This Special Edition Motorola Razr foldable is all of a sudden VERY hard to turn down
Even if you've never heard of either Messi or Ronaldo, the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition might be the best low-cost foldable available today.
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If you don't like the design of the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, you will definitely love its affordability. | Image by Motorola
If you're not that passionate about football (no, I'm not going to call it soccer), you probably didn't pay much attention to Motorola's Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition announcement back in January or the handset's actual commercial debut the following month.
But whether or not you're looking forward to the final (presumably) major competition in both Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's careers, the special edition foldable seems to have just become impossible to resist for bargain hunters across the US. You don't even need to like its gold-colored Motorola and FIFA World Cup 2026 logos to appreciate an outright $100 discount and a trio of gifts worth an additional $469.
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Yes, the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is marked down from a $699.99 list price to only $599.99 and sold with a complimentary Moto Watch, Moto Tag, and Moto Buds Loop in anticipation of the football tournament set to kick off exactly one month from today in Canada, Mexico, and the US.
I'm obviously not saying the deal will run for this entire month, so if you're in the market for one of the best foldable devices out there, you might want to hurry before Motorola inevitably runs out of inventory for one or several of those gratis items.
The Moto Watch, in case you're wondering, is an elegant intelligent timepiece with epic battery life and an undeniably gorgeous 1.4-inch OLED touchscreen in tow, while the Moto Buds Loop come with powerful Bose sound, excellent battery endurance of their own, and a somewhat unconventional open-ear design.
The Moto Tag doesn't need a lot of introduction or characterization, delivering pretty much the same functionality as the Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag line, while the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 edition is at its core identical to the Razr (2025). Technically, that means a slightly better device is right around the corner, but the Razr (2026) will of course be costlier too and presumably hard to find at a substantial discount or bundled with so many cool freebies anytime soon.
So, yes, I believe you should strongly consider "settling" for this bad boy's 6.9 and 3.6-inch screens, 4,500mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support, 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 32MP selfie snapper, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor. That spec sheet is almost as good as what Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers but somehow a lot cheaper to get.
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