Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

FCC approves $1 billion spectrum deal that will enhance Verizon's wireless network

Verizon's purchase of cellular, AWS and PCS spectrum should improve the experience of Verizon's customers.

0
Alan Friedman
By
Verizon
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon logo against a black background.
Verizon gets FCC approval to close on spoectrum purchase. | Image by PhoneArena
Only a couple of days after the FCC approved AT&T and SpaceX's $40 billion purchase of spectrum from financially strapped EchoStar, the regulatory agency approved Verizon's $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular. The latter was the subject of a $4.4 billion transaction that resulted in T-Mobile acquiring UScellular's stores, customers, and cellular network. T-Mobile picked up 30% of UScellular's spectrum in that deal.

The FCC approval gives Verizon the following spectrum:

  • Up to 25 MHz of cellular spectrum.
  • Up to 20 MHz of AWS-1 spectrum.
  • Up to 10 MHz of AWS-3 spectrum.
  • Up to 20 MHz of PCS spectrum.

FCC: Verizon customers will be better off after this deal is approved


While approving the deal between Array Digital Infrastructure, UScellular's new name, and Verizon, the FCC made it clear that consumers will be better off with Verizon owning these airwaves. The FCC said that the transaction will improve Verizon's "network coverage, capacity and performance, resulting in a stronger ability to meet increasing customer demand and provide a better customer experience."

Where does Verizon need the most help?
6 Votes

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that the FCC's decision to approve spectrum license ownership changes is due to wireless firms trying to benefit from scale, which Carr says is important in "today's modern connectivity market." The chairman points out that the companies purchasing spectrum lately have been immediately using the new spectrum and putting it to use. As a result, Carr says that the FCC is "facilitating as many transactions and auctions as we can do to help make that happen."

Five months ago, AT&T had a spectrum purchase approved by the FCC


Verizon's public policy and government affairs senior vice president Kathy Grillo said that the FCC approval will allow Verizon to better serve its customers and strengthen its network, which she characterized as "already-robust."

Recommended For You
Last December, the FCC approved AT&T's $1.02 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular, which included a combination of mid-band and low-band airwaves. That deal gave AT&T 1,250 million MHz-Pops of 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 331 million MHz-Pops of 700 MHz low-band B/C block licenses from UScellular.

At the time, Carr's comments mirrored almost word-for-word what he would say five months later when the FCC approved Verizon's $1 billion deal with Array Digital Infrastructure. In December, the FCC chair said that AT&T's transaction will end up "enhancing AT&T's network coverage, capacity and performance resulting in a better customer experience."

Carr and the FCC made eliminating DEI programs the price carriers had to pay to play the merger game


AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon might not have received the thumbs up from the FCC for their transactions in 2025 and 2026 had they not eliminated their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Carr was appointed Chairman of the FCC in January 2025, and two months later he said that wireless firms will need to stop these programs in order to get regulatory approval for corporate mergers and spectrum deals.

Inside of a UScellular store converted to T-Mobile.
Former UScellular store in Wisconsin is now a T-Mobile location. | Image by T-Mobile

Carr considers DEI programs to be a form of discrimination based on race, gender, and other protected categories. He said that the FCC has a legal obligation to make sure that merger applicants and spectrum license holders comply with federal anti-discrimination law.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez disagreed, pointing out that this was political pressure forcing companies to take actions that were not typically part of a merger review.

Array Digital Infrastructure has plenty of spectrum left to monetize


Currently, Array Digital Infrastructure owns 30% to 40% of UScellular's spectrum holdings. Most of these airwaves are believed to be low and mid-band spectrum with a small amount belonging to the high-band millimeter wave (mmWave) category. Array Digital said it will "opportunistically monetize" the remaining spectrum it holds as it transitions into a wireless tower and infrastructure company after doing business for so many years as a wireless carrier under its old name.

I would be surprised if the demand isn't still there for the mid-band spectrum. While not as fast as mmWave, it travels much longer distances than the latter and also penetrates buildings better. Low-band spectrum is not as fast as mid-band and mmWave, but it does cover more distances than the other two.

As a result, low-band is used for nationwide 5G while mid-band is used the most by carriers for their faster 5G services. Due to the short distances they travel, the fastest signals found with mmWave spectrum are limited to dense areas like major cities and are hardly used by the carriers in the U.S.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off