Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra press materials leak online

Two insiders say Samsung will replace Android with Fuchsia OS in a few years

You can now control your smart home devices with Home Assistant on your Wear OS watch

Apple begins iPhone 13 production in India plant, following protests and food poisoning closure

TikTok ranks as the most visited website for 2021, surpassing even Google

The AirPods Pro are on sale at a very low price at Amazon for a limited time

-$70

Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not? Results are in!