The Galaxy S22 Ultra may take better night-time photos

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may take better night-time photos0
IceUniverse says the Galaxy S22 Ultra's night shot quality has been improved
Thanks to the enhancement of S22 Ultra's new 108MP sensor in anti shake, focusing and light input, its night shooting has made great progress.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2021
IceUniverse stated that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP mode will feature an artificial intelligence-powered image quality enhancement mode and will result in better details, colors, and brightness of the photos. Additionally, we have heard the S22 Ultra will also have a macro mode-like feature that will allow you to take good quality and detailed close-up photos.
With all these details revealed about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it seems the powerful flagship is shaping to be one of the best camera phones available next year.
Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra: what we know (or heard) so far
Leakers have had a lot to say recently about the trio flagship phones from Samsung, and the picture of what we should expect when they are released is starting to become clearer and clearer. Now, let's discuss what we have heard about the three phones so far.
First off, we expect the Galaxy S22 line to be released globally sometime in February, although the exact release date of the three flagships is still unknown at the moment.
Recently, the Galaxy S22 line will be available in a variety of interesting colors you can choose from. Of course, this is leaked info so we can't be 100% sure until we see the phones announced by Samsung. Additionally, keep in mind that it could also happen like this year when some Galaxy S21 colors were exclusive to Samsung.com. However, here's what the leaked colors of the trio are:
- Galaxy S22 - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold
- Galaxy S22 Plus - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold
- Galaxy S22 Ultra - black, white, dark red, green
Apart from that, the three phones are expected to come with, of course, flagship-grade specs, such as the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
For the vanilla S22, we expect a 6.06-inch screen, while the S22 Plus will reportedly have a 6.55-inch display panel. The former will pack a 3,700mAh battery, while the latter is expected to carry a 4,500mAh cell. Additionally, both phones are most likely going to come with triple cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto.