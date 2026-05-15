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Incredible new Samsung deal slashes $350 off state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sans trade-in

After getting a price hike from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99 just last month, Samsung's top iPad Pro alternative is now marked down to as little as $949.99.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
The Tab S11 Ultra is big, beautiful, and... not that expensive anymore. | Image by PhoneArena

Just in case Samsung didn't have enough difficulty keeping up with Apple and fending off Huawei and Lenovo in the world's stagnant tablet market, those recent price hikes for essentially the company's entire Galaxy Tab lineup in the US clearly reduced the appeal of some of the best Android-based iPad alternatives around even further.

The already extravagant Tab S11 Ultra, for instance, became even more prohibitive for the masses, at a new "regular" price of $1,299.99 and up, and although Samsung quickly marked that down to $1,149.99, it was still hard to recommend purchasing the 14.6-inch colossus with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor under the hood when you could get a faster Apple M5-powered iPad Pro (albeit with a smaller 11-inch screen) for much less.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$949 99
$1299 99
$350 off (27%)
Probably the best Android tablet available in the US is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices all of a sudden in gray and silver color options with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. These types of deals never last long, so hurry up and score your $350 discount before it's too late!
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1149 99
$1499 99
$350 off (23%)
If 256 gigs of internal storage space doesn't sound like it will satisfy your digital hoarding needs, you can also get the 512GB storage configuration at $350 off its list price in the same silver and gray hues.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1549 99
$1899 99
$350 off (18%)
The 1TB storage variant is clearly not for everyone, but if you can afford it (and if you think you'll actually use all that digital hoarding room), now's the time to pull the trigger!
Buy at Samsung
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But now the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's starting price is knocked down to $949.99, and all of a sudden, it's way more difficult (than ever before) to resist the razor-thin powerhouse equipped with a gargantuan 11,600mAh battery and 45W charging technology.

What's the catch? As crazy as it sounds, there don't seem to be any catches, special requirements, or strings attached, as you only need to choose your favorite of two color options and the entry-level 256GB storage configuration for Samsung to slash an unprecedented $350 off the Tab S11 Ultra's $1,299.99 list price.

The same discount actually applies to the 512GB and 1TB variants as well, but I'm not entirely sure if those are worth their newly reduced prices of $1,149.99 and $1,549.99 respectively. If you think so, of course, feel free to order whichever model appears to fit your preferences (and budget) best, and don't worry about device trade-ins or anything of that sort.


Yes, this deal is just as simple (and as appealing) as it looks at first glance, making the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultraalmost as affordable as the cheapest iPad Pro 11 (M5) variant right now while sporting a lot more screen real estate and shipping with an always handy S Pen as standard. 

Do I think you're looking at the greatest Android tablet money can buy in 2026? Absolutely... at least until the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra comes out, and if you're quick, you can get it at a price that's likely to remain unbeaten... possibly forever.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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