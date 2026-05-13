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T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand

T-Mobile has reverted to one policy and altered another.

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Anam Hamid
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Sometimes, T-Mobile listens to customers. | Image by Nelson Worldwide
T-Mobile has been on a streak of unpopular moves lately, with some being minor inconveniences and others being straight-up baffling. In April, the carrier started getting stingy with promos, sparking immediate backlash from both employees and customers. T-Mobile has relented and mostly retracted those changes.

Better phone promos again



The first backtrack concerns a limit on device promos. T-Mobile had slashed the number of times an account could use a specific device promo from four down to two. The four per-account limit has officially been reinstated, per The Mobile Report.

The change not only frustrated potential switchers, but also employees who depend on such transactions for commissions. Those apprehensions reportedly played a major role in T-Mobile's decision to revoke the change.

Free lines get breathing room


The second reversal involves device financing on free lines. T-Mobile barred most free lines from taking advantage of device discounts, with a few exceptions like Yearly Upgrades, "Third line free" promos, and Buy One Get One (BOGO) at the time of activation. 

While the situation remains mostly the same, long-time subscribers who got "Line On Us" free lines years ago are now eligible for device promos again. The promo has been renamed "3rd Line Service Promo with New Line."

BOGO lines remain restricted even for veteran customers.

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Why did T-Mobile revert the changes?
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Complaining works


In this rare instance, it seems as though complaining loudly pays off. 

That said, T-Mobile is unlikely to be cornered into making concessions or to let sentiments get the better of it. We suppose that the restrictions were affecting switching activity. Of course, with T-Mobile hiding subscriber counts due to possible slower growth, we'd never know.

The times are changing


With a rough 2025 springing Verizon into action and MVNOs nibbling at the edges, T-Mobile can't afford to mess around. The reversal of a policy just a month after announcing it proves that T-Mobile is not immune to the consequences of a bad decision.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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