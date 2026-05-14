Forget about the Razr (2026) and take advantage of Amazon's killer new Razr FIFA World Cup 26 deal!





Razr Plus





But if you're not entirely sold on the value of any of But if you're not entirely sold on the value of any of Motorola 's latest foldables, you might want to consider settling for the Razr (2025) . Why in the world would you do that? To save some money, of course, and if you're looking for something a little more "special" than the "regular" version of last year's MediaTek Dimensity 7400X-powered flip phone with 6.9 and 3.6-inch screens, you can slash as much as 150 bucks off the $699.99 list price of the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition

Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition $150 off (21%) Excited about the fast-approaching start of the world's biggest football competition? There's no better way to show off your excitement than by picking up this special Razr (2025) edition at an unprecedented $150 discount... while you can. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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That's virtually identical on the inside to the Razr (2025) Amazon currently sells for $135 less than usual , with the only differences between the two being strictly cosmetic... and not that deep. We're talking a special light green shade and a textured back designed to evoke the vitality and excitement of a football pitch, as well as love-them-or-hate-them gold Motorola and FIFA World Cup 2026 logos.





Clearly, this handset is made with a very specific audience in mind, but even if you're not sure how many players compose a football team (it's 11, by the way) and even if you insist on calling the sport soccer (which is dumb and you know it), I expect all PhoneArena readers to be able to appreciate an unprecedented discount on one of the best foldable devices out there.









Yes, I do believe that's still true, because while the Razr (2026) holds a number of key advantages over its predecessor (and its football-themed remix), said upgrades come at the expense of affordability. In case you haven't heard, Motorola's latest budget-friendly clamshell costs $799.99, which is currently $250 more than the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition.





That kind of difference cannot be justified by a small processing power bump, an admittedly big secondary rear camera improvement, and a jump from 4,500 to 4,800mAh battery capacity, so all that's left for bargain hunters to decide now is whether to take Amazon's $150 discount or go for a Motorola.com purchase at $100 off with Moto Buds Loop, a Moto Watch, and a Moto Tag also included for free . Clearly, the latter remains the better deal, but if your only focus is to spend as little money as possible on a new foldable, saving $150 outright might feel even more tempting.