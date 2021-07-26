Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Samsung

Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
Although the S22 release seems far away, rumors and leaks are starting to appear, giving us early glimpses of Galaxy S22 info. Now, SamMobile sources have given the model numbers that reportedly have been assigned to the phones from the Galaxy S22 lineup.

The Galaxy S22 seems to now be in development


SamMobile sources have given us the model numbers for the S22 series. First off, the names of the phones are tentative at this point, so keep that in mind. The Galaxy S22 is reportedly carrying model number SM-S901x, the S22+ is SM-S906x, and the Ultra will reportedly carry SM-S908x model number.

The SM-G9xx model numbers series were first used with the Galaxy S5, which appeared as SM-G900x. Since then, these numbers progressed with the new flagships, and now, with the S21 series, these numbers got to SM-G991x, SM-G996x, and SM-G998x.

However, Samsung seems to have decided not to go for SM-G1000x for the S22 series. The company appears to have switched the G after the dash for an S, and start over with 9xx as numbers.

Reportedly, these three model numbers reveal the S22 models will support 5G connectivity, which is, at this point, expected from Samsung flagships. However, the sources did not reveal any other specs about the phones.

So far, we have heard rumors the S22 Ultra's camera will be upgraded to a 200MP Olympus sensor, possible S Pen support, and probably a 4nm-built next-gen flagship processor (either Snapdragon or Exynos). The phones are expected to be unveiled in January of next year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
by Alan Friedman,  3
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless