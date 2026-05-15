Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Z Fold 7, and more sizzling hot offers

These are this week's top three mobile tech deals

Samsung Galaxy S26+ $235 off (18%) It's not the most popular member of the Galaxy S26 family, but at an unprecedented $235 discount in a 512GB storage variant with no special requirements, this 6.7-inch Plus powerhouse is pretty much impossible to turn down for hardcore Samsung fans... who can't afford the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Z Fold 7. Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra $1099 99 $1299 99 $200 off (15%) Probably the best (non-foldable) Android phone in the world is somehow still available directly from its manufacturer's official US e-store at both a hefty $200 discount and with $100 instant Samsung Credit included. The credit can be used for a variety of accessories to sweeten an already amazing S26 Ultra deal. Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $420 off (21%) Probably the best book-style foldable available in the US right now is on sale at an irresistible $420 discount in a 256GB storage variant and three different color options. But you may not have a lot of time at your disposal to take advantage of this phenomenal new Amazon deal. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









These three powerhouses are simply that good, packing state-of-the-art processors into gorgeous designs and fetching hard-to-beat prices today. Choosing between the S26 + and S26 Ultra may have become more difficult than ever, as the slightly smaller, cheaper, and humbler model is more substantially marked down (with more storage), while its big brother includes some handy free Samsung Store credit at a heavily reduced price of its own.





Z Fold 7 , which has a very clear and distinct target audience, and although a And then you've got the, which has a very clear and distinct target audience, and although a Z Fold 8 is right around the corner , the appeal of last year's book-style Samsung super-flagship remains intact... at a huge $420 discount.

Want more smartphone bargains? Here are so many more!

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G $75 off (17%) One of Samsung's latest mid-range handsets is already marked down by $75... from an arguably excessive list price of $449.99 in a 128GB storage variant and three "Awesome" color options. Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) Despite its somewhat advanced age, you can't argue with the Pixel 9a's appeal at a $100 discount in a 128GB storage variant and a single love-it-or-hate-it Peony colorway. After all, the Pixel 10a is not much better and is currently significantly costlier, so what's a cash-strapped Android purist to do but settle for the older model? Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $350 off (44%) With a compact 6.3-inch screen, premium build quality, exceptional cameras (for its price), and stellar long-term software support, the 2024-released Pixel 9 can still be a very smart buy for a hardcore Google fan on a tight budget at a rare $350 discount. Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr (2025) $135 off (19%) If you can't afford Motorola's brand-new Razr (2026), it's probably a good idea to go for the 2025 edition right now in a Pantone Spring Bud or Pantone Parfait Pink colorway. Clearly, Amazon won't sell this gorgeous flip phone at a $135 discount for long, and the handset could be discontinued soon to leave the spotlight to its sequel. Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) The "vanilla" 6.3-inch Pixel 10 is the only member of its family to be sold at a substantial discount this week by Amazon. And if you hurry, you can choose from four different colors at the exact same heavily reduced price. Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) What's better than both the Razr (2025) and Razr (2026)? How about a special football-themed edition of last year's affordable foldable marked down by $100 and sold alongside a complimentary Moto Watch, Moto Buds Loop, and Moto Tag? Buy at Motorola OnePlus 15R $699 99 $799 99 $100 off (13%) The OnePlus 15R can be great for Android power users on tight budgets, especially when the 512GB storage variant is on sale at the price of a 256GB configuration. The handset's premium specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 12GB RAM, and a 7,400mAh battery equipped with 80W charging support. Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $600 off (46%) The value equation of last year's Razr Ultra flagship is somehow heightened by the arrival of a 2026 edition with modest upgrades and a way higher price point. The Razr Ultra (2025) is no longer marked down by its manufacturer, but Amazon still amazingly sells it at $600 off with 512GB storage. Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr (2026) $799 99 The newest budget-friendly member of Motorola's Razr family of Galaxy Z Flip-rivaling foldables is not quite as affordable as its predecessor, but at least it comes with a complimentary pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus for early adopters. Pre-order at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S26 $100 off (11%) The base S26 is obviously not better than the S26 Plus or S26 Ultra, but for a presumably limited time, it can be a smarter buy at a cool $100 discount, especially if you happen to like compact phones (by 2026 standards). Buy at Amazon OnePlus 15 $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) The latest and greatest OnePlus flagship comes with a gorgeous screen, super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, massive 7,300mAh battery, blazing fast 120W charging, and... a surprisingly reasonable price, especially at a new $100 discount in a 256GB storage variant with the EXTRA100 coupon code. Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $200 off (18%) If you're not willing to wait a couple more months for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 or don't expect to be able to afford Samsung's next-gen clamshell, the Z Flip 7 is an absolute must-buy at a $200 discount right now. Buy at Amazon





