Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online

The Galaxy S22 seems to now be in development

Although the S22 release seems far away, rumors and leaks are starting to appear, giving us early glimpses of Galaxy S22 info. Now, SamMobile sources have given the model numbers that reportedly have been assigned to the phones from the Galaxy S22 lineup.SamMobile sources have given us the model numbers for the S22 series. First off, the names of the phones are tentative at this point, so keep that in mind. The Galaxy S22 is reportedly carrying model number SM-S901x, the S22+ is SM-S906x, and the Ultra will reportedly carry SM-S908x model number.The SM-G9xx model numbers series were first used with the Galaxy S5, which appeared as SM-G900x. Since then, these numbers progressed with the new flagships, and now, with the S21 series, these numbers got to SM-G991x, SM-G996x, and SM-G998x.However, Samsung seems to have decided not to go for SM-G1000x for the S22 series. The company appears to have switched the G after the dash for an S, and start over with 9xx as numbers.Reportedly, these three model numbers reveal the S22 models will support 5G connectivity, which is, at this point, expected from Samsung flagships. However, the sources did not reveal any other specs about the phones.So far, we have heard rumors the S22 Ultra's camera will be upgraded to a 200MP Olympus sensor , possible S Pen support, and probably a 4nm-built next-gen flagship processor (either Snapdragon or Exynos). The phones are expected to be unveiled in January of next year.