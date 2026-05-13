T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again

Toward a more performant network

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





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T-Mobile's continued lead

T-Mobile lit up 5G Advanced, a new 5G standard, in April 2025. These latest achievements build on that foundation, proving that real-time, AI-powered decisions lead to a tangible boost in user experience.



Deeply embedding AI into the network allows T-Mobile to make the best use of its spectrum, which is a prized, limited asset.







T-Mobile plans to deploy the tech commercially in the third quarter of the year, Fierce Wireless .

How do you see the network hierarchy evolving? T-Mobile will be ahead in 6G as well. AT&T and Verizon will catch up in time for 6G. SpaceX will change the game. Vote 8 Votes Making AI actually useful

While the broader narrative around AI is getting dark, and many smartphone users are wondering if AI has improved their experience at all, T-Mobile and Ericsson's experiment shows the



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While the network quality gap between T-Mobile , and T-Mobile is still leading in 5G. Although Ericsson had tested the scheduler with link adaptation tech with other partners, this was the first test on actual customer traffic. While the broader narrative around AI is getting dark, and many smartphone users are wondering if AI has improved their experience at all,and Ericsson's experiment shows the transformative side of the tech.Previously, networks relied on rigid systems that couldn't react instantly to changing conditions to minimize disruptions in crowded places. With AI, users can expect a stable experience at all times.While the network quality gap between AT&T , and Verizon is narrowing,is still leading in 5G. Although Ericsson had tested the scheduler with link adaptation tech with other partners, this was the first test on actual customer traffic. plans to deploy the tech commercially in the third quarter of the year, per

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