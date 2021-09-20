Samsung Galaxy S22 pops up on Geekbench

Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price

-$65

You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 11

Chinese kids under 14 to have only 40 minutes of TikTok a day

Voice Isolation in iOS 15 is amazing (demo inside). Here's how to use it

When is iOS 15 coming out? Prepare for today's major software update

New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet