Forget about the Razr (2026) and take advantage of Amazon's killer new Razr FIFA World Cup 26 deal!
Why pay $799.99 for Motorola's latest budget-friendly flip phone when its predecessor is $250 cheaper in a special football-themed edition?
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Whether you're a fan of Messi, Ronaldo, or... affordable foldables, you will probably fall in love with this device at its newly reduced price. | Image by Motorola
Formally unveiled a little over two weeks ago, the Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) are up for pre-order in the US starting today alongside the first-of-a-kind (and long overdue) book-style Razr Fold.
But if you're not entirely sold on the value of any of Motorola's latest foldables, you might want to consider settling for the Razr (2025). Why in the world would you do that? To save some money, of course, and if you're looking for something a little more "special" than the "regular" version of last year's MediaTek Dimensity 7400X-powered flip phone with 6.9 and 3.6-inch screens, you can slash as much as 150 bucks off the $699.99 list price of the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition.
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That's virtually identical on the inside to the Razr (2025) Amazon currently sells for $135 less than usual, with the only differences between the two being strictly cosmetic... and not that deep. We're talking a special light green shade and a textured back designed to evoke the vitality and excitement of a football pitch, as well as love-them-or-hate-them gold Motorola and FIFA World Cup 2026 logos.
Clearly, this handset is made with a very specific audience in mind, but even if you're not sure how many players compose a football team (it's 11, by the way) and even if you insist on calling the sport soccer (which is dumb and you know it), I expect all PhoneArena readers to be able to appreciate an unprecedented discount on one of the best foldable devices out there.
The Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition packs just as much screen real estate as the Razr (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
Yes, I do believe that's still true, because while the Razr (2026) holds a number of key advantages over its predecessor (and its football-themed remix), said upgrades come at the expense of affordability. In case you haven't heard, Motorola's latest budget-friendly clamshell costs $799.99, which is currently $250 more than the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition.
That kind of difference cannot be justified by a small processing power bump, an admittedly big secondary rear camera improvement, and a jump from 4,500 to 4,800mAh battery capacity, so all that's left for bargain hunters to decide now is whether to take Amazon's $150 discount or go for a Motorola.com purchase at $100 off with Moto Buds Loop, a Moto Watch, and a Moto Tag also included for free. Clearly, the latter remains the better deal, but if your only focus is to spend as little money as possible on a new foldable, saving $150 outright might feel even more tempting.
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