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Verizon sidelines loyal customers as it announces new discounted plan

Verizon rolls out a massively discounted internet and voice bundle.

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Anam Hamid
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Verizon's new offer is only for new customers. | Image by Clear Channel Outdoor
Verizon has finally shown its hand, and frankly, it's a bit of a letdown. There has been radio silence from the company regarding a new value proposition it teased during the Q4 2025 earnings call in January. A couple of days ago, rumors suggested that the company was gearing up for a new reveal. And we now know what it was: a converged plan. However, there are massive strings attached.

Only for new customers


Verizon is spinning the wireless and internet combo as a connectivity lifeline for recent grads and freshly independent consumers. That's just a less offensive way of saying that if you are already a Verizon customer, the savings aren't for you. 

The plan bundles an Unlimited Welcome voice line with Fios internet for $69.99 per month.

You get up to 300 Mbps speeds for $19.99 a month instead of the standard $59.99 rate. The barebones Unlimited Welcome mobile plan gets discounted from $55/month to $50.

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Admittedly, that's a lot of value, as long as you are willing to overlook the stipulations.

Stacked savings


The $69.99 price includes a $15/month Mobile + Home Discount and $15/month bonus savings.
 
To hit the rate, you will need to enable Auto Pay and paperless billing, bring your own device, and stomach a $99 setup fee. The plan excludes taxes and fees, so they will be added on top.

The discounted $69.99 rate will be locked for three years, after which the standard rates apply.

Existing customers can also save around $15 by bundling cellular and internet services. While the discount will automatically be enabled if you opt for 5G or LTE Home Internet, you will have to enroll for savings if you choose Fios Home Internet.

What's noticeable about this offer?
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The latest trend


Verizon is only the latest company to offer a converged discount, after AT&T, US Mobile, and Mint Mobile.

AT&T and Mint's offers were notably also for new customers, lending weight to a report that concluded carriers do not value loyalty. AT&T's plan is tax-inclusive, though, so there's more transparency.

Should you stay put?


Verizon continues to be the largest carrier by subscriber base. While not getting access to promotional rates may sting, that's par for the course for offers like these. Besides, it's not like Verizon isn't offering any price cuts at all to existing customers, so that's some consolation.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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