices in retail stores before committing.

Do you find the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 more desirable this year than previous generations?

Vote View Result

This momentum appears to reflect changes in how users perceive foldables. We have seen this shift firsthand over the past few generations. Today's foldables are thinner, stronger, and more versatile. While the $1,800 price tag still limits mass adoption, the Fold 7's early success shows that premium users are finding enough value in the form factor to take the plunge. Once considered a niche or experimental product, the Z series has gradually gained mainstream appeal. 

Drew Blackard, Senior VP of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said the company has "addressed consumer feedback year after year" to arrive at a compelling, polished experience. According to him, for many new users, their first hands-on moment with a Z Fold or Z Flip is all it takes to convert them.

Another surprising trend is the rising popularity of non-traditional colors. While black has long been the go-to for Fold buyers, the new Blue Shadow option accounted for nearly half of Fold 7 preorders. On the Flip 7 side, Coral Red made up 25% of orders, suggesting users are now more open to bolder designs.

This generation of foldables has seen a shift in preferred colors: Blue Shadow for the Z Fold 7 and Coral Red for the Z Flip 7. | Images credit — PhoneArena

As Samsung sees strong early demand for its latest foldables, its closest competition in the U.S. market, Google, is expected to respond with a new Pixel Pro Fold this year. While definitely not as big in popularity as Samsung's offerings, the original Pixel Fold (and even its second generation) was praised for its notebook-like wide outer screen — something many believe inspired Samsung to tweak the outer screen dimensions of its own Z Fold 7.

Based on this report, one is inclined to think it's clear that the foldable category is no longer a side experiment. With the Z Fold 7 leading the way, Samsung seems intent on making foldables a core part of its flagship lineup, and it's starting to pay off.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 5

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless