Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online

Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online0
The Galaxy S22 seems to now be in development
SamMobile sources have given us the model numbers for the S22 series. First off, the names of the phones are tentative at this point, so keep that in mind. The Galaxy S22 is reportedly carrying model number SM-S901x, the S22+ is SM-S906x, and the Ultra will reportedly carry SM-S908x model number.
However, Samsung seems to have decided not to go for SM-G1000x for the S22 series. The company appears to have switched the G after the dash for an S, and start over with 9xx as numbers.
So far, we have heard rumors the S22 Ultra's camera will be upgraded to a 200MP Olympus sensor, possible S Pen support, and probably a 4nm-built next-gen flagship processor (either Snapdragon or Exynos). The phones are expected to be unveiled in January of next year.
