Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Z Fold 7, and more sizzling hot offers
Samsung is the clear protagonist of this week's top mobile tech deals collection, but we have excellent promotions for fans of many other brands as well.
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+ are pretty much impossible to turn down at their latest discounts. | Image by PhoneArena
While mobile industry researchers and analysts continue to predict major smartphone sales declines for the next few quarters (as well as the current one) across many (if not all) of the world's biggest markets, I'm here to try my best to prevent that from happening by recommending you the greatest tech deals and steals available today.
Those include very generous discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and device manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola on some of the best phones money can buy in 2026, but also a number of value-packed tablets and three of the greatest smartwatches in the world right now. But first things first...
These are this week's top three mobile tech deals
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And they're all about Samsung. Before you even go there, that was not intentional on my part, I just couldn't resist ranking the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26 Plus ahead of all other discounted handsets this week.
These three powerhouses are simply that good, packing state-of-the-art processors into gorgeous designs and fetching hard-to-beat prices today. Choosing between the S26+ and S26 Ultra may have become more difficult than ever, as the slightly smaller, cheaper, and humbler model is more substantially marked down (with more storage), while its big brother includes some handy free Samsung Store credit at a heavily reduced price of its own.
And then you've got the Z Fold 7, which has a very clear and distinct target audience, and although a Z Fold 8 is right around the corner, the appeal of last year's book-style Samsung super-flagship remains intact... at a huge $420 discount.
Want more smartphone bargains? Here are so many more!
It's not Black Friday, Prime Day, or any other special offer day, but this incredibly lengthy list of smartphone deals and steals will make you feel like Christmas is coming soon. Good thing that's not actually true and you don't have to buy any gifts for your distant cousins, uncles, and annoying work "friends", which means that you can get the Pixel 9, Pixel 9a, or Motorola Razr (2025) for yourself.
Of course, I'd personally opt for the special Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, and not just because I'm super-excited about next month's footballing spectacle in the US, Canada, and Mexico. If you're more into foldables than sports, you might want to consider picking up the Razr Ultra (2025) at its latest insane Amazon discount in a 512GB storage variant... before the device is inevitably discontinued to allow its (overpriced) sequel to capture the limelight.
The non-Ultra Razr (2026) is... frankly not that appealing at its list price with a complimentary pair of wireless earbuds included, while the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R might be my (non-foldable) favorites in this category at $100 discounts likely to go away soon.
What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet?
Whether you say "yes" or "heck yeah", your choice between these four ultra-bargains is likely to be made quite hard by their latest discounts. But it's the good kind of hard, and I actually believe whatever you end up opting for, you'll be more than satisfied with your purchase this summer.
The Lenovo Idea Tab and Idea Tab Pro are absolute value champions, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is virtually guaranteed to provide the best long-term software support of the bunch, and last but not least, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is reasonably powerful and extremely good-looking, which could make it the greatest mid-range tablet available today.
A deeply discounted smartwatch also goes great with everything else
If you've gotten this far and still have a little money left in your bank account, you'll probably want to pair your new Galaxy S26 Plus or S26 Ultra with a fancy Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a killer price. Or perhaps get a 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 for your OnePlus 15 or 15R.
Finally, the Apple Watch Series 11 is perfect for new and existing iPhone owners, and for the umpteenth time in recent months, it's marked down by a cool $100... that I don't think will be eclipsed anytime soon. Possibly, not until the Apple Watch Series 12 comes out. Maybe even after that improved product is released in the fall.
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