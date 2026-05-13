Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26





We know the phones are likely keeping the same design for yet another year, but that doesn't mean Google has not prepped any upgrades for its fans. Here's what the rumors are saying so far about Pixel 11 changes. We know the phones are likely keeping the same design for yet another year, but that doesn't mean Google has not prepped any upgrades for its fans. Here's what the rumors are saying so far aboutchanges.





Advanced M16 OLED panel for the display









According to rumors, Samsung's brand-new M16 OLED material is debuting on the Pixel 11 lineup . The new display tech would make for a noticeably brighter display and a more power-efficient screen.





The difference should be noticeable to the older M14 panel found in competing phones like the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 . Also, expect improved color accuracy with the new panel.



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Mostly, the changes would be quite visible in an outdoor environment, as we expect a jump in brightness. Improvements in battery life for the phones are also expected with this new display material.





Tensor G6 chip









Pixel 11 series is said to come with the Theseries is said to come with the 2nm-built Tensor G6 processor by Google . Designed with AI tasks in mind, this processor should bring improvements in performance across the board.





We expect the chip to be more power-efficient than previous generations of the Tensor while also being faster. Additionally, Google is said to couple it with the Titan M3 chip for hardware-level security.





Meanwhile, connectivity is also improving on the Pixel 11 series with the reported move to MediaTek's M90 modem. Previously, Pixel phones used an Exynos modem, but the new MediaTek one should perform more reliably.





Pixel Glow









Pixel 11 lineup is getting a Reportedly, thelineup is getting a new-old feature called Pixel Glow . That's an LED notification system that makes the back of the Pixel change color when you need to be informed about a notification.

Apparently, the LED lights will be able to turn into red, green, and blue in order for diagnostics and also be able to show eight different colors if rumors are accurate. Potentially, we expect different colors to represent different types of notifications.





It's likely that this feature would be customizable so you can decide which color stands for what type of notification. Gemini AI may also be connected with the feature, making it smarter.





New camera sensors









Pixel 11 and the Leakers have also claimed Google's next phones won't go without a camera hardware upgrade . Reportedly, the baseand the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may have a new sensor codenamed "chemosh", which is believed to be a new 50 MP one.





The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are likely getting two new sensors for the camera, according to the report. Those are expected to be for the main camera and the telephoto.





Earlier rumors claimed a 64 MB telephoto camera would be coming to the Pixel 11 Pro XL , so maybe that would be one of the changes for additional enhancement in the quality of zoomed-in photos.





Familiar design with small changes









Leaked renders for the Pixel 11 lineup claim we're not going to see significant design changes this year. We'll likely have the same horizontal camera bar, but this time around it may be painted in black, not in the color of the phone itslef.





Also, rumor has it the Pixel 11 phones may get slimmer bezels. If true, that would make their displays more immersive and bring a more modern look to the phones.





Android 17: Gemini Intelligence









Pixel 11 series is expected to come with the new OS out of the box. The new OS brings Gemini Intelligence, which is an AI-powered agent able to execute complex multi-step automations on your behalf. Google unveiled Android 17 during the Android Show and theseries is expected to come with the new OS out of the box. The new OS brings Gemini Intelligence, which is an AI-powered agent able to execute complex multi-step automations on your behalf.





You will also be able to create your own home screen widgets with Gemiini Intelligence by describing what you want. The widgets would be created with Material Expressive, but they can be quite personal and functional.





Pixel 11 phones feel smarter than ever. Android 17 also brings App Bubbles and Pause Point and would make thephones feel smarter than ever.





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