It's not Black Friday, Prime Day, or any other special offer day, but this incredibly lengthy list of smartphone deals and steals will make you feel like Christmas is coming soon. Good thing that's not actually true and you don't have to buy any gifts for your distant cousins, uncles, and annoying work "friends", which means that you can get the Pixel 9 Pixel 9a , or Motorola Razr (2025) for yourself.





Of course, I'd personally opt for the special Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition , and not just because I'm super-excited about next month's footballing spectacle in the US, Canada, and Mexico. If you're more into foldables than sports, you might want to consider picking up the Razr Ultra (2025) at its latest insane Amazon discount in a 512GB storage variant... before the device is inevitably discontinued to allow its (overpriced) sequel to capture the limelight.





The non-Ultra Razr (2026) is... frankly not that appealing at its list price with a complimentary pair of wireless earbuds included, while the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R might be my (non-foldable) favorites in this category at $100 discounts likely to go away soon.

What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet?

Lenovo Idea Tab $199 99 $289 99 $90 off (31%) The most affordable product in this category this week comes with an impressive 8GB RAM/128GB storage combination, as well as a remarkably sharp 11-inch screen and a super-powerful quad speaker system at a truly unbeatable price after a hot new $90 markdown. Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $40 off (16%) For a budget-friendly Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is, well, as large as its name suggests, but also quite powerful, extremely thin, and sold with an extended two-year warranty by Amazon at a $40 discount this week. Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $279 99 $419 99 $140 off (33%) If the Idea Tab is too modest for you, the Idea Tab Pro... could make you feel like a pro user with more screen real estate, more processing power, and a very convenient Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included in a very reasonable price. Buy at Lenovo Gift OnePlus Pad Go 2 $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Even though it's also very affordable, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is somehow the most expensive tablet in our latest weekly deals roundup, even after a cool $100 discount. Its value is further enhanced by a free accessory of your choice between a stylus and a folio case. Buy at OnePlus





Whether you say "yes" or "heck yeah", your choice between these four ultra-bargains is likely to be made quite hard by their latest discounts. But it's the good kind of hard, and I actually believe whatever you end up opting for, you'll be more than satisfied with your purchase this summer.





The Lenovo Idea Tab and Idea Tab Pro are absolute value champions, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is virtually guaranteed to provide the best long-term software support of the bunch, and last but not least, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is reasonably powerful and extremely good-looking, which could make it the greatest mid-range tablet available today.

A deeply discounted smartwatch also goes great with everything else

Gift OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) $229 99 $299 99 $70 off (23%) Do you have a relatively small wrist, an Android phone, and no clear allegiance to a brand like Samsung or Google? Then this small OnePlus Watch 3 is probably your best option this week at a $30 discount with either a charging base or a SuperVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable included at no extra cost. Buy at OnePlus Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) Probably the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) is once again sold at a $100 discount, this time with a Rose Gold aluminum case only and a Light Blush sport band. The deal has become less of a deal and more of a regular occurrence, but that doesn't mean you should ignore it. Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $130 off (26%) One of the most elegant smartwatches around is massively discounted in both black and white colors with an extended two-year warranty included. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic rocks an always handy rotating bezel and all of the best health monitoring tools in the world. Buy at Amazon