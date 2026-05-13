Verizon sidelines loyal customers as it announces new discounted plan

Verizon

Verizon

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Stacked savings





The $69.99 price includes a $15/month Mobile + Home Discount and $15/month bonus savings.

To hit the rate, you will need to enable Auto Pay and paperless billing, bring your own device, and stomach a $99 setup fee. The plan excludes taxes and fees, so they will be added on top.



The discounted $69.99 rate will be locked for three years, after which the standard rates apply.



Existing customers can also save around $15 by bundling cellular and internet services. While the discount will automatically be enabled if you opt for 5G or LTE Home Internet, you will have to enroll for savings if you choose Fios Home Internet.





What's noticeable about this offer? Bait for new customers. A snub at existing customers. A really good discount. Vote 1 Votes



The latest trend

Verizon is only the latest company to offer a converged discount, after



AT&T and Mint's offers were notably also for new customers, lending weight to a report that concluded AT&T 's plan is tax-inclusive, though, so there's more transparency.

Should you stay put?

Verizon continues to be the largest carrier by subscriber base. While not getting access to promotional rates may sting, that's par for the course for offers like these. Besides, it's not like Verizon isn't offering any price cuts at all to existing customers, so that's some consolation. is only the latest company to offer a converged discount, after AT&T US Mobile , and Mint Mobile and Mint's offers were notably also for new customers, lending weight to a report that concluded carriers do not value loyalty 's plan is tax-inclusive, though, so there's more transparency.continues to be the largest carrier by subscriber base. While not getting access to promotional rates may sting, that's par for the course for offers like these. Besides, it's not likeisn't offering any price cuts at all to existing customers, so that's some consolation.

Admittedly, that's a lot of value, as long as you are willing to overlook the stipulations.