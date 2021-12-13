Notification Center

Samsung Android

Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences

Anam Hamid
By
0
Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences
Although there have been many rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, most have centered on the specs and supposed design. The most premium model, which new rumors say will be branded as the Galaxy S22 Note and not S22 Ultra, is the only one that has shown up in real-life images so far. Quite recently, a dummy unit of the base model, the Galaxy S22, popped up online, and it has now been joined by the other two models.

Images posted by leaker Yogesh Brar seemingly show the mock-up units of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Note side by side. At first glance, they may look like the real deals, but look closely, and you will find that's not the case. A dead giveaway is the S22 Note's camera array, which is missing the rectangular periscope unit. 

Regardless, these images are a good rough approximation of the actual models and give us a taste of how they will look next to each other. The Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note has - as countless leaks have said - a boxy design and there is no camera island, just modules placed directly on the back of the phone.

The Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have seemingly taken a lot of design cues from their predecessors, and feature rounded corners and a refined Contour Cut bump. 

The Note/Ultra seems to have a matte look while the other two models appear to have a glossy finish, raising the possibility of a glass back, which is contrary to a leak that said they would be made out of plastic. A premium design could help boost their appeal and make them contenders for the best phones of 2022.

Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Note specs

The North American, Chinese, and Indian variants of the Galaxy S22 will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the rest of the markets will seemingly get Samsung's unannounced Exynos 2200 chip which will feature AMD graphics.

The Galaxy S22 Note will likely boast a dedicated slot for the S Pen and other rumored specs include a 6.8-inches 120Hz screen, a quad-camera system with a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, a 10MP 10x periscope module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 5,000mAh battery. 

The base model will reportedly have a 6.06-inches screen and the S22 Plus will feature a 6.55-inches panel. The smallest model is rumored to pack a 3,700mAh battery and the Plus a 4,500mAh cell. Both phones are likely to have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

Samsung will reportedly reveal the phones in February 2022 and production is reportedly underway at the moment.

