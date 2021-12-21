The Galaxy S22 Ultra may take better night-time photos

IceUniverse says the Galaxy S22 Ultra's night shot quality has been improved

The leaker has previously talked about the S22 Ultra's camera. This time, he's giving us details specifically about night shooting. He sats that enhancements of the 108MP main camera of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in anti-shake, focusing, and light input have improved the capabilities of better night shots taken by the Ultra.







Thanks to the enhancement of S22 Ultra's new 108MP sensor in anti shake, focusing and light input, its night shooting has made great progress. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2021

It seems that Samsung has planned more improvements for that 108MP main camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least judging by rumors and leaks. Recently, we also heard the main camera will be able to produce overall better photos. This information again comes from IceUniverse, who seems to be in possession of photo evidence which he cannot share at the moment.



Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra: what we know (or heard) so far

Galaxy S22 - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold

Galaxy S22 Plus - blue, gray, purple, beige, black, white, green, rose gold

Galaxy S22 Ultra - black, white, dark red, green

