Verizon sidelines loyal customers as it announces new discounted plan
Verizon rolls out a massively discounted internet and voice bundle.
Verizon's new offer is only for new customers. | Image by Clear Channel Outdoor
Verizon has finally shown its hand, and frankly, it's a bit of a letdown. There has been radio silence from the company regarding a new value proposition it teased during the Q4 2025 earnings call in January. A couple of days ago, rumors suggested that the company was gearing up for a new reveal. And we now know what it was: a converged plan. However, there are massive strings attached.
Verizon is spinning the wireless and internet combo as a connectivity lifeline for recent grads and freshly independent consumers. That's just a less offensive way of saying that if you are already a Verizon customer, the savings aren't for you.
You get up to 300 Mbps speeds for $19.99 a month instead of the standard $59.99 rate. The barebones Unlimited Welcome mobile plan gets discounted from $55/month to $50.
Admittedly, that's a lot of value, as long as you are willing to overlook the stipulations.
Verizon is only the latest company to offer a converged discount, after AT&T, US Mobile, and Mint Mobile.
AT&T and Mint's offers were notably also for new customers, lending weight to a report that concluded carriers do not value loyalty. AT&T's plan is tax-inclusive, though, so there's more transparency.
Verizon continues to be the largest carrier by subscriber base. While not getting access to promotional rates may sting, that's par for the course for offers like these. Besides, it's not like Verizon isn't offering any price cuts at all to existing customers, so that's some consolation.
Only for new customers
Verizon is spinning the wireless and internet combo as a connectivity lifeline for recent grads and freshly independent consumers. That's just a less offensive way of saying that if you are already a Verizon customer, the savings aren't for you.
The plan bundles an Unlimited Welcome voice line with Fios internet for $69.99 per month.
You get up to 300 Mbps speeds for $19.99 a month instead of the standard $59.99 rate. The barebones Unlimited Welcome mobile plan gets discounted from $55/month to $50.
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Standard rates. | Image by PhoneArena
Admittedly, that's a lot of value, as long as you are willing to overlook the stipulations.
Stacked savings
The $69.99 price includes a $15/month Mobile + Home Discount and $15/month bonus savings.
To hit the rate, you will need to enable Auto Pay and paperless billing, bring your own device, and stomach a $99 setup fee. The plan excludes taxes and fees, so they will be added on top.
Existing customers can also save around $15 by bundling cellular and internet services. While the discount will automatically be enabled if you opt for 5G or LTE Home Internet, you will have to enroll for savings if you choose Fios Home Internet.
The discounted $69.99 rate will be locked for three years, after which the standard rates apply.
Existing customers can also save around $15 by bundling cellular and internet services. While the discount will automatically be enabled if you opt for 5G or LTE Home Internet, you will have to enroll for savings if you choose Fios Home Internet.
What's noticeable about this offer?
The latest trend
Verizon is only the latest company to offer a converged discount, after AT&T, US Mobile, and Mint Mobile.
AT&T and Mint's offers were notably also for new customers, lending weight to a report that concluded carriers do not value loyalty. AT&T's plan is tax-inclusive, though, so there's more transparency.
Should you stay put?
Verizon continues to be the largest carrier by subscriber base. While not getting access to promotional rates may sting, that's par for the course for offers like these. Besides, it's not like Verizon isn't offering any price cuts at all to existing customers, so that's some consolation.
